Dragon Ball: Could Goku's "no killing" rule be over after Moro's death?

The Moro arc in Dragon Ball Super changed the status quo of the series in more ways than one. Beyond the uniqueness of Moro as a villain, the storytelling and worldbuilding aspects of the arc were a change of pace.

The single most impactful change is likely Goku’s eventual killing of Moro, even if he gave the villain several chances to repent before it came to that. While it doesn’t necessarily mean Goku’s personality or “no killing” rule will change, the possibility certainly exists.

Follow along as this article discusses whether or not Goku’s killing of Moro could spell an upcoming change in his identity.

Moro’s death at Goku’s hands opens the door for potential Dragon Ball changes

The beginning of Goku’s heel turn?

𝒯𝒽𝑒𝐹𝒾𝓃𝑒𝓈𝓈𝑒𝒦𝒾𝒹 @animefinesse The reason why goku didn’t just kill moro is because every time a villain has asked goku for mercy, goku hesitated killing them. So it’s the same with Moro The reason why goku didn’t just kill moro is because every time a villain has asked goku for mercy, goku hesitated killing them. So it’s the same with Moro https://t.co/LOySbIwTov

Despite the controversy surrounding it, the ending of the Galactic Patrol Prisoner saga (colloquially referred to as the Moro arc) opened a Pandora’s box of possibilities. The death of a Dragon Ball villain at Goku’s hands is an incredibly rare occasion indeed, especially with the Saiyan's level of responsibility here.

Even more shocking is that Whis is the one who orders Goku to finish off Moro instead of letting him live or testing him. Whis and Beerus typically take a backseat role until the last second possible, making the latter’s direct involvement here significant.

𝒯𝒽𝑒𝐹𝒾𝓃𝑒𝓈𝓈𝑒𝒦𝒾𝒹 @animefinesse Now that Moro is completely defeated physically and mentally, goku asks him one more time to peacefully return back to the galactic prison. But even when at obvious odds, he still chooses to stick to his evil ways and refuses. Goku now can comfortably kill him Now that Moro is completely defeated physically and mentally, goku asks him one more time to peacefully return back to the galactic prison. But even when at obvious odds, he still chooses to stick to his evil ways and refuses. Goku now can comfortably kill him https://t.co/ogF4rmZIsl

While one could mark Whis’ request as a one-off event, it could also be the beginning of a new era for Goku.

Dragon Ball Super has certainly explored perma-death more freely and closely than other incarnations of the franchise have. Perhaps Goku's confrontation with death and mortality may have changed him for the worse. However, this turn of events is extremely unlikely.

Although certainly possible, the situation with Moro was extraordinary in circumstance. Goku’s actions during the confrontation indicate that he was fully aware of how evil Moro was and had already come to terms with what would eventually happen.

𝒯𝒽𝑒𝐹𝒾𝓃𝑒𝓈𝓈𝑒𝒦𝒾𝒹 @animefinesse



End of thread. 🏾 Some people also thought goku wasn’t going to kill Moro until after whis told him to which isn’t true either. Goku was just shocked to be hearing whis insisting him to end a threat since he’s usually neutral in situations like theseEnd of thread. Some people also thought goku wasn’t going to kill Moro until after whis told him to which isn’t true either. Goku was just shocked to be hearing whis insisting him to end a threat since he’s usually neutral in situations like theseEnd of thread.✌🏾 https://t.co/zt0VHX8Hb6

Goku’s aforementioned behavior, combined with Whis’ out-of-character request, seems to imply that the Saiyan will not be changing his ways. While a threat that necessitates a murderous defeat will undoubtedly arise in the future, it’s unlikely Goku will begin using lethal force on every villain.

In summation

While the ending of the Moro arc may lead some Dragon Ball fans to believe Goku’s ways are changing, this is likely not the case. Nearly every aspect of the Moro situation was extraordinary, even by Dragon Ball standards.

While Goku certainly came to terms with killing Moro before the fight began, this doesn’t necessarily mean he plans to adopt a murderous philosophy. Whis’ special request and Goku’s reaction to this request would also seem to support this claim.

Follow along for more Dragon Ball anime, manga, and film news as 2022 progresses.

