One Punch Man: How is Saitama stronger than Goku?

Is Saitama from One Punch Man stronger than Goku? This debate has been going on for years, and fans continue to have this debate. Ever since Saitama was introduced, people began substantiating why the Caped Baldy from One Punch Man is stronger than Goku.

At this point, it’s become a meme, and every single character that is strong is compared to Goku. The phrase “Can the character beat Goku, though?” is quite popular. This article explores how Saitama could be stronger than Goku.

Reason why Saitama from One Punch Man could beat Goku

The only reason why Saitama could beat Goku is that he is a gag character and therefore has no limit to his powers. It is extremely difficult to ascertain the winner of this fight because One Punch Man manga has not revealed villains strong enough to take on Saitama, and it is highly unlikely that they would do so.

The charm of One Punch Man lies in the fact that logic is absent in the series. Saitama got strong because he did 100 pushups, 100 squats, 100 situps, and 10-kilometer running every day. An Olympic runner probably does this routine as basic endurance training. But One Punch Man features people like Garou, who has spent his life strengthening every part of his body and perfecting martial art techniques.

However, he goes down in one shot against Saitama. If at all anything, Saitama, in reality, would have ridiculous cardiovascular endurance, and Mumen Rider is probably the only one who can give him a run for his money.

Goku has powered up by training, but a lot of his power scaling is because of the fact that he is an extremely talented fighter. While Dragon Ball is not realistic by any means, there is a clear attempt in using the rationale to substantiate why Goku is strong.

Verdict

Also Read Article Continues below

Comparing the two characters at the moment isn’t fair because the manga has not revealed a character who can take on Saitama. Therefore it is difficult to ascertain his strength based on the content available to us. But Saitama can beat Goku since he technically doesn’t have any limit on his powers, and that’s how the character has been written for One Punch Man.

Edited by Shaheen Banu