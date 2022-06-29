One Punch Man: 5 anime characters who can defeat Garou (and 5 who don't stand a chance)

Given how the One Punch Man manga is progressing, it isn’t surprising that Garou is the topic of discussion among fans. He had gotten far stronger than when he was first introduced in the story and is currently fighting some of the heroes.

Despite his strength, there are a ton of anime characters from different series that seem to be stronger than the Hero Hunter. Let’s look at some of the stronger characters than One Punch Man’s Hero Hunter and some that don’t stand a chance against him in a 1v1 fight.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Punch Man manga series.

One Punch Man characters that can beat Garou with ease

1) Goku

Garou might be strong, but he doesn’t stand a chance against the likes of Goku. Not only is his raw power far superior to Garou’s, but Goku’s Ultra Instinct also makes him ridiculously difficult to beat in a 1v1 close combat situation.

His reflexes and strength seem to be better when compared to the Hero Hunter, and therefore, he would be able to beat him easily. Garou’s true powers have still not been displayed so far, but even if he decided to mimic Goku’s abilities, the Saiyan would find a way to beat him.

2) Saitama

Saitama (Image via ONE/Yusuke Murata, Shueisha, Viz, One Punch Man)

Saitama and Garou are duking it out in the manga, and fans anxiously wait for the upcoming chapter to see who emerged victorious in this battle. Garou might be able to mimic Saitama’s moves with a certain degree of accuracy, but it seems improbable for the Hero Hunter to beat Caped Baldy.

The protagonist of One Punch Man has been holding back significantly, and it looks like he is about to show a glimpse of his true strength. If this is the case, there is no way Garou can survive Saitama’s Serious Punch at full power.

3) Haruhi Suzumiya

Haruhi seems like a kid that isn’t strong at all. However, she has an extraordinary power that makes Garou relatively weak compared to her. This character can warp reality, which means she can erase Garou’s existence instantly if she wants to.

While the One Punch Man Hero Hunter can implement nuclear fission in his attacks, none of that will matter if his very existence is erased.

4) Sagittarius Seiya

Sagittarius Seiya (Image via Masami Kurumada/Shueisha, Viz, Saint Seiya)

This character was chosen because it derives its energy from every fiber of the cosmos. Sagittarius Seiya has a limitless energy supply and this character can launch an attack with destructive capabilities comparable to the Big Bang. There is no way Garou can survive that, even if it meant that he could understand the flow energies and forces in the universe.

5) Saiki Kusuo

Saiki Kusuo (Image via Shuichi Aso/Shueisha, Viz, Disastrous Life of Saiki K)

Saiki Kusuo has one of the most overpowered abilities an anime character can have. He has the ability to time travel, which changes everything in a fight. Aside from this, he can also teleport and has some of the best telekinetic abilities.

Even if Garou overwhelms him in a battle, Saiki Kusuo can travel back in time and kill the character way before the monsterification process. Saiki would be able to beat him easily and the One Punch Man Hero Hunter would not last long in this 1v1 fight.

Characters that don’t stand a chance against Garou

1) Shikamaru

Shikamaru might be one of the smartest characters in the Naruto series, but his strength and combat abilities will not allow him to beat a character like Garou. Garou understands the flow of all energies and forces in the universe, and his speed and strength are far superior compared to Shikamaru.

The shinobi’s jutsu is very situational and depends on many variables. It also doesn’t work that well when it is being used in a 1v1 fight situation.

2) Arataka Reigen

Arataka Reigen (Image via ONE, Shogakunan, Mob Psycho 100)

Arataka Reigen is a character loved by a good chunk of the Mob Psycho 100 fanbase. Reigen is Mob’s mentor and despite his ability to scam others, he has done a good job guiding Mob when he had tough situations.

That being said, his combat abilities cannot be compared to the likes of Garou, who is far stronger now. He received his powers from an entity called God, which made him so strong that his very existence threatened the heroes present there.

3) Metal Bat

Metal Bat is one of the most famous heroes in One Punch Man. He seems like the typical delinquent with a pompadour haircut who swings around a metal bat to destroy monsters. Despite his monstrous endurance and strength, there’s not much he can do to Cosmic Fear Mode Garou.

Metal Bat’s speed and strength are inferior compared to Garou, and the Hero Hunter will pose a threat to Metal Bat’s life simply because he’s also emitting radiation due to radioactive decay.

4) Tanjiro

Tanjiro Kamado (Image via Koyoharu Gotouge/Shueisha, Viz, Demon Slayer)

Tanjiro might be a talented swordsman capable of using the Breath of the Sun, but a sword cannot do much to someone like Garou. This One Punch Man Hero Hunter is so strong that he could also beat Tanjiro in his pre-awakening state.

Garou’s incredible control over his body and martial arts skills would make him strong enough to beat Tanjiro from Demon Slayer.

5) Mikey

Mikey (Image via Ken Wakui, Kodansha, Tokyo Revengers)

Mikey from Tokyo Revengers is a mere delinquent who is good at fighting. No matter what he does, he doesn't stand a chance against someone like Garou. The difference in their abilities is far too high, and Garou would end this fight instantly.

Mikey wouldn’t even be able to approach the One Punch Man character simply because of the radiation being emitted at the time. Garou could one-shot this character easily, and there’s not much Mikey can do to survive even one attack that Garou launches.

Note: This list is based on the writer's opinions.

