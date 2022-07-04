Create
"Unsatisfactory frames": One Punch Man creator says he 'rushed' Chapter 167

Murata sensei will be redrawing some of the panels for the upcoming chapter (Image via ONE/Yusuke Murata, Shueisha, One Punch Man)
Rohan Jagannath
Modified Jul 04, 2022 01:12 PM IST

Every die-hard fan of One Punch Man eagerly awaits tweets from creator Yusuke Murata, who gives regular updates about the manga series and even announces news about other mangakas.

One of his recent tweets gave the fanbase a little bit of an update with regards to the progress of Chapter 167. In the tweet, he mentioned that some of the panels that he drew felt a little rushed.

Here, we explore the details of what he said.

One Punch Man: Murata sensei will redraw some of the panels for the upcoming chapter

Ever since Saitama finally hit Garou with a serious punch and the latter tried replicating Saitama's punch with his newfound powers, fans have been eagerly awaiting the next chapter.

最後にちょっとだけあきまん先生とウラサワさんにご挨拶させて頂いた。帰ったら今週あげた原稿の納得いかないコマを全部描き直してやるぜ！というオーラを放ちながら帰路に着くも、新幹線で爆睡。帰宅後爆睡。さっきやっと再起動した。運動不足。

In his recent tweet, the One Punch Man mangaka announced that some of the panels from the upcoming chapter would require further tweaking because he felt like he was rushing his work last week.

It seems like the mangaka was inspired by the Street Fighter live drawing that he watched and decided that some panels needed redrawing. In his tweet (translated) he said:

“Finally, I’d like to say a few words to Dr. Akira and Mr. Urasawa. When I get home, I’ll redraw the unsatisfactory frames of the manuscript I gave this week! Even though I arrived home while giving off the aura, I fell asleep on the Shinkansen. After returning home, I fell asleep. Lack of exercise.”

Despite the series not following a weekly release schedule, the entire fanbase is supportive and wants Murata sensei to take a break. Owing to the intricate detailing and beautiful art style of One Punch Man, fans don't mind even if the mangaka takes his time with the series, given that each of the panels in the manga feels like a painting.

The mangaka also uploaded another tweet saying that he will do his best to complete redrawing the panels of the upcoming chapter of One Punch Man.

寝ます！明日も頑張って原稿の完成度を上げるぞ

According to one of Murata sensei's older tweets, the upcoming chapter was supposed to be released this Thursday, i.e. July 7, 2022. In wake of his redrawing announcement, it can be assumed that the release date of the series will be postponed by a few days.

Fans can now expect the chapter to come out sometime early next week. However, it is difficult to predict the exact release date given that the mangaka has not spoken about the number of rushed panels that need redrawing.

となジャン版ワンパンマンの次回更新は7月7日（木）の予定です。お楽しみに！

That being said, One Punch Man fans can expect the upcoming chapter to be released soon. It is advisable to keep an eye on Murata sensei's tweets since he provides updates regarding the chapter he is currently working on.

Stay tuned for more updates with respect to this series.

