"Unsatisfactory frames": One Punch Man creator says he 'rushed' Chapter 167

Every die-hard fan of One Punch Man eagerly awaits tweets from creator Yusuke Murata, who gives regular updates about the manga series and even announces news about other mangakas.

One of his recent tweets gave the fanbase a little bit of an update with regards to the progress of Chapter 167. In the tweet, he mentioned that some of the panels that he drew felt a little rushed.

Here, we explore the details of what he said.

One Punch Man: Murata sensei will redraw some of the panels for the upcoming chapter

Ever since Saitama finally hit Garou with a serious punch and the latter tried replicating Saitama's punch with his newfound powers, fans have been eagerly awaiting the next chapter.

In his recent tweet, the One Punch Man mangaka announced that some of the panels from the upcoming chapter would require further tweaking because he felt like he was rushing his work last week.

It seems like the mangaka was inspired by the Street Fighter live drawing that he watched and decided that some panels needed redrawing. In his tweet (translated) he said:

“Finally, I’d like to say a few words to Dr. Akira and Mr. Urasawa. When I get home, I’ll redraw the unsatisfactory frames of the manuscript I gave this week! Even though I arrived home while giving off the aura, I fell asleep on the Shinkansen. After returning home, I fell asleep. Lack of exercise.”

Despite the series not following a weekly release schedule, the entire fanbase is supportive and wants Murata sensei to take a break. Owing to the intricate detailing and beautiful art style of One Punch Man, fans don't mind even if the mangaka takes his time with the series, given that each of the panels in the manga feels like a painting.

The mangaka also uploaded another tweet saying that he will do his best to complete redrawing the panels of the upcoming chapter of One Punch Man.

According to one of Murata sensei's older tweets, the upcoming chapter was supposed to be released this Thursday, i.e. July 7, 2022. In wake of his redrawing announcement, it can be assumed that the release date of the series will be postponed by a few days.

Fans can now expect the chapter to come out sometime early next week. However, it is difficult to predict the exact release date given that the mangaka has not spoken about the number of rushed panels that need redrawing.

That being said, One Punch Man fans can expect the upcoming chapter to be released soon. It is advisable to keep an eye on Murata sensei's tweets since he provides updates regarding the chapter he is currently working on.

