Dragon Ball Super Chapter 85 highlights: UI Goku's comeback, Gas' last resort

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 85 was released a few hours ago to much anticipation.

The previous chapter saw an explosive start to the Ultra Ego Vegeta and Ultra Instinct Goku vs. Heeter Gas duel. Vegeta was grinning ear-to-ear while telling Gas to bring it on.

As the spoiler scans for Dragon Ball Super Chapter 85 showed, Gas brought the heat and more. Gas and Vegeta viciously pummeled each other, with the former seemingly having the upper hand by the end.

Let's see exactly who won this confrontation and how Goku proceeded from there. As the conflict approaches its endgame, it is expected to ramp up several notches.

Note: This article contains major spoilers for the recently released Dragon Ball Super Chapter 85.

Gas reaches his limits, Goku gets the upper hand in Dragon Ball Super Chapter 85

Chapter 84 summarized

Hype @DbsHype Dragon Ball Super Chapter 84 drafts should be officially releasing in about 24 hours.



Full chapter officially releases May 19th Dragon Ball Super Chapter 84 drafts should be officially releasing in about 24 hours.Full chapter officially releases May 19th https://t.co/muJhyJxezY

In the previous chapter of Dragon Ball Super, Goku and Vegeta rested up after the revelations from Bardock's defeat of Gas.

The duo then immediately charged up to Ultra Instinct and Ultra Ego. After a grueling start, Goku had to stop Vegeta's destruction ball, while Vegeta and Gas went hard on each other.

The chapter ended with Vegeta grinning and telling Gas he gets energy from the damage he receives. Gas seemed annoyed as the chapter ended.

Vegeta gives his all

As many theorized and the spoiler scans showed, Vegeta took the fight to Gas. Even as Gas knocked Vegeta around, the latter kept fighting like an animal.

Gas demonstrated his new instant transmission ability on Vegeta, teleporting and beating him down like a ragdoll.

Mel ⎊ 🏴‍☠️ @WhyNotUs_Cincy Listen one of my fav things about Vegeta has always been that no matter how much you beat his ass, he gets back up again. That's why I like Ultra Ego so much, bc he's gonna get his ass beat anyways, but now it just fuels him. Still wish they'd let him catch one W tho. #dbspoilers Listen one of my fav things about Vegeta has always been that no matter how much you beat his ass, he gets back up again. That's why I like Ultra Ego so much, bc he's gonna get his ass beat anyways, but now it just fuels him. Still wish they'd let him catch one W tho. #dbspoilers https://t.co/zpSUzobKje

Vegeta got several savage blows in, including one to the stomach. This was while stating that he was beyond limits and asking Goku not to interfere.

The only thing that dampened things was Vegeta's body finally giving out.

Animehunch @animehunch

Also, Vegeta's power is gonna explode sooner or later. The setup is clear.

Only Vegeta can send shivers down an enemy's spine, even if he's beaten up. The fear on Gas' face

#DragonBallSuper #dbs85 This panel is raw af! Toyotarou is high on some masterful artwork every month.Also, Vegeta's power is gonna explode sooner or later. The setup is clear.Only Vegeta can send shivers down an enemy's spine, even if he's beaten up. The fear on Gas' face This panel is raw af! Toyotarou is high on some masterful artwork every month. Also, Vegeta's power is gonna explode sooner or later. The setup is clear.Only Vegeta can send shivers down an enemy's spine, even if he's beaten up. The fear on Gas' face 😱#DragonBallSuper #dbs85 https://t.co/Pzb26pAAGC

The other Heeters looked freaked, calling Vegeta a zombie. Gas looked poised to kill Vegeta until Goku saved him.

Goku's UI Sign returns

Goku was poised to jump into the fray but decided to focus on his own Ultra Instinct. This was after Vegeta told him to stay out of the fight.

To that end, Goku was able to tap into Ultra Instinct Sign and Bubble Shield Vegeta.

Essentially, Goku helped keep Vegeta safe. He then slightly taunted Gas, stating that he's not in Super Saiyan Blue or Perfected Ultra Instinct because that form needs him to be calm.

Goku then commenced the epic beatdown with a mouth blast.

Gas' fight with Vegeta must have made him slower because he was getting pounded by Goku.

Gas tried summoning weapons, but Goku just dodged and used them against his opponent. After a point-blank Kamehameha and an elbow to the head that shattered one of Gas' horns, the Heeter seemed down and out.

Gas' last resort, Elec's true plan revealed

Jordan Lee @JordanLDurham #spoilers #dbspoilers



Elec asks gas what makes him the strongest in the universe and gas says it’s his drive to make the heeters the best organization in the universe.



This more than likely causes him to push himself into his ghastly god awful ugly form. Elec asks gas what makes him the strongest in the universe and gas says it’s his drive to make the heeters the best organization in the universe.This more than likely causes him to push himself into his ghastly god awful ugly form. #spoilers #dbspoilers Elec asks gas what makes him the strongest in the universe and gas says it’s his drive to make the heeters the best organization in the universe. This more than likely causes him to push himself into his ghastly god awful ugly form. https://t.co/3WQ5U2qmrQ

The Heeters' ultimate goal was finally revealed in this chapter. Elec revealed that Gas was made to be the strongest in order to elevate the Heeters to ultimate status.

The second goal was that they were supposed to take Frieza out. The Saiyans were meant to be a stepping stone on the path to Frieza.

SUPER クロニクル  @DBSChronicles #dbspoilers

Editor's note at the end of Ch85:



"Using up his life... Gas releases everything in response to Elek's words. This appearance is...?!" Editor's note at the end of Ch85:"Using up his life... Gas releases everything in response to Elek's words. This appearance is...?!" #dbspoilers Editor's note at the end of Ch85:"Using up his life... Gas releases everything in response to Elek's words. This appearance is...?!" https://t.co/uyjYpgdLpb

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 85 now raises several questions, including how the Heeters never heard that Frieza had been killed by Goku and Vegeta. Why they never went after Frieza first is another question.

At this point, Gas is motivated by Elec's words to get up and finish the fight.

BrotherE @TheBrotherE



Elec always had the intention of sacrificing Gas to destroy Frieza, nonetheless whatever is happening to Gas now seems to be a last ditch effort



I have a feeling Goku will get beaten down & Granolah will come make the save

#dbs85

#dbspoilers So where do we go from here?Elec always had the intention of sacrificing Gas to destroy Frieza, nonetheless whatever is happening to Gas now seems to be a last ditch effortI have a feeling Goku will get beaten down & Granolah will come make the save So where do we go from here?Elec always had the intention of sacrificing Gas to destroy Frieza, nonetheless whatever is happening to Gas now seems to be a last ditch effortI have a feeling Goku will get beaten down & Granolah will come make the save#dbs85#dbspoilers https://t.co/mRqamS76qa

It seems as though Gas is pushing himself to his absolute limit. His body looks older/emaciated. This means that Gas is tapping into his life energy to fight.

Elec's confident statement of there not being a next time means that he's probably going to die in battle against Goku.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 85 conclusion

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 85 felt like a worthy continuation. The Saiyans have pushed Gas to his breaking point.

This means things have reached the boiling point. Gas will either die from overusing and overextending his energy or Goku will overcome and kill him.

Lemon @GardenLemons #dbspoilers

Chapter 85 seems to me like Goku is reinventing Ultra Instinct for himself, making it his own technique, but he has to start with Sign, since it's his first time trying UI in this way Chapter 85 seems to me like Goku is reinventing Ultra Instinct for himself, making it his own technique, but he has to start with Sign, since it's his first time trying UI in this way #dbspoilersChapter 85 seems to me like Goku is reinventing Ultra Instinct for himself, making it his own technique, but he has to start with Sign, since it's his first time trying UI in this way

Goku isn't exactly the type to kill unless provoked. As Dragon Ball Super Chapter 85 proved, Goku did give Gas and Elec the chance to flee. However, it doesn't seem like Gas will take up the offer.

One thing's for certain; fans will need to wait until the next chapter for the conclusion of this battle of titans.

Questions abound as to whether Goku can prevail by himself or if he'll need aid. Regardless, this conflict has just escalated to a whole new level as of Dragon Ball Super Chapter 85.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

LIVE POLL Q. Will the Gas fight finally end in chapter 86? Yes/I hope so! No/I don't think so. 0 votes so far