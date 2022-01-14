Is One Punch Man Chapter 156 delayed? New expected release date and time

One Punch Man fans are have a bit of a tough time since the series doesn’t have a fixed release schedule. Therefore there can be a bit of confusion for the release details of the manga.

However, fans have much to look forward to as the artist responsible for drawing the manga has given the reader base some updates concerning the upcoming chapter.

There has been a slight delay as the chapter was set to be released on January 8, 2022. The new expected release date is today, January 14, 2022, based on a tweet uploaded by the artist. Here's everything we know about the upcoming chapter of One Punch Man.

One Punch Man Chapter 156 expected release details and updates

Yusuke Murata has recently posted a tweet suggesting that the upcoming chapter will be released today, January 14, 2022. However, it will take some time for the chapter to be published on Shonen Jump, and the time taken for this is still not clear.

But when it does, the latest chapters will be available on Shueisha’s Manga Plus and Viz. Fans should be on the lookout for another tweet by Murata announcing the release of the chapter once it’s uploaded.

Fans have expressed their excitement for the release of chapter 156 as Saitama has finally appeared on the battlefield. It will be interesting to see how the plot progresses and the possible fights that could take place before this arc concludes.

One Punch Man Chapter 155 recap

The chapter began with Flashy Flash and Saitama entering the battlefield through a portal. Fans expected Saitama to engage in a battle with Garou, but he ran towards Genos to make sure he was okay. He offered some kind words to lift Genos’ spirits since he was pretty gloomy.

But, Flashy Flash uses this opportunity as he tries to land a blow on Garou.

Garou’s blisteringly fast reaction speeds helped him avoid it and prepare to attack Flashy Flash. Platinum Sperm makes a surprise entrance and lands a heavy blow on Garou. This triggered a three-way fight between Garou, Flashy Flash and Platinum Sperm.

People living on Earth thought they saw a phenomenon caused by an Esper. In truth, it was a trail that the combatants left behind while fighting each other.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha