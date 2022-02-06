5 Dragon Ball characters who Goku will soon surpass (& 5 he never will)

With Goku’s meteoric growth with Ultra Instinct in Dragon Ball Super, the sky seems the limit for the Saiyan protagonist. Especially with the addition of Ultra Ego Vegeta, it seems Goku will finally be able to fully control and master Ultra Instinct.

Upon the achievement of this goal, there are several Dragon Ball characters whom Goku will find himself having finally surpassed. Contrarily, even with full mastery and control over Ultra Instinct, there are Dragon Ball characters Goku will likely never be on the same level as.

Here are five Dragon Ball characters whom Goku will soon surpass, and five more he never will.

Goku will soon pass Jiren and 4 other Dragon Ball characters

1) Granolah

Granolah seen in his colored appearance (Image via Shueisha Shonen Jump)

While Goku did lose to Granolah during the current Dragon Ball Super manga arc, he will no doubt come back stronger. Having already gotten a good understanding of Granolah’s strength, this is likely Goku’s new goal to work towards.

Considering Goku always seems to surpass his enemies, there’s little doubt he will soon be stronger than the Strongest in the Universe.

2) Gas

Gas (center) as seen in the Dragon Ball Super manga (Image via Shueisha Shonen Jump)

Like with Granolah, Gas was also wished into his title of Strongest in the Universe. Also like with Granolah, Goku briefly fights Gas and it’s made abundantly clear that even Ultra Instinct Goku can’t stand a chance.

Considering Granolah is currently fighting on fairly even ground with Gas, passing one likely means passing both, a feat which Goku will no doubt soon achieve.

3) Broly

Broly as seen during the Dragon Ball Super: Broly movie (Image via Toei Animation)

While Broly’s power during the Dragon Ball Super: Broly movie was incredible, Goku was never able to go Ultra Instinct against him. Although it's unknown for certain how Broly would fare, it's likely he eventually would’ve become too strong for the form.

Considering Goku has beaten Moro and learned to control Ultra Instinct since fighting Broly, there’s little doubt he will soon surpass the Saiyan beast.

4) Jiren

Jiren as seen in Super's anime (Image via Toei Animation)

With full control over Ultra Instinct now in Goku’s hands, Jiren is likely someone who will soon be surpassed by Goku if it hasn’t already happened. It’s unknown when the two will fight next, but considering Jiren’s struggles against Ultra Instinct, Goku’s victory is all but assured when they rematch.

5) Merus

Merus' colored apperance (Image via Twitter)

Serving as Goku’s teacher in Ultra Instinct during the Moro arc, Merus displayed incredible power in the use of Ultra Instinct and in general combat skills. Despite being the one who taught Goku, it’s likely he’ll soon be passed by his student.

Goku may never pass Zeno and 4 other Dragon Ball characters

1) Whis

Whis as seen in the Super anime (Image via Toei Animation)

While Goku’s meteoric growth during the Moro arc and since have been incredibly impressive, it’s unlikely he can defeat Whis yet. While his fight with Moro showed he can beat another Ultra Instinct user, Whis’ Angelic heritage and proficiency is unfathomable.

Moro’s use of the skill was also inferior to that of a true Angel’s, due to his stealing the form from Merus.

2) Beerus

Beerus as seen in the Super anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Although Goku’s Ultra Instinct proficiency is incredibly impressive and has led him to previously unthinkable heights, he likely can’t quite beat Beerus yet. The God of Destruction’s full power hasn’t even been shown thus far in the series, something which will likely be demonstrated before Goku surpasses him.

As a result, it’s safe to assume Beerus will be superior to Goku for quite some time, if not forever.

3) Zalama

The dragon of the Super Dragon Balls, also named Zalama after their creator (Image via Toei Animation)

Although Zalama's exact identity is unknown, there’s no doubt they’re leagues above Goku’s power, and likely always will be. Since the Super Dragon Balls can grant any wish without limitation, this reflects that the power of their creator, Zalama, is just as limitless and fantastical.

In the face of such awesome and enigmatic power, it’s clear Goku will likely never become stronger than the mysterious Zalama.

4) Zeno

Zeno and Future Zeno seen during the Super anime (Image via Toei Animation)

As the Omni-King of the Multiverse, Zeno is without doubt one of the most powerful entities in all of Dragon Ball. With a swipe of his hand, the childish multiversal ruler has been seen to erase universes.

For fun, Zeno and his future timeline counterpart play a game which involves blowing up planets. When angry, Zeno has erased multiple universes effortlessly. Clearly, Zeno is in a different league which Goku is likely never to break into.

5) Grand Priest

The Grand Priest as seen during the Dragon Ball Super anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Serving as Zeno’s servant and trainer, the Grand Priest is presumably in the same ballpark as Zeno’s power, save universal erasure level power. Having the temperament and intelligence of an adult individual as well, the Grand Priest is likely more of a threat in hand-to-hand combat than Zeno.

Acting as the patriarch of the Angels, it’s safe to assume he is (generally speaking) stronger than his children, further emphasizing his being on a level Goku will likely never reach.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul