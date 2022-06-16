One Punch Man: Is Garou on the same level as Saitama?

The latest chapter of One Punch Man left the entire fanbase wanting for more since a lot of developments took place in the latest chapter. Garou has been going through a lot of changes in the current arc and fans are beginning to question the extent of his abilities after the recent turn of events.

Those who have been reading the manga are aware of the transformations that the Hero Hunter has been going through in the past few chapters. He thought he could take on the Caped Baldy after his awakening, but he couldn’t even manage to hurt him a little bit. Let’s take a look at whether or not Garou is on the same level as Saitama in One Punch Man.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from One Punch Man manga.

Taking a look at Garou’s new transformation in

One Punch Man

Chapter 165 of the manga series was extremely entertaining for the entire fanbase for numerous reasons. This chapter would not have gone in this direction if Murata hadn't redrawn some of the panels in chapter 164 of the series. He changed the way that chapter ended and that allowed this entity called God to intervene during the fight between Saitama and Garou. While Garou didn’t get fooled by God and didn’t seek his help, he ended up receiving his powers by touching the entity’s hand.

Since Garou now has new powers, he underwent another transformation and this form was called Awakened: Cosmic Fear Mode. This certainly commanded everyone’s attention. In chapter 165, he revealed that he finally understood the flow of every type of energy that existed in the universe. He was able to copy Saitama’s move and went on to perform Consecutive Normal Punches. This shocked the entire One Punch Man fanbase and now they want to understand if he is just as strong as the protagonist of the series.

Given the direction in which the plot is progressing, we know that Garou is possibly at his strongest right now. Despite the attacks he threw at Saitama, he was able to counter it and didn’t seem like he was affected by any of it. The chapter transitioned to Garou terrorizing other heroes after launching an attack on Saitama that he didn’t seem to escape. We don’t know if Saitama is hurt, but chances are that he is fine since that is how One Punch Man is written. Saitama’s true potential is still unknown and it’s highly unlikely that Garou would be at the same level.

Tyrawr @TTyrawr @syntazium @King_Sukunaaa Garou, main villain in the current arc of One Punch Man. He's in his Awakened Cosmic Fear mode. @syntazium @King_Sukunaaa Garou, main villain in the current arc of One Punch Man. He's in his Awakened Cosmic Fear mode.

To sum things up, it would be unwise to assume Garou is as strong as Saitama because he was able to copy one of his moves. Given Saitama’s endurance, it is unlikely that Garou’s attacks would have either killed or inflicted much damage. If that were to happen, then Garou’s strength would be comparable to Saitama’s. Since Saitama was someone who was longing for a fight that would test his strength, he would have been motivated to fight. Given how disappointed he looked, it's clear that Saitama held back significantly in this fight. It will be interesting to see how the fight progresses in the One Punch Man series.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far