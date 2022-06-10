One Punch Man chapter 165: Garou goes nuclear, steals Saitama's move and becomes absolute evil

One Punch Man Chapter 164 left fans wanting more as the series is heading in an exciting direction. After Murata decided to redraw the chapter, he seems to have altered the entire course of the manga.

The mangaka released another chapter of the series, and as usual, he knocked it out of the park. The latest chapter had a ton of elements to enjoy, and each chapter seems to be inching closer to understanding the entity that everyone calls God.

Let’s take a look at what the latest chapter contains and know how it could shape the future of the series.

One Punch Man chapter 165: Garou goes nuclear

After Garou entered his Cosmic Fear Mode, he went nuclear, quite literally. Garou was someone who strived to understand the flow of energy that was present in the gushing water streams and replicated that in his combat moves. However, in this state, Garou understood the flow of all types of energy and force that exists in the very universe. He was then able to harness this to create powerful moves.

Garou performing consecutive normal punches (Image via Yusuke Murata/Shueisha, Viz, One Punch Man)

His “All Life Eradication Fist” was so powerful that he was able to implement nuclear fission into his attack. This attack was strong enough to put scratches on Saitama. The Caped Baldy was a little annoyed because it ruined his outfit, which bothered him. However, what rattled him was the fact that Garou was able to replicate Saitama’s move. He surprised him by performing Consecutive Normal Punches.

Garou's Gamma-Ray Burst (Image via Yusuke Murata/Shueisha, Viz, One Punch Man)

Saitama had to counter it, and he too released a barrage of normal punches. The One Punch Man Hero Hunter was annoyed since the Caped Baldy wasn’t paying attention to him. He released another attack called Gamma Ray Burst. It’s very unlike Saitama to flee from the scene when someone is fighting him. He realized that it was extremely powerful and that he cannot dodge that. However, it looked like Saitama got caught in the attack.

Garou becomes the epitome of Absolute Evil

After that attack, Garou stood before all the heroes who gathered together. He looked down on them, and in a moment, the heroes realized that he was the person behind those attacks. He could sense the fear in the heroes, and there was a feeling of despair that had struck them deep in their hearts. There was a brief moment where Silver Fans spoke to Garou and told him that he was able to sense that he had come to his senses after their fight.

Garou becomes absolute evil (Image via Yusuke Murata/Shueisha, Viz, One Punch Man)

Later, it was revealed that Garou didn’t take help from God and refused it by slapping his hand away. Despite this, he received power when he touched the entity’s hand. Garou became the entity’s avatar and God seemed to have disappeared in a second. Garou also went on to tell his former master that he didn’t turn into God’s puppet and that all his actions were a result of his own will. While he thinks about Tareo calling him the coolest hero, he asks for forgiveness because it is time for him to conduct evil.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far