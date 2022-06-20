One Punch Man: Is Awakened Garou stronger than Naruto? Explained

Garou from One Punch Man is probably one of the most popular characters in the series who has garnered attention from fans worldwide. The past few chapters of the series focused a lot on this character, and he seems to be evolving rapidly.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the upcoming chapters to see just how far he can go regarding his power and combat abilities. Interestingly, they have wondered if he could beat Naruto Uzumaki since he reached his Awakened Mode.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Punch Man manga series. Also, it is subjective and reflects the author’s views.

Garou from One Punch Man may have surpassed Naruto

Naruto’s strongest transformation is Baryon Mode, a highly effective transformation that allowed him to beat the likes of Isshiki Otsutsuki in Boruto. The way this transformation is achieved is similar to nuclear fusion.

Naruto and Kurama’s chakras are fused in this manner, drastically enhancing the user’s speed, reflexes, and strength. The drawback of this technique is that it’s perilous and poses a risk to the user and the Tailed Beast’s lives.

Kurama passed away after this technique was used to defeat Isshiki Otsutsuki.

ChrisHazeArt.eth #MUFC 🔴🔥 @PrinceChrisMUFC …..



Baryon Mode is crazy One last ride with Kurama…..Baryon Mode is crazy One last ride with Kurama 🔥…..Baryon Mode is crazy 🔥🔥 https://t.co/TKpnkj9ZyG

Garou has been evolving at a phenomenal rate in One Punch Man, and his latest transformation has left fans speechless. His Awakened Mode attained a new state called the Cosmic Fear Mode.

This happened after Garou received powers from this entity called God. He was strong and managed to implement nuclear fission in his attack.

He even replicated a cosmic event called Gamma Ray Burst, considered the most energetic electromagnetic event after the Big Bang.

19th @NotRealAm Garou unleashed gamma ray burst. What the heck.

Yusuke Murata really flexing his masterpiece panel from chapter to chapter. Garou unleashed gamma ray burst. What the heck.Yusuke Murata really flexing his masterpiece panel from chapter to chapter. https://t.co/YknzNETVUJ

However, one thing that will give this character an edge over Naruto is that he can perceive and genuinely understand the flow of all energies and forces within the universe.

Some might dispute that the energy in the Naruto universe is different from what has been shown in One Punch Man. However, fans can agree that chakra is a mere representation of a particular energy type, and its flow is considered the basic unit for any jutsu performed.

Kontonasura @AndrewsVoid If y’all do research on Universal Forces and Energy Flow you would be surprise on how OP Garou has become. If y’all do research on Universal Forces and Energy Flow you would be surprise on how OP Garou has become. https://t.co/F9vYTV280Q

Assuming Garou can understand the flow of all energy and forces, including chakra, he would have a massive advantage over Naruto. In his previous state, Garou pushed Saitama through the planet with such power and speed that it was causing a tear in the dimensional seal and altered the gravitational and magnetic field.

Fans are yet to see the true potential of Garou in his Cosmic Fear Mode, but it seems like he undoubtedly surpassed Naruto. Understanding the flow of every single energy and force in the entire universe while being able to harness any of them makes him ridiculously strong.

This is why there’s a fair chance that Garou could beat Naruto.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far