Dragon Ball Super introduced the concept of multiverses to the franchise, giving protagonist Goku a wealth of opponents to choose from. These multiverses were primarily introduced through Dragon Ball Super’s Tournament of Power arc, which saw eight of the 12 universes fight one another for survival.

Alongside the introduction of various universes was the concept of a Mortal Level, which is essentially the average strength of each universe’s mortals. The Tournament of Power established the ranking of each universe in relative mortal levels.

Here is every universe in Dragon Ball, ranked from weakest to strongest via Mortal Level.

Dragon Ball’s home Universe 7 surprisingly low in multiversal rankings

12) Universe 9

Coming in with a 1.86 is Universe 9. Dragon Ball Super also saw Universe 9 be the first eliminated from the Tournament of Power, confirming their ranking as the weakest. The team also only had strong members in the Trio de Dangers, with the rest being insignificant and weak.

11) Universe 6

The weaker twin of Universe 7, Universe 6 has an exactly unknown, yet similarly weaker mortal level to Universe 7. They also lost in the Tournament of Destroyers between Universe 6 and 7, solidifying their low rank amongst the other universes.

10) Universe 7

The main universe of the Dragon Ball franchise, Universe 7 is surprisingly low with a 3.18 mortal level considering the host of strong warriors it has. This is mainly due to mismanagement by Beerus and Shin, who allowed a small number of 28 advanced civilizations to survive and prosper in Universe 7.

9) Universe 4

The exact ratings for Mortal Levels of universes from here on out are never given. However, the Dragon Ball Wiki has compiled a list ranking them using external information, and cites Universe 4 as the fourth lowest.

This tracks with their Tournament of Power performance, where they were the fifth universe eliminated overall.

8) Universe 10

Likewise, Universe 10 is ranked as fifth lowest in Mortal Level, with their elimination coming second in the Tournament of Power. While these results are somewhat disproportionate, they’re close enough to attribute their early elimination to bad matchups and mistakes made during combat.

7) Universe 3

The Wiki ranks Universe 3 as the middle of the pack, being slightly stronger than its twin, Universe 10. Universe 3 was one of the three final universes in the Tournament, corresponding with their rank as the third strongest Mortal Level of those who participated.

6) Universe 2

Universe 2 is somewhat of a mismatch in their Mortal Level rank and Tournament success. They’re ranked as the second strongest universe to participate, behind their twin Universe 11, yet were the third to be eliminated. Again, this is most likely due to poor matchups and mistakes in combat as seen during Dragon Ball Super.

5) Universe 11

Universe 11 had the highest Mortal Level of any universe in the Tournament of Power, thanks to the awe-inspiring Pride Troopers. Strongest among them are Toppo and Jiren, who were each able to go toe-to-toe with Dragon Ball’s Vegeta and Goku, respectively.

They were also the last universe eliminated from the tournament, in line with their Mortal Level rank.

4) Universe 8

The lowest ranking of Tournament-excluded universes, Universe 8 is indexed as having the fourth highest Mortal Level. Although the exact ratings of Universe 8 and the others are unknown, they’re all said to be greater than seven.

3) Universe 5

Likewise, Universe 5’s Mortal Level is at least a seven, although its exact value is unknown. Considering it is the twin universe of Universe 8, the two are likely very similar in whatever their exact ranking is.

2) Universe 12

Universe 12 ranks as the second strongest universe overall. As with Universes 5 and 8, Universe 12 has a Mortal Level of at least seven, and must be higher than the previous two universes. However, it falls short to its twin, Universe 1.

1) Universe 1

Finally, Universe 1 is cited as having the single highest Mortal Level. Like the other universes in the top four, Universe 1’s Mortal Level is at least seven. Furthermore, it must be similar, yet slightly stronger than the Mortal Level of its twin, Universe 12.

