One Punch Man Chapter 167 (Spoilers): Saitama ends it all while destroying a Moon in the process

One Punch Man Chapter 167 is one of the most awaited chapters of the series so far. It is thus no surprise that fans were elated when spoilers regarding this anticipated chapter released just a few hours ago.

This battle has been the fiercest one for Saitama thus far in his journey. Still, it appears that our hero is no longer holding back after Garou killed someone he cared for right in front of him. With that in mind, let's talk about what was revealed in the spoilers for One Punch Man Chapter 167 in this article.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Saitama and Garou destroy Saturn’s moon while their battle approaches its end in One Punch Man Chapter 167

What happened last time?

Bruxa (Cynthias other ancestor) @stephiroth__ one punch man chapter 166 spoilers

-

-

-

-

does it ever drive you crazy just how fast the night changes one punch man chapter 166 spoilers----does it ever drive you crazy just how fast the night changes https://t.co/t0xSdf1tAo

In the last chapter, it was revealed that Garou’s new powers have been granted to him by God, who wants to use him as a means to his own end. Yet, the villain is not fazed by this fact since he enjoys the new power that was bestowed upon him.

He is happy with the suffering of humans, as well as the deaths he is causing by just being around the heroes. Blast tries to stop him before he can cause more damage, but Garou is able to copy his powers with ease, which makes him even stronger.

As a last resort, Genos tries launching himself at the enemy in an attempt to cause some damage. Unfortunately for the android, Garou has been completely taken over by his dark impulses. Without hesitating even for a second, Garou rips out Geno’s core, the equivalent of his heart, killing the hero instantly.

Saitama arrives just as his best friend dies, prompting Garou to mock him for not protecting the android. Saitama is not smiling anymore and just wants to destroy the villain for his actions.

What do the spoilers reveal?

Howlxiart @howlxiart Murata has taken it to a different level

#OnePunchMan This isn't even Manga anymore 🤩Murata has taken it to a different level This isn't even Manga anymore 🤩🔥🔥 Murata has taken it to a different level#OnePunchMan https://t.co/vjetrQdTpV

One Punch Man Chapter 167 will pick up the fight from the point where Garou and Saitama are about to punch each other with a Serious Punch. To prevent the Earth from being obliterated, Blast creates a portal that transports both fighters into space. Yet, their power is too much, and they end up flying away into Saturn’s moon.

Garou is confident that he has every advantage against the hero, and starts to use his newly-acquired portal ability to try and defeat him. However, Saitama can read his every move. No matter how fast Garou moves through the gateways, the Hero is already there.

Howlxiart @howlxiart He really destroyed a Moon with one hand, Garou done pissed him off

#OnePunchMan This man is fighting with Genos's core in his handHe really destroyed a Moon with one hand, Garou done pissed him off This man is fighting with Genos's core in his hand 😭😭 He really destroyed a Moon with one hand, Garou done pissed him off 💀#OnePunchMan https://t.co/88GwKp3lIM

With a brilliant technique, the villain is able to avoid one of Saitama’s punches, creating an opening for him to attack the hero. However, Saitama stands up like it was nothing, destroying the entire moon with a single hand.

As Saitama uses the fragments of the moon as platforms to jump from, One Punch Man Chapter 167 gives us one of the most artistically-stunning panels in the series so far. We can see Saitama move at such an amazing speed that a trail forms behind him.

Garou tries to escape through his portals, but his efforts are rendered ineffective in battle with the furious Saitama. The villain decides to stay and fight, entering his Saitama Mode once more. One Punch Man Chapter 167 ends with both warriors punching each other, with Saitama surprisingly spitting blood for the first time.

Final thoughts

One Punch Man Chapter 167 is exactly what fans have been waiting for from this arc. Now that Saitama has no reason to underplay his attacks, Garou is realizing the true strength of his opponent. Killing Genos was a big mistake because the Hero will stop at nothing to destroy him now.

The chapter is not only amazing story-wise, but it also appears to be an artistic masterpiece. The panel that depicts Saitama and Garou standing on the moon with Saturn behind them is brilliant, and fans will surely love it when the official chapter releases.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Garou is as strong as Saitama? He appears to be! No, Saitama will defeat him soon! 1 votes so far