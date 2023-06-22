Dragon Ball hits an all-time low, again

Dragon Ball Super is in the spotlight once again, but not for the reasons that fans hoped it would be. The latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super followed the events surrounding Pan and how she was nearly kidnapped. However, Piccolo was there to watch over her and infiltrated the organization with ease. Gohan was oblivious to these events until one of the lackeys showed up at his place and attempted to blackmail Gohan.

Naturally, this did not end well, and fans saw Gohan power up/undergo a transformation. This was the key aspect of this chapter and the fanbase found this to be quite lackluster. It’s quite clear that the Dragon Ball series does not enjoy the success it once did, and the overall quality has dropped significantly since the Z days.

The fanbase had their own opinions on this particular panel. Most of the comments were negative, while some were fine with it and quite optimistic about the fact that the series will eventually return to its former glory.

Dragon Ball Super fans react to the latest chapter and Gohan’s transformation in particular

SUPER クロニクルス @SupaChronicles



Note: RoF Manga was just a promotional manga for the RoF movie. Those chapters aren't a part of DBS Volumes.

#DragonBallSuper Gohan goes Super Saiyan for the first time in 'Dragon Ball Super (manga)' in Ch94.Note: RoF Manga was just a promotional manga for the RoF movie. Those chapters aren't a part of DBS Volumes. Gohan goes Super Saiyan for the first time in 'Dragon Ball Super (manga)' in Ch94.Note: RoF Manga was just a promotional manga for the RoF movie. Those chapters aren't a part of DBS Volumes.#DragonBallSuper https://t.co/RTwoIuzCzg

The reaction to the panel in question is quite divided. While a good chunk of the fanbase didn't really like the quality of the manga chapter, some were quite happy with it.

A common observation that fans had was the fact that the manga chapter looked like it was drawn by a fan. While it can be agreed that the statement was exaggerated to make a point, one cannot overlook the fact that the quality has dropped as the manga progressed.

Fan expresses their views on the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super (Image via Twitter/@oorochimarinho)

Z @RJ54011113 @SupaChronicles This looks like fan made oh god... @SupaChronicles This looks like fan made oh god...

The thread also discussed whether or not Gohan had gone Super Saiyan in the manga. This was another discussion that was taking place on the thread. This was the first time Gohan went Super Saiyan in the Dragon Ball Super series, which is why this panel was a talking point within the anime community.

Some debated and offered their opinions that refuted Gohan achieving this transformation in this series for the first time. While some were discussing whether or not it was the first time he had the aforementioned transformation, some fans were fixated on the art style and the manga quality.

Another set of fans was reminded of how the Dragon Ball series isn't really giving the fanbase any new content and were rehashing the same content that was already seen in the latest movie. The frustration is felt by most fans because the series is really struggling to churn out good content for the past few years.

Brando 😈 @Brandooo04 @SupaChronicles can’t belive we not gonna get anything new in db for the next 6-7 months just cuz they wanna retell this story 🤦🏾‍♂️ @SupaChronicles can’t belive we not gonna get anything new in db for the next 6-7 months just cuz they wanna retell this story 🤦🏾‍♂️

Levi SZN @IcedLevi Dragon ball needs actual writers @SupaChronicles Damn gohan fell off bad and it looks like he’s fighting against androids againDragon ball needs actual writers @SupaChronicles Damn gohan fell off bad and it looks like he’s fighting against androids again 😂 Dragon ball needs actual writers

Final thoughts

Fans are getting desperate and are seeking quality content from their beloved series. While there are plenty of ways to approach this, one of the best ways to go about this is to have a complete reboot. Not only will this fix the bad quality that fans are seeing now, but it will also give the writers to fix some of the plot inconsistencies that this series is known for. The Dragon Ball Super series is struggling, but the creators have more than enough talent to give this series the fresh start that fans want.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes