Does Jiren have Ultra Instinct? 7 Dragon Ball characters whose strength levels make no sense

The Dragon Ball franchise and its various incarnations have quite literally made their living on mind-boggling strength. Whether this is achieved through good old strength training, or a new form, Dragon Ball has always had insanely strong characters.

The Dragon Ball Super anime continues this tradition with Jiren, antagonist of the Tournament of Power arc. Jiren boasted a strength previously unseen in any Dragon Ball incarnation, quite literally standing tall after a beating from Goku’s strongest form yet.

Jiren isn’t the first, and he certainly won’t be the last, but what other Dragon Ball characters have strength levels which make no sense? Here are the 7 most mind boggling strength and power levels in all of Dragon Ball.

These 7 Dragon Ball characters have mind-baffling strength

1) Jiren

One of Goku and Jiren's spars as seen in the Dragon Ball Super anime. (Image via Toei Animation)

After proving himself an equal to Mastered Ultra Instinct in Dragon Ball Super’s Tournament of Power arc, fans everywhere have been left in awe of Jiren. Fans know Jiren had a master at one point, but it’s safe to assume simple training among mortals didn’t give him that level of power.

In fact, Jiren is so powerful it has fans questioning does he have Ultra Instinct. While there’s no clear answer yet, having Ultra Instinct in any form still wouldn’t explain his monstrous strength. Truly a baffling level of power possessed by Universe 11’s champion hero.

2) Hit

Hit uses his Time-Skip in the Dragon Ball Super anime. (Image via Toei Animation)

Speaking of Dragon Ball Super characters, Hit is another whose power makes absolutely no sense. While his Time-Skip ability is given an explanation canonically, its growth in power during his fight with Goku still makes no sense.

Time-Skip is meant to only allow users to skip one tenth of a second, but Hit is able to skip a full half second by the peak of his fight vs. Goku. The technique itself is explained as previously stated, but fans never find out how Hit was able to ascend to such heights in this fight.

Such a broken ability with a last minute powerup certainly deserves more of an explanation than improved skill with the technique.

3) Zeno

Zeno uses his immense power to erase a Universe 7 timeline. (Image via Toei Animation)

The Omni King himself likely has some of the most baffling strength levels in all of Dragon Ball. Behind the childish innocence and demeanor, Zeno boasts unfathomable levels of power.

Furthering that point, Zeno doesn’t even seem to break a sweat when erasing timelines or entire universes. Fans even see him lounging around as he blows up planet after planet.

While other characters have somewhat of a surface level explanation for their powers, Zeno doesn't. Beyond his role as Omni King, fans have no idea how he obtained these powers.

While this list isn’t ranking these entries in any particular order, Zeno likely boasts the most confusing strength and power levels in all of Dragon Ball.

4) Broly/Kale

Kale in the base Legendary Super Saiyan Berserker form. (Image via Toei Animation)

For the purposes of this list, Broly and Kale will be grouped together as they both possess the power of the Legendary Super Saiyan. The Legendary Super Saiyan form generates much more ki and muscle mass for the user than a normal Super Saiyan transformation.

While this serves as a surface level explanation for their power, fans have no knowledge of how this form is actually obtained or awoken. Like Hit’s Time-Skip, one knows how the ability works but still don’t understand how it is even obtained in the first place.

5) Future Trunks

Future Trunks in his Super Saiyan Rage form in the Dragon Ball Super anime. (Image via Toei Animation)

While Future Trunks has always been a cut above throughout the series, the Dragon Ball Super incarnation boasts some particularly shocking strength. The Super Saiyan Rage form, while a great addition to the canon, doesn’t really get much of an explanation for its power.

Yes, fans are told that the form is achieved through intense rage, much like the standard Super Saiyan and Super Saiyan 2 forms. However, they don’t get any prerequisites beyond this such as a required power level or other conditions needed to be met.

The Super Saiyan Rage form is great, but until fans get a proper explanation for its attainment, Future Trunks' strength really doesn’t make too much sense.

6) Whis

Whis uses Autonomous Ultra Instinct against Goku and Vegeta simultaneously. (Image via Toei Animation)

Although Whis is an Angel, his apparent strength and mastery of Autonomous Ultra Instinct still raise many questions. Based on Whis’ body type, it’s clear he didn’t achieve his power through strength training like so many others on this list. Yet he still outclasses everyone else on this list without fitting into the stereotypically powerful Dragon Ball character look.

This further raises questions about the origins of his power. One would assume the Angels received their power as part of their right, as none of Whis’ siblings look particularly buff either. Yet fans have no formal explanation for this yet, and as such Whis’ power is one of the most baffling in all Dragon Ball.

7) Gogeta

Broly and Gogeta break reality during their fight in the Dragon Ball Super: Broly movie. (Image via Toei Animation)

Finally, we come to one of the most confusingly and frustratingly strong characters in all of Dragon Ball. In the Dragon Ball Super: Broly movie, we see Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta spar with the eponymous Legendary Super Saiyan. During their clash, some of their exchanged blows quite literally bend time and space, reality itself.

The pair throw a punch in one biome and come out of the exchange in another. While Broly’s power is also obviously at work here, Gogeta’s is still incredibly confusing.

Being the Legendary Super Saiyan, Broly having this kind of power makes sense. Yet even recognizing Gogeta as being the best of Goku and Vegeta, his attainment of reality bending power is still quite baffling.

Ironically, this mysterious strength and presence is part of why Gogeta is such a Dragon Ball fan favorite even if it doesn’t quite make sense.

