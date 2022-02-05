Dragon Ball: Could Goku's "no killing" rule be over after Moro's death?

The Moro arc in Dragon Ball Super changed the status quo of the series in more ways than one. Beyond the uniqueness of Moro as a villain, the storytelling and worldbuilding aspects of the arc were a change of pace.
The single most impactful change is likely Goku’s eventual killing of Moro, even if he gave the villain several chances to repent before it came to that. While it doesn’t necessarily mean Goku’s personality or “no killing” rule will change, the possibility certainly exists.
Follow along as this article discusses whether or not Goku’s killing of Moro could spell an upcoming change in his identity.
Moro’s death at Goku’s hands opens the door for potential Dragon Ball changes
The beginning of Goku’s heel turn?
Despite the controversy surrounding it, the ending of the Galactic Patrol Prisoner saga (colloquially referred to as the Moro arc) opened a Pandora’s box of possibilities. The death of a Dragon Ball villain at Goku’s hands is an incredibly rare occasion indeed, especially with the Saiyan's level of responsibility here.
Even more shocking is that Whis is the one who orders Goku to finish off Moro instead of letting him live or testing him. Whis and Beerus typically take a backseat role until the last second possible, making the latter’s direct involvement here significant.
While one could mark Whis’ request as a one-off event, it could also be the beginning of a new era for Goku.
Dragon Ball Super has certainly explored perma-death more freely and closely than other incarnations of the franchise have. Perhaps Goku's confrontation with death and mortality may have changed him for the worse. However, this turn of events is extremely unlikely.
Although certainly possible, the situation with Moro was extraordinary in circumstance. Goku’s actions during the confrontation indicate that he was fully aware of how evil Moro was and had already come to terms with what would eventually happen.
Goku’s aforementioned behavior, combined with Whis’ out-of-character request, seems to imply that the Saiyan will not be changing his ways. While a threat that necessitates a murderous defeat will undoubtedly arise in the future, it’s unlikely Goku will begin using lethal force on every villain.
In summation
While the ending of the Moro arc may lead some Dragon Ball fans to believe Goku’s ways are changing, this is likely not the case. Nearly every aspect of the Moro situation was extraordinary, even by Dragon Ball standards.
While Goku certainly came to terms with killing Moro before the fight began, this doesn’t necessarily mean he plans to adopt a murderous philosophy. Whis’ special request and Goku’s reaction to this request would also seem to support this claim.
Follow along for more Dragon Ball anime, manga, and film news as 2022 progresses.