Is Super Saiyan 5 stronger than Ultra Instinct? (& 9 other Dragon Ball mysteries that need solving)

There are various shows within the Dragon Ball series. Dragon Ball, Dragon Ball Z/Kai, and Dragon Ball Super are the official canon adaptations of the manga.

With each show, new allies arrive to help the Z-Fighters combat the never-ending evil that is intent on destroying Earth and Universe 7. These new characters and plotlines add substance to the lore of the multiverse and get fans to ask more questions about the series.

As a result of this increase in questions, fans have realized there are some aspects of the show that have not been addressed. It is only natural for a franchise as large as this one to have a few unexplored mysteries.

So, here are 10 unsolved mysteries in the Dragon Ball multiverse.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer and contains major spoilers.

Super Saiyan 5 vs. Ultra Instinct, and 9 other mysteries of the Dragon Ball multiverse

1) Is Super Saiyan 5 stronger than Ultra Instinct?

Super Saiyan 5 is not an actual transformation any of the characters have achieved, yet. The hypothetical transformation was briefly mentioned in a conversation between Vegeta and Bulma in Dragon Ball GT.

Just like other Super Saiyan transformations, Super Saiyan 5 grants the user an unimaginable boost in power. Despite this, however, it still fails to compete with the likes of Ultra Instinct.

Ultra Instinct separates the user's consciousness from the subconscious and causes the user to have a calm heart and keep their emotions in check. Because of this, the user's body is able to move without the thoughts and feelings of the user. This allows the user to be able to dodge attacks automatically without thinking.

Since Super Saiyan transformations seem to be opposites of Ultra Instinct, they get accessed when the user lets their emotions take them over and they automatically lose. Instead of the body acting independently from the mind, the body's movements get restricted by clouded judgment.

2) Why do Trainee Angels exist?

There were once 18 universes in the Dragon Ball series. After certain events, Grand Zeno decided it was best to erase universes 13-18 and keep the other universes. This implies that there were once 18 Angels since each universe has one Angel.

Since it was never stated anywhere that the six erased universes are coming back, there is no need for more. The trainees will most likely not become attendants when they complete their training but instead work directly under the Grand Priest.

3) Who is the Dragon God Zalama in Dragon Ball Super?

The Dragon God Zalama created Super Shenron and the Super Dragon Balls. Although he never made an appearance on the show, he was thought to have powers possibly above even Omni-King Zeno because of what Super Shenron and the Super Dragon Balls can do.

It is possible Zalama may make an appearance in a future series, but nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

4) Can Broly unlock other Super Saiyan transformations?

Throughout the various movies Broly has appeared in, the Dragon Ball audience only ever sees him use the first Super Saiyan transformation or the Legendary Super Saiyan Transformation.

Considering a Saiyan like Goku and Vegeta, he should be capable of using other transformations such as Super Saiyan 2, Super Saiyan God, Super Saiyan Blue, etc. Fans would be amazed if, during another Broly-centric movie, the Legendary Saiyan were to attain another Super Saiyan transformation.

5) How did Vegeta obtain Ultra-Ego?

During his fight with Granolah, Vegeta awakened a new transformation known as Ultra-Ego. The new power-up seems to have come out of nowhere, however, as Vegeta is not seen getting any assistance.

This is different from Goku obtaining Ultra Instinct since he absorbed the Spirit Bomb during his fight with Jiren and used that as a catalyst for unlocking Ultra Instinct.

6) Is the Grand Priest connected to a God of Destruction?

The Grand Priest as he appears in the Dragon Ball Super anime (Image via Toei Animation)

In the DB series, each full-fledged Angel is bound to a God of Destruction. This is for them to act as both mentors and attendants for their respective Gods of Destruction. Whis is a prime example of this as he watches over Beerus during his destruction duties while also training him in martial arts.

Unlike the rest of the Angels, however, the Grand Priest is not shown to be connected to any God of Destruction. Unless, he is connected with the Omni-King. The Grand Priest is constantly shown to be an attendant and advisor for Grand Zeno, but it is never explicitly stated that the Grand Priest is connected to Zeno the same way Whis is to Beerus.

7) Who destroyed Jiren's village?

Jiren is an incredibly powerful opponent. Through harsh training, he has been able to bring out his potential to its fullest. He also has a very strong sense of justice. His main goal in life is to make sure evildoers are brought to justice, as seen when he decides to join the Pride Troopers.

The reason he trains so hard and has a strong sense of justice is because of his past. Someone decided to destroy Jiren's village when he was just a kid. This stuck with him for the rest of his life. However, it was never revealed who it was that destroyed Jiren's village and killed those he cared about.

8) How old are the Angels?

Although the Gods of Destruction seem to be millions of years old, nothing has been said of the Angels' ages.

The Angels may be much older than their Gods of Destruction, perhaps even billions of years older. They must undergo intense training and master Ultra Instinct long before they get tasked with watching over a God of Destruction.

9) How were the erased universes restored?

Each universe within the Dragon Ball multiverse (Image via Toei Animation)

When the Tournament of Power ended, Universe 7 was allowed to use the Super Dragon Balls for one wish. Android 17 decided to not waste this wish, so he used it on something noble. He wished to bring back all the universes that were erased during the competition.

In order for the universes to be brought back, their erasure was reversed. So, Super Shenron must have somehow turned back time in order to restore them. This is interesting because one of the only characters seen reversing time is Whis, and it was not on the scale of Super Shenron's.

10) Where do Grand Zeno's guards come from?

Beings such as the Omni-King and the Angels all come from outside the multiverse. Zeno lives in his palace with the Grand Priest and his guards, and all of the Angels originate from the Angel Realm, which is not connected to the 12 universes.

Despite knowing about these characters, nothing is known about Zeno's guards. They have a few minutes of screen time where they are expressive and interact with other characters, but they do not seem to be as important as Zeno or the Angels.

It is possible, however, that the Grand Priest created them. He believed Zeno needed people to keep him calm and protect others from him.

Conclusion

Many aspects of the Dragon Ball series are a mystery to fans. Until they are explored further in the anime and manga, or an official statement is made by Toriyama, there may never be concrete answers to many of these questions. Fans can only make the best guesses possible with the information they have.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan