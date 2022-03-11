10 Dragon Ball characters who are too strong for Ultra Instinct Goku

Although Goku’s Ultra Instinct form is, arguably, the strongest transformation a mortal has achieved in Dragon Ball, there are still those out there who’re superior. While these are primarily Angels and Gods of Destruction, they nevertheless remain as characters too strong for Ultra Instinct Goku.

Furthermore, there’s always the possibility that he will soar to even greater heights with the form, eventually topping some of the characters on this list. This is a core story element of Dragon Ball, with Goku always finding a way to push past his limits and defeat the seemingly invincible enemy before him.

However, for now, here are ten Dragon Ball characters who are too strong even for Ultra Instinct Goku.

Beerus and 9 other Dragon Ball characters currently surpass Ultra Instinct Goku

1) Zeno

Zeno as seen in the Super anime (Image via Toei Animation)

One of the most obvious inclusions on this list, Zeno essentially represents the peak of power in Dragon Ball, currently. His ability to erase people and universes in mere moments is a powerful and terrifying force.

Furthermore, his child-like behavior and impulsiveness could lead to him using this ability in moments where it would be less than appropriate, such as sparring with Goku.

2) Zeno’s guards

Zeno's guards as seen in the Super anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Likewise, Zeno’s guards are likely similar in strength to Zeno and the Grand Priest, although weaker than their two employers. Otherwise, it doesn’t really make sense to have them protecting Zeno if they can’t defeat the Gods of Destruction, Angels, and those below them. As a result, they’re likely able to handle Goku in his Ultra Instinct form.

3) Grand Priest

The Grand Priest as seen in the Super anime (Image via Toei Animation)

As the head of all Angels and personal attendant to Zeno, the Grand Priest is incredibly powerful. While he is yet to be seen fighting, his powers have been demonstrated in other ways, such as constructing the entire Tournament of Power arena singlehandedly.

As Zeno’s caretaker, he likely is similar in strength to him, meaning Goku still has a long way to go before surpassing him.

4) Whis

Whis as seen in the Super anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Considering Whis still instructs Goku in martial arts, it should be no surprise he’s out of reach for the Saiyan, even in his most powerful form. The Angel’s use of Autonomous Ultra Instinct is simply too efficient and responsive for him to overcome, although this may eventually change. For now, however, Goku still has much to learn from his Angelic instructor.

5) Beerus

Beerus as seen in the Super anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Likewise, Goku would most likely still lose to Beerus. Their fight in Dragon Ball Super’s premiere arc showed the chasm of skill difference between them. While Ultra Instinct has helped to narrow the gap, it’s still much too wide for him to have a chance at defeating Universe 7’s Destroyer.

Until Autonomous Ultra Instinct is achieved, Beerus is simply out of Goku’s reach.

6) Champa

Champa as seen in the Dragon Ball Super anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Being the twin and universal counterpart to Beerus, Dragon Ball Super’s Champa should also be able to defeat Ultra Instinct Goku. He is said to be slightly weaker than his twin, but with how wide the gap between Goku and Beerus is, this likely won’t make or break his victory.

7) Vados

Vados as seen in the Super anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Similarly, Vados is Whis’ sister and Universe 6 counterpart. Unlike Champa and Beerus, however, she’s said to be slightly stronger than her brother, further emphasizing the gap that already exists between Goku and Whis.

As a result, until he beats Whis, Goku likely has no chance of defeating Universe 6’s resident Angel.

8) Iwan

Iwan seen fighting Arak and Liquiir in the Dragon Ball Super anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Considering Iwan’s home of Universe 1 was exempt from the Tournament of Power for its high mortal level of strength, he’s likely stronger than the Destroyers whose universes participated.

He’s also one of few Destroyers outside of Beerus who fans see fight, and he certainly impresses in this lone instance. As a result, it’s likely he will still beat Ultra Instinct Goku.

9) Arak

Arak as seen in the Dragon Ball Super anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Likewise, Arak’s Universe 5 was also excused from Dragon Ball Super’s Tournament of Power. Like Iwan, it’s a safe assumption he’s also stronger than other Destroyers who did participate, and he’s also been seen in combat.

Despite a quick demonstration, he’s clearly at least at Beerus’ level, essentially cementing his superiority to Ultra Instinct Goku.

10) Liquiir

Liquiir (middle), seen with his universe's Angel and Supreme Kai (Image via Toei Animation)

Similar to Arak and Iwan, Liquiir’s Universe 8 was also excused from Dragon Ball Super’s Tournament of Power. Although the exact mortal level is unknown, Universe 8 is at least known to be one of the strongest four universes.

Likewise, Liquiir is also superior to the Destroyers of less powerful universes, and therefore should easily handle an Ultra Instinct Goku.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul