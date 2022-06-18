Dragon Ball Super manga leak confirms new power-up for Gas

Dragon Ball Super fans have been enjoying the latest fight our favorite pair of Saiyan were involved in. Goku and Vegeta have been pushed to a new limit against the powerful opponents of this latest arc, Granolah and Gas.

But Gas has proven to be several times stronger than Granolah during the last few chapters. The new Dragon Ball Super’s leaks about the next chapter also seem to indicate that he will become even more powerful. So, let’s go through the new spoilers we have at hand about Gas and his future in Dragon Ball Super.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Gas is the latest character to have a new form during Dragon Ball Super

Who is Gas?

UnrealEntGaming @TooRealUnreal IMO, Seeing Ultra Ego Vegeta and Mastered Ultra Instinct Goku team up and work together to fight off Gas in the Dragon Ball Super Manga was truly amazing to witness, especially since this is their strongest forms/power - what better way to test it then against Gas "The Strongest" IMO, Seeing Ultra Ego Vegeta and Mastered Ultra Instinct Goku team up and work together to fight off Gas in the Dragon Ball Super Manga was truly amazing to witness, especially since this is their strongest forms/power - what better way to test it then against Gas "The Strongest" https://t.co/WfiqsJZDzn

Gas is one of the main antagonists of the latest Dragon Ball Super arc. He is a member of the Heeter family and is considered the strongest and most dangerous member. He bears a vendetta against the Saiyans, as he was defeated by Bardock once in his youth.

After Elec and him got hold of Cereal’s Dragon Balls, Gas transformed into the Ultimate warrior of Universe 7. His appearance evolved from that of a young looking being to that of a taller and more adult version.

UnrealEntGaming @TooRealUnreal BARDOCK SMASHES HIS WAY INTO GAS AND BRINGS THE FIGHT RIGHT BACK TO HIM IN THE LATEST CHAPTER OF THE DRAGON BALL SUPER MANGA!! This is a VERY clean shot, here. Very well done. BARDOCK SMASHES HIS WAY INTO GAS AND BRINGS THE FIGHT RIGHT BACK TO HIM IN THE LATEST CHAPTER OF THE DRAGON BALL SUPER MANGA!! This is a VERY clean shot, here. Very well done. https://t.co/4DRwiLzX6m

His new strength is at a level where not even Ultra Ego Vegeta and Ultra Instinct Goku seem to be able to defeat him. Goku had to trick him by leaving him stranded in a mysterious world for them to buy time to recover and prepare for their next fight.

Gas had to use most of his life force to become the strongest warrior in the universe, just like Granolah. But his desire to serve Elec and make the Heeter’s the strongest organization in the universe is bigger than his will to live.

How will Gas obtain this new power

The new Dragon Ball Super leaks revealed that the battle between Vegeta and Gas will come to an end. Even as his Ultra Ego form gets stronger the more damage he receives, Vegeta is still being affected by Gas’ powerful attacks as a result of which he ends up collapsing.

Moments before his defeat, Vegeta will ask Goku to think about how to use his Ultra Instinct in a new way. Goku delivers on that request by entering a state similar to Ultra Instinct but without a calm mind.

This new form reminds Gas of Bardock and makes him act irrationally. After a tough fight, Goku turns out to be the winner, and Elec expresses disappointment in Gas. He asks him why he wants all of this power if he is not willing to give it his all. His life does not matter if he is not the strongest.

As Goku tries to reason with Elec, Gas will react to his brother's words, releasing all of the power he has inside. The final panel of the new Dragon Ball Super chapter will reveal Gas in a new and powerful form that appears to be several times stronger than his previous one.

What does this new form mean?

SUPER クロニクル  @DBSChronicles #dbspoilers

Editor's note at the end of Ch85:



"Using up his life... Gas releases everything in response to Elek's words. This appearance is...?!" Editor's note at the end of Ch85:"Using up his life... Gas releases everything in response to Elek's words. This appearance is...?!" #dbspoilers Editor's note at the end of Ch85:"Using up his life... Gas releases everything in response to Elek's words. This appearance is...?!" https://t.co/uyjYpgdLpb

Gas' new form is surrounded by an incredible aura, and his appearance is far more mature than it was before. Gas has larger horns than before, and his face appears wrinkly and old, as if he used most of his life force to obtain it.

This definitely seems to be the case, as the editor’s note that accompanied the leak talks about Gas using the rest of his lifeforce to reach this new state. Elec's words affected Gas more than anyone could have anticipated, and he is now willing to spend his last moments fighting to achieve the Heeter’s goals.

Check the pinned Tweet @Gorillo13 So Goku has a new form and Gas have a new form. So Goku has a new form and Gas have a new form.

Gas was already in a fragile mental state after his fight with Goku, and the trauma of his loss against Bardock caused him to lose the fight. Elec’s words also acted as the catalyst he needed for his emotions to spill.

Gas is obviously stronger in this new form, and we know this not only because of the hints provided by the editor. We have seen Gas become stronger as his appearance gets older, and this new state makes him appear as an elder member of his species.

We will have to wait until we are able to see just how powerful this new Gas is, but something is clear: Goku and Vegeta have a tough and grueling battle ahead of them in this Dragon Ball Super arc.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

