Dragon Ball: Can Ultra Instinct Goku and Ultra Ego Vegeta fuse?

One of the most intriguing techniques in Dragon Ball’s world is the Fusion. Be it by dance or Potara, this ability allows two warriors to unite into a single being to become stronger. But it does have several rules and limitations that make it difficult for many characters to use.

It is one of Goku and Vegeta’s go to technique when a fight gets rough, so fans have seen it several times in the series, learning something new about it each time.

With the knowledge we have right now, would it be possible for Goku in his Ultra Instinct state and Vegeta in his Ultra Ego form to ever fuse to create the strongest warrior? Let's dig deeper into this subject below.

Could Dragon Ball’s most powerful transformation fuse into the ultimate fighter?

What is Fusion?

Goten and Trunks can fuse into the powerful Gotenks (Image via Akira Toriyama/Shueisha, Viz Media, Dragon Ball Z)

Fusion is a way for two warriors to combine into a single fighter that would be several times stronger than each of them individually. There are many different ways for characters to fuse inside the Dragon Ball Universe, but the two most common ones are Fusion Dance and Potara Earrings.

The Fusion Dance is a technique created by the Metamorans to unite two individuals via a specific series of poses. It has several more limitations than its earring counterpart, as both parties need to have the same power level at the time of performing the dance.

It has a 30 minute limit in base form, but depending on the amount of energy expelled by the new warrior, it can be shortened exponentially. There is another danger to it since it can create a weaker fighter if the procedure is not done correctly.

This earrings may look harmless, but hide a huge power in them (Image via Akira Toriyama/Shueisha, Viz Media, Dragon Ball Super)

The Potara Fusion is another of the most iconic forms of combining two beings in the series. It is also slightly more powerful than its Dance counterpart, as the warriors who will fuse do not need to lower their power level to be equal.

For mortals, it is supposed to last for only an hour, but like the last method, this timeframe can be shortened by the energy use the combination uses while fighting. However, the increase in time does give it an edge over the dance technique.

What are Ultra Instinct and Ultra Ego?

Ultra Instinct is increidble to see in action (Image via Akira Toriyama/Shueisha, Viz Media, Dragon Ball Super)

To begin with, we will discuss how each of these powerful forms work and where they come from, as this will give us a deeper understanding of the question. Both forms are the current most powerful states our protagonists can achieve, respectively.

Ultra Instinct is a form of combat where the user clears their mind completely and enters a state of pure bodily autonomy. This way, they can dodge most attacks automatically and focus entirely on how to fight.

Whis is the one who taught Goku to master his new form (Image via Akira Toriyama/Shueisha, Viz Media, Dragon Ball Super)

The most prominent users of this technique are Dragon Ball’s Angels, beings of incredible power that are perpetually in an Ultra Instinct state. Goku’s training with Whis allowed him to master this powerful form, but he is still working on ways to make better use of it.

Vegeta's Ultra Ego, on the other hand, relies on the power of destruction to work, with the user completely focused on destroying and fighting. Those who can enter an Ultra Ego form will become stronger the more damage they take during the fight.

Vegeta learned this transformation after a harsh training session with Beerus, who told him he would need to completely give into his destructive tendencies to be able to use it. In this form, Vegeta becomes entirely focused on the battle, not stopping no matter how hard he is hit.

Would a fusion between Ultra Instinct and Ultra Ego work?

At first sight, these two forms seem to be completely different from each other and that is because they are basically opposites. The Ultra Ego is based on the Gods of Destruction’s abilities for fighting, while the Ultra Instinct is used by Angels to avoid most attacks.

Both techniques require a particular state of mind that is opposite to one another, one completely calm and clear, while the other is always thinking about fighting. It would be almost impossible to combine Goku and Vegeta’s minds without causing problems to the fusion.

It is also worth noting that both forms are completely different from one another, unlike most other transformations the Saiyans have used. In the past, Goku and Vegeta would normally be able to reach the same level, making it easy for their fused form to achieve the same power. For example, they were both able to enter Super Saiyan Blue, allowing Vegito to do so as well.

We have not seen an example of a Fusion using two different forms in Dragon Ball's history. So we cannot be sure if it would even be possible for them to fuse while in those states, as we have only seen fusions use one transformation at a time.

Another big factor to consider is the massive amount of energy these forms use. While Goku and Vegeta are getting better at using them without exhausting themselves, they are still using most of their power to sustain their form.

A Fusion using any of these techniques would have a very limited timeframe before it would revert to the original warriors. This would occur regardless of whether the fused warrior used the Ultra Instinct or the Ultra Ego, therefore we can assume the time limit for a combination of both would be minimal.

Final thoughts

As of right now, there is no indicator that a fusion between these two amazing transformations would be possible. Not only because of the different mindsets each form uses, but also because there has never been a similar example in Dragon Ball’s history that would make us assume it is possible.

It appears to be possible for them to use each form with a completely different mindset than the intended one, showed by Goku’s new version of the Ultra Instinct. However, even if Goku and Vegeta manage to sustain those states with a similar mindset, they would still need to find a way to use both forms at the same time.

And with the time limits becoming shorter and shorter with each new form a fusion takes, it would be safe to presume this new form would have almost no time left to fight.

Unless something happens in Dragon Ball Super that changes the preconceptions we have about this ability, it is not likely we will ever see a fusion between Goku and Vegeta in their new powerful form any time soon.

