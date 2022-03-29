Does Saitama ever find a worthy opponent in One-Punch Man?

Saitama from One-Punch Man is undoubtedly the strongest character that has been introduced so far. In the manga, there are other characters that have been introduced, but their abilities have not been revealed yet.

One of the main questions that fans of One-Punch Man ask is whether or not the Caped Baldy will find an opponent who is worthy of fighting. So far, every single fight has been decided in a punch or two and Saitama hasn’t found anyone who would push him to the limits.

One-Punch Man: Will the Caped Baldy ever find someone who is strong enough to push his limits?

So far, one of the strongest characters that Saitama fought was Boros, during the first season of One-Punch Man. In that fight, Boros was quite strong and had enough strength to destroy planets. However, he was no match for Saitama, who was able to beat him in a short barrage of punches.

Boros was the only one that was acknowledged by Saitama, who said that he was a strong fighter. Since then, every villain he faced has been beaten within a punch or two and Saitama hasn’t worked up a sweat during any of these fights.

Even in the manga, Saitama was able to beat Orochi with ease. In the latest chapter of the series, there was a lot of hype around Garou since he underwent a transformation.

Saitama ended the duel in a single punch and he wasn’t even serious. Meanwhile, Garou was someone that took out a bunch of Dragon Threat Level monsters in under a second.

This new entity called God seems extremely powerful and mysterious. Saitama might have to push himself against God, but nothing can be predicted at the moment since its powers haven’t been revealed.

But there is a bit of a pattern, since every time the series features a build-up to a major fight, Saitama usually ends up finishing the opponent within one or two panels, and such is the nature of One-Punch Man. As of now, Saitama hasn’t found anyone strong enough that would push him to the limits.

However, from a logical standpoint, the story should feature a villain who is so strong that Saitama is the only one that can save the world, or even the universe from that entity. A villain of such a large scale is required for Saitama to show his true potential and be able to push his limits.

