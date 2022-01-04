One-Punch Man: Why awakened Garou could be headed towards becoming a 'God-level' threat

One-Punch Man is an extremely popular anime and manga series that is well-known for its great characters. This series has some of the funniest characters along with terrifying villains, making it quite unique.

Ever since Garou was introduced in One-Punch Man, fans have shown love towards this character, and he is arguably one of the best villains in the series. As the manga progresses, Garou has become ridiculously strong and only one question remains.

Will Garou become strong enough for him to be considered a God-level threat?

Will Garou become a God-level threat in One-Punch Man?

Garou was first introduced in Season 2 of One-Punch Man, and fans absolutely loved his design and overall character. He was fast, insanely strong, and was pure evil. He quickly became one of the most popular villains in the show. In a span of a few chapters, Garou became quite strong and improved his martial arts technique as well.

Being Bang’s student, he was just as good if not stronger than his master. When the manga displays Garou’s perfected God Slayer Fist, fans will have some assurance in terms of power scaling.

So far, Boros has been the strongest villain in One-Punch Man. But Garou has the potential to become just as strong, if not stronger, than Boros. But if this were to happen, the mangaka would have to spend a good number of chapters on it to make the character's power up believable.

One-Punch Man fans believe that if Garou is able to survive Saitama’s Serious Table Flip, chances are that he will be strong enough to become a God-level threat. If this happens, most S-class heroes will try to evacuate the citizens and make sure they’re as far away as they can be from these two monsters.

Another ability that makes Garou one of the best fighters in the series is his ability to adapt when he fights. His observational skills and the ability to implement another person’s fighting style just by looking at them, shows just how much effort he has put in to become the strongest villain in the series.

At this rate, it isn’t altogether impossible for him to become a God-level threat in One-Punch Man, especially in his awakened state.

It is important to understand that the article merely explores fan theories and the possibility of Garou becoming a God-level threat in the series. Eventually, it all depends on where ONE, the mangaka of One-Punch Man, wants to take Garou's character to.

