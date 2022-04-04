10 One Punch Man heroes, ranked from weakest to strongest 

One Punch Man is arguably one of the most unique Shonen anime and manga series and has a huge fanbase as well. Since the story is set in a world filled with people who have certain abilities, there are a lot of heroes with exceptional fighting abilities.

Let’s take a look at some of the strongest heroes in the series and rank them based on speed, strength, intelligence and overall combat abilities.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga series.

Ranking the strongest heroes in One Punch Man

10) Watchdog Man

This hero is severely underrated since he rarely received any screen time during the course of the show. However, he is extremely powerful, agile and fast in combat.

He was strong enough to cause pre-monster Garou some serious damage and left him with some serious wounds during the second season of One Punch Man.

9) Drive Knight

Drive Knight is arguably one of the strongest, if not the strongest cyborg in the series. He always gathers information about his enemies before engaging in combat and has a good amount of versatility since he can instantly change his fighting style and undergo transformations depending on the situation.

For example, during a fight, he turned into a mechanized centaur. He doesn’t let his enemies live if they make observations about his fighting style.

8) Superalloy Darkshine

In terms of raw power, this character is arguably one of the strongest characters on this list, but his strength cannot be compared to our beloved Caped Baldy.

He is so strong that he would be able to beat Carnage Kabuto in a 1v1 fight, who happens to be a Dragon Level Threat villain in the series. Despite his strength, he wasn’t able to beat Garou who evolved during the fight.

7) Atomic Samurai

Atomic Samurai’s swordsmanship is unmatched and he’s capable of slashing people so fast that they’re unable to perceive his movements. He has immense speed and strength, which were showcased during the fight against Haragiri.

Atomic Samurai’s weakness is his pride and he has underestimated his opponents on numerous occasions. It almost proved to be fatal when he underestimated Black Sperm.

6) Flashy Flash

Flashy Flash and Atomic Samurai are quite close in terms of their overall combat ability. However, according to the series, Flashy Flash is supposed to be more intelligent than the renowned swordsman.

The hero is always calculative and is constantly observing the enemy’s fighting patterns. He is also one of the fastest heroes in the series and his combat abilities were showcased during the fight against the ninjas. After the monsterification process, they became Dragon Level Threat villains and he was able to kill them together in one slash.

5) Silver Fang

Silver Fang’s abilities in martial arts are unmatched and he is ridiculously strong despite his age. Bang, despite being an old man, was able to drive Garou to a corner even though the latter underwent a transformation that improved his capabilities substantially.

Garou didn’t even complete his evolution when he fought Superalloy Darkshine, who left him cowering and defeated.

4) Metal Knight

Metal Knight is one of the characters in One Punch Man whose true intentions and power levels are unknown. There are many who believe that he is capable of taking over the world using his army of robots and even the Heroes Association is unaware of his true power.

He built the organization's headquarters and made it extremely safe as well. His weapon’s destructive powers are quite high and the true potential is unknown to everyone except for Dr. Bofoi himself.

3) Tatsumaki

Tatsumaki is one of the most powerful characters in the series and her powers as an esper are unparalleled. She was strong enough to inflict a ton of damage on Orochi and Psykkos during their fight.

Her telekinetic powers are so strong that she can lift the entire Z-city, which was confirmed by Yusuke Murata during an interview that took place in 2018.

2) Blast

Blast’s powers are unknown, but there are a few events that gave the audience a glimpse of his powers. Blast was seen carrying a God Cube which seemed quite light in his hands but it left a huge crater when he dropped it. One Reddit fan even calculated the approximate weight of the cube, which is nearly the same weight as 15 Boeing 737 airplanes.

Blast also has dimensional powers since we witnessed him open a portal to another dimension. He only engages in missions when a God Level Threat villain appears.

1) Saitama

The Caped Baldy is without a doubt the strongest character in the series so far. There is not a single person who was able to push his limits which is why Saitama is so eager to find a strong opponent. We don’’t know much about God, a new entity that was introduced in one of the recent chapters, but it seems like Saitama is the strongest so far. He even defeated Boros with ease, and he was capable of destroying Earth if he wanted to.

