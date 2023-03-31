Dragon Ball fandom under fire after claiming Super Saiyan as base for all shonen transformation

Dragon Ball fans have taken the internet by storm again, and this time, it's due to a claim that Super Saiyan mode acts as a base for all shonen transformations. Fans of Toriyama's ground-breaking series have garnered an infamous reputation in the anime fandom over the years, often by pitting Goku against every other character in the anime universe.

A recent Twitter post by a Dragon Ball fan went viral for claiming that Super Saiyan mode will always act as a base for all anime transformations. Reacting to the post, some immediately jumped to defend their favorite anime, while others agreed. Twitter user @Geo_AW was caught in the crossfire before doubling down on his original idea in the comment section.

Twitter explodes as a Dragon Ball fan causes shonen fandom to defend their favorite anime

Geo @Geo_AW super saiyan will always be the blueprint for anime transformations super saiyan will always be the blueprint for anime transformations https://t.co/E3cNxBFsQt

Dragon Ball Z can be credited for being the progenitor of the modern shonen genre to some degree. It not only inspired the Big 3 - Naruto, One Piece, and Bleach - but also indirectly influenced the contemporary battle-shonen inspired by the Big 3.

Twitter user @Geo_AW immediately extended this influence to the fighting style and posted that Super Saiyan served as a model for all future shonen power-ups.

Geo's post featured a picture of Naruto in his Sage mode and Luffy in his newly revealed Gear 5 form over a scene of Goku turning into a Super Saiyan. The post's caption read:

"Super saiyan will always be the blueprint for anime transformations"

Geo followed up in the comments section with another response:

"It’s either you become a super saiyan or something that looks really close"

Fans were less than happy with this proclamation, with some viewing it as a personal affront to their favorite show. One Piece fans were quick to defend their beloved show from this seeming attack by a fan of Dragon Ball.

EmanTurt @EmanTurt1 @Geo_AW in what way is super saiyan a blueprint for gear 5? i dont believe they’re similar in any way @Geo_AW in what way is super saiyan a blueprint for gear 5? i dont believe they’re similar in any way

Others jumped to defend Naruto, claiming that the influence was limited. Here are some of the responses concerning Dragon Ball's influence on the famous ninja-based manga:

Robert Bowlin  @robbowlin86



With Gear 5, it just feels like Luffy went Super Saiyan. @Geo_AW With Sage of Six Paths, it just kind of feels like a natural evolution of the concept that Naruto is becoming more closely linked to Kurama who’s been with him since the beginning of Naruto.With Gear 5, it just feels like Luffy went Super Saiyan. @Geo_AW With Sage of Six Paths, it just kind of feels like a natural evolution of the concept that Naruto is becoming more closely linked to Kurama who’s been with him since the beginning of Naruto.With Gear 5, it just feels like Luffy went Super Saiyan.

One netizen claimed that the transformation sequence had indeed influenced two of the Big 3. Still, its effects were less evident for Bleach which seemingly diverted from the visual portrayal of power-ups that Dragon Ball set the model for.

Some others talked about various shonen and even other genres of anime and their influence on transformation sequences.

One fan specifically took screenshots of the transformation sequences from Sailor Moon. At the same time, another explicitly confirmed that Sailor Moon is the real progenitor of the pre-battle transformation sequence across anime.

J₳VON @JavonSwint @Geo_AW "ALWAYS" is a bit of a stretch but without a shadow of a doubt super saiyan is the most iconic. @Geo_AW "ALWAYS" is a bit of a stretch but without a shadow of a doubt super saiyan is the most iconic. https://t.co/OrVSuww6uR

里中 ケンジ @SatonakaKenji @Geo_AW The blueprint for anime transformed states. The blueprint for transformations will always be Sailor Moon. Her transformation was even parodied in Super @Geo_AW The blueprint for anime transformed states. The blueprint for transformations will always be Sailor Moon. Her transformation was even parodied in Super https://t.co/G44Q5zrqYG

Final thoughts

The similarity between plots and a common narrative gimmick of the underdog striving to become the best in the village, the world, or even the universe makes various shonen tropes similar, warranting comparison.

Super Saiyan is an advanced transformation used by Saiyan race members and hybrids with enough S-Cells. In Dragon Ball Online, people of Earthly descent with Saiyan ancestry can also transform by wishing to awaken their latent Saiyan abilities. This mode is meant to be one of the higher states of existence that a Saiyan warrior aspires to be, with Goku's transformation an iconic moment in anime history.

