One Punch Man Chapter 156: God makes an appearance and Blast reveals new information

One Punch Man fans are extremely excited as the latest chapter revealed new information regarding the strongest hero in the association. In addition to that, God made an appearance and two new villains were introduced.

Everything that has happened in this manga has taken place in and around planet Earth. But chapter 156 has revealed information that could vastly expand the One Punch Man universe. This article will dissect chapter 156 and highlight some of the important events that have taken place in the aforementioned chapter.

Highlights from One Punch Man Chapter 156

Flashy Flash's bewilderment and Platinum Sperm's easy defeat

Yusuke Murata, One Punch Man manga’s artist, delivered yet again as he has drawn some of the most beautiful panels one has seen in the entire series. The chapter began by continuing the fight that was taking place between Flashy Flash, Garou and Platinum Sperm.

Flashy Flash was clearly overwhelmed by the fact that he met four people in one day who could surpass his speed. Platinum Sperm was able to defeat the hero with a single kick, and left him unconscious.

With Flashy Flash out of the picture, Platinum Sperm put all of his focus on Garou. Despite his efforts, Platinum Sperm was defeated by the Hero Hunter in 13 microseconds. That's when things got interesting, as Blast seemed to be offering Tatsumaki some help by lending his powers. Tatsumaki was reminded of the past when she was told that no one would come to help her when the time came.

The appearance of God

Tatsumaki questioned Blast and that’s when it was revealed that it was God, who had taken the form of Blast, had descended onto the battlefield. Maybe God was trying to trick Tatsumaki into asking for God’s powers.

A portal opened up and that’s when Blast entered the scene and sighed in relief as she rejected God’s offer. Blast handed Tatsumaki off to King and asked him to take care of her. Blast also revealed that he could barely keep God at bay, and suggested that he could be the most powerful being in the universe.

The possible expansion of One Punch Man's universe

Blast said then said that he had to return to aid his comrades in battle. King was confused and asked Blast about who he was referring to. Blast the opened a portal and many anonymous faces were seen, which suggested that his battlegrounds spread across multiple dimensions and across the galaxy, or even multiple galaxies.

In addition, two more villains were created, Sage Centipede and Evil Ocean Water, whose threat levels are unknown.

This chapter of One Punch Man will surely give rise to a host of fan theories explaining how the plot could progress. This chapter alone expanded the universe drastically. Fans are already excited for the new chapter and how the series will progress from now on.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan