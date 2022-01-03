Dragon Ball Super anime Season 2 likely teased during Dragon Ball Weekly News

Dragon Ball Super is a popular anime and manga series set in the same multiverse as the rest of the titles from the Dragon Ball series. Fans have been quite excited as a new video was released on the official website of Dragon Ball and revealed new information regarding the series.

In that video, the team displayed a new set of merchandise and wished all of the fans a happy new year. In addition to that, the executive producer of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero revealed a piece of information that has the entire fanbase talking. This article talks about a teaser that was mentioned in the Weekly Dragon Ball News.

Dragon Ball Super: Anime’s return likely teased in Weekly Dragon Ball News

The team working on the Dragon Ball series wished their viewers a happy new year in the weekly news video. The video began with Victory Uchida, breaking some news regarding what fans can expect from the series in 2022. He introduced a few game producers and merchandise project leaders to give the audience a taste of the merchandise and games that will be released this year.

Towards the end, Uchida introduced the executive producer of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. He expressed his excitement for the launch of the movie and then proceeded to tease the entire fanbase:

“There’s also a chance that something other than the movie will also be coming this year.”

Dragon Ball Super fans believe the executive producer was hinting that the series might resume the anime. This is quite likely as the manga has progressed quite a bit, giving the animators enough content to adapt it into an anime series. Some fans have taken to Twitter to express their excitement, and they, too, believe that the series might continue this year.

However, others believe that the anime will not return since it will be rushed. These fans also believe that the series might announce another Dragon Ball Xenoverse title which is also something they are looking forward to. And some fans believe that the team will announce the release of another Dragon Ball Super movie which is just as likely as the release of Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3.

