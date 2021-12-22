What Vegeta's Ultra Ego transformation means for Ultra Instinct Goku

The newest Dragon Ball Super transformation to be showcased is Ultra Ego Vegeta, being somewhat of a counterpart to Ultra Instinct Goku. Whereas Ultra Instinct specializes in letting one's body move and react for itself, Ultra Ego requires its user to focus on every move they make.

It’s fitting that these two Saiyan rivals are the antithesis of one another in their most powerful forms. After all, this pattern extends into their personalities, Saiyan heritage, and more.

What Vegeta’s Ultra Ego Transformation truly means for Ultra Instinct Goku is that Goku now has someone on even ground with him to train Mastered Ultra Instinct with.

Vegeta’s Ultra Ego transformation finally gives Ultra Instinct Goku a dependable and difficult opponent to hone his skills with the form against

Ultra Ego and Ultra Instinct

Ultra Ego Vegeta has truly reimagined the future of Dragon Ball Super, especially with that future relating to Ultra Instinct Goku and his journey towards Autonomous Ultra Instinct.

In previous Dragon Ball Super arcs, fans assumed mastery of the Destroyer Form was the highest ceiling a God of Destruction or a G.o.D. candidate could attain. With the reveal of Ultra Ego Vegeta and Ultra Ego overall from Beerus, it seems there’s finally a way for the Destructors to stand on even ground with Angels.

While we haven’t seen the two forms specifically used against one another yet, it can be assumed Whis and Beerus train in Ultra Instinct and Ultra Ego, respectively. If this proves true, then Ultra Ego Vegeta could undoubtedly stand shoulder to shoulder with Ultra Instinct Goku. By giving both of them the appropriate, maybe even perfect sparring partner and form, the two could hone their respective skills to new heights.

With Ultra Instinct already having its various stages and forms, Ultra Ego surely must have some internal ascension possible with the form. Dragon Ball Super illustrator Toyotaro even recently said Ultra Ego Vegeta was designed with the same visual motifs as Ultra Instinct Goku. By having the two forms mirrored after their respective teachers, it further pits the two as being dichotomus with each other.

The parallels between the forms likely won’t stop at design motifs. While we’re unlikely to get any info on it in the Granolah the Survivor arc, the Dragon Ball Super team recently announced a new arc starting in 2022. This came alongside Ultra Ego Vegeta’s official color reveal at Dragon Ball Super’s Jump Festa ‘22 panel.

While details on the new arc are unavailable currently, there’s no doubt Ultra Ego Vegeta will return. It’s extremely likely Ultra Instinct Goku will return as well, considering the form has already been used in the Granolah the Survivor arc. Hopefully both make their return in a training and true combat context, giving fans the opportunity to see the forms compete against each other in different ways.

In summation

Regardless of whether they appear in the next arc or future arcs, the coming relationship of Ultra Ego Vegeta and Ultra Instinct Goku means great things for the series. Giving Ultra Instinct Goku a fitting, consistent sparring partner in Ultra Ego Vegeta allows both forms to blossom in the right setting.

While Ultra Ego Vegeta has only shown one base form yet, there are presumably various stages and versions of the form, as seen via Ultra Instinct Goku. The depth to Ultra Ego is unlikely to be seen in the current arc, but the confirmed 2022 arc will likely feature the form enough for fans to learn about it.

Be sure to keep up with Ultra Ego Vegeta and Ultra Instinct Goku’s progression in upcoming Dragon Ball Super chapters.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider