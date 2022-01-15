Dragon Ball Super Chapter 80 Spoilers Leaked: Gas reads Granolah's moves

Dragon Ball Super fans have all the reasons to be excited about chapter 80. A couple of days ago, the initial set of draft pages were uploaded, indicating that the upcoming chapter will continue the fight between the Cerealean and Gas.

The series seems likely to continue the fight for a few more chapters as two fan-favorites duke it out to see who the strongest character is. While Granolah seemed to have the upper hand in the previous chapter, Gas finds a way to turn the tables in the upcoming chapter.

The hype continues to build as the series is just a few days away from being released.

Dragon Ball Super chapter 80 draft pages and prediction

Fans could not contain their excitement after the set of first draft drawings were uploaded, as they featured Gas and Granolah in action. The previous chapter of Dragon Ball Super ended with Granolah turning the tables by using Instant Teleportation in a manner more efficient than Gas.

Gas’ newfound powers are great, but he hasn’t had the time to test it out, which can be a bit of a disadvantage. But in one of the draft pages, Gas figures out the Cerealean’s moves. Thus, there is a possibility that he can emerge victorious and overwhelm Granolah during the fight.

Granolah has to finish the fight as fast as he can, because Gas will become stronger with time, gaining the required experience to beat Granolah with ease.

It will be interesting to see how the fight progresses, and who emerges victorious. That being said, it is highly unlikely that the fight will conclude in the upcoming chapter, as Dragon Ball Super fights go on for a few chapters.

The chapter will release on January 20, 2022, and will be available on both Shueisha’s Manga Plus and Viz.

Dragon Ball Super chapter 79 recap

In this chapter, Granolah was quite fatigued and worn down from the fight against Gas. But Vegeta’s help was vital as he provided the Cerealean with a Senzu bean, restoring his health. Granolah charged at Gas and was able to keep up with him. Suddenly, the two fighters began using Instant Teleportation, which shocked the Saiyans.

Also Read Article Continues below

Upon further inspection, Vegeta realized that Gas’ technique was extremely sloppy and thought that the Cerelean had a chance. The chapter concluded as the two combatants took their position, ready to give it their all.

Edited by Saman