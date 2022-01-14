Can Ultra Ego Vegeta beat Ultra Instinct Goku in Dragon Ball?

Since the debut of Ultra Ego Vegeta in the most recent Dragon Ball Super arc, franchise fans at large have been enamored with the form. Vegeta fans especially feel as though their favorite character is finally on equal ground with Goku.

Indeed, the recent events of the Granolah the Survivor Dragon Ball Super arc seem to paint that picture. While both Ultra Instinct Goku and Ultra Ego Vegeta lost to Granolah, the latter seemed to have much more success offensively.

Follow along as this article explores who would win if Ultra Ego Vegeta and Ultra Instinct Goku were to ever have a serious match in Dragon Ball.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

'Dragon Ball Super' Ultra Ego Vegeta vs. Ultra Instinct Goku: Who will win?

Strength

The Tripodal Gerbil @3_LeggedGerbil It just occurred to me: in DnD terms, Ultra Instinct is basically Monk with max Dexterity and Wisdom, while Ultra ego is Barbarian with maxed out Strength and Constitution. Just two different means to the same stupidly high AC It just occurred to me: in DnD terms, Ultra Instinct is basically Monk with max Dexterity and Wisdom, while Ultra ego is Barbarian with maxed out Strength and Constitution. Just two different means to the same stupidly high AC https://t.co/tXGuRGAUVf

With Ultra Ego being the tool of Dragon Ball Super’s Gods of Destruction and focusing on intent and wills, Ultra Ego is likely the superior form in terms of strength. While Ultra Instinct is still quite strong and respectable, that form relies more on dodges and counters to succeed.

Ultra Ego Vegeta seems to fight by powering through enemy attacks and landing wallop's of his own on whoever he’s facing. The emphasis on intent and thinking about one’s actions further augments this strength, forcing purpose and will into every movement.

Furthermore, in the only current relevant comparison, Ultra Ego Vegeta seemed to damage Granolah more than Ultra Instinct Goku. With all the evidence and inferences fans have available currently, it seems like Ultra Ego wins out in the strength department.

Defensive viability

( RP ) 𝓗𝐈𝐀𝐓𝐔𝐒 ✧ @sxngofhope / i like the idea of goku not being too confident that he’s going to definitively win a fight until he goes ultra instinct.



because (minus his battle naivety, which i don’t include in my portrayal cause it makes him stupid) it’s the ultimate defense, so he knows he can be in it. / i like the idea of goku not being too confident that he’s going to definitively win a fight until he goes ultra instinct.because (minus his battle naivety, which i don’t include in my portrayal cause it makes him stupid) it’s the ultimate defense, so he knows he can be in it. https://t.co/ImpwdOn05a

Unfortunately for Vegeta fans, the Ultra Ego powerup falls short of Ultra Instinct in defensive power. While Ultra Instinct Goku could not dodge all of Granolah’s attacks, he certainly dodged and deflected more than Ultra Ego Vegeta did.

Furthermore, the Ultra Instinct powerup is essentially designed to be the greatest defense. As seen in Dragon Ball Super’s Tournament of Power, Mastered Ultra Instinct can defend at blinding speeds and with incredibly sudden movements.

While Ultra Ego has really only had one appearance to prove its defensive viability, the results weren’t promising. Therefore, with the evidence currently available, it seems Ultra Instinct Goku would win out in defensive viability.

Potential ceiling

OGies @Ilovepie31 @saiyan_z3 @9_coming @NeedaThroatGoat I think you're missing the fact beerus told vegeta LITERALLY that making the past as his burden will not make him as powerful as beerus. HE COULD get into ultra ego form but the full potential of the form is restricted because vegeta is still guilty about the past. @saiyan_z3 @9_coming @NeedaThroatGoat I think you're missing the fact beerus told vegeta LITERALLY that making the past as his burden will not make him as powerful as beerus. HE COULD get into ultra ego form but the full potential of the form is restricted because vegeta is still guilty about the past.

Unfortunately for Ultra Ego, fans being told so little about the form seems to be kneecapping it here as well. While we know Ultra Ego is used by the Gods of Destruction, it’s never emphasized how integral it is to their fighting style.

With the Angels Ultra Instinct, fans have already been told that Autonomous Ultra Instinct is the peak of the form. This is what Whis displays throughout the series, as he’s able to dodge attacks he can’t see coming and block those he can’t dodge with perfection.

While Ultra Ego will surely have some equivalent form later on in the series, this is unknown as of this article’s writing. As a result, Ultra Instinct wins nearly by default as having a higher potential ceiling for the form and its relevance and usefulness.

In summation

With the information currently available, it seems that Ultra Instinct Goku would be the winner if this Dragon Ball fight were ever to happen. While Ultra Ego certainly wins out on offensive firepower, Ultra Instinct’s defensive abilities and potential forms likely outstep Ultra Ego on equal levels.

It’s important to note that the outcome of this fight could be very different with just a little more information on Ultra Ego. The form recently debuted in combat for the first time, so Dragon Ball Super will likely expand on the form’s power and potential as the series progresses.

Be sure to keep up with all Dragon Ball Super anime, manga, and film news as 2022 progresses.

Edited by R. Elahi