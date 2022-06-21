Dragon Ball Super Chapter 85 highlights: UI Goku's comeback, Gas' last resort

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 85 was released a few hours ago to much anticipation.
The previous chapter saw an explosive start to the Ultra Ego Vegeta and Ultra Instinct Goku vs. Heeter Gas duel. Vegeta was grinning ear-to-ear while telling Gas to bring it on.
As the spoiler scans for Dragon Ball Super Chapter 85 showed, Gas brought the heat and more. Gas and Vegeta viciously pummeled each other, with the former seemingly having the upper hand by the end.
Let's see exactly who won this confrontation and how Goku proceeded from there. As the conflict approaches its endgame, it is expected to ramp up several notches.
Note: This article contains major spoilers for the recently released Dragon Ball Super Chapter 85.
Gas reaches his limits, Goku gets the upper hand in Dragon Ball Super Chapter 85
Chapter 84 summarized
In the previous chapter of Dragon Ball Super, Goku and Vegeta rested up after the revelations from Bardock's defeat of Gas.
The duo then immediately charged up to Ultra Instinct and Ultra Ego. After a grueling start, Goku had to stop Vegeta's destruction ball, while Vegeta and Gas went hard on each other.
The chapter ended with Vegeta grinning and telling Gas he gets energy from the damage he receives. Gas seemed annoyed as the chapter ended.
Vegeta gives his all
As many theorized and the spoiler scans showed, Vegeta took the fight to Gas. Even as Gas knocked Vegeta around, the latter kept fighting like an animal.
Gas demonstrated his new instant transmission ability on Vegeta, teleporting and beating him down like a ragdoll.
Vegeta got several savage blows in, including one to the stomach. This was while stating that he was beyond limits and asking Goku not to interfere.
The only thing that dampened things was Vegeta's body finally giving out.
The other Heeters looked freaked, calling Vegeta a zombie. Gas looked poised to kill Vegeta until Goku saved him.
Goku's UI Sign returns
Goku was poised to jump into the fray but decided to focus on his own Ultra Instinct. This was after Vegeta told him to stay out of the fight.
To that end, Goku was able to tap into Ultra Instinct Sign and Bubble Shield Vegeta.
Essentially, Goku helped keep Vegeta safe. He then slightly taunted Gas, stating that he's not in Super Saiyan Blue or Perfected Ultra Instinct because that form needs him to be calm.
Goku then commenced the epic beatdown with a mouth blast.
Gas' fight with Vegeta must have made him slower because he was getting pounded by Goku.
Gas tried summoning weapons, but Goku just dodged and used them against his opponent. After a point-blank Kamehameha and an elbow to the head that shattered one of Gas' horns, the Heeter seemed down and out.
Gas' last resort, Elec's true plan revealed
The Heeters' ultimate goal was finally revealed in this chapter. Elec revealed that Gas was made to be the strongest in order to elevate the Heeters to ultimate status.
The second goal was that they were supposed to take Frieza out. The Saiyans were meant to be a stepping stone on the path to Frieza.
Dragon Ball Super Chapter 85 now raises several questions, including how the Heeters never heard that Frieza had been killed by Goku and Vegeta. Why they never went after Frieza first is another question.
At this point, Gas is motivated by Elec's words to get up and finish the fight.
It seems as though Gas is pushing himself to his absolute limit. His body looks older/emaciated. This means that Gas is tapping into his life energy to fight.
Elec's confident statement of there not being a next time means that he's probably going to die in battle against Goku.
Dragon Ball Super Chapter 85 conclusion
Dragon Ball Super Chapter 85 felt like a worthy continuation. The Saiyans have pushed Gas to his breaking point.
This means things have reached the boiling point. Gas will either die from overusing and overextending his energy or Goku will overcome and kill him.
Goku isn't exactly the type to kill unless provoked. As Dragon Ball Super Chapter 85 proved, Goku did give Gas and Elec the chance to flee. However, it doesn't seem like Gas will take up the offer.
One thing's for certain; fans will need to wait until the next chapter for the conclusion of this battle of titans.
Questions abound as to whether Goku can prevail by himself or if he'll need aid. Regardless, this conflict has just escalated to a whole new level as of Dragon Ball Super Chapter 85.
Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.
Q. Will the Gas fight finally end in chapter 86?
Yes/I hope so!
No/I don't think so.