Is there a God above Zeno? (and 9 more unanswered questions about Dragon Ball's Omni-King)

Dragon Ball Super introduced the Gods of Destruction, their Angels, and the one who rules above them all, Zeno. In the franchise world, Zeno’s official title is Omni-King of the Multiverse, indicative of his control over all Dragon Ball’s Universes.

Beyond this, however, very little worthwhile information is known about Zeno. Some of these are key questions to answer as well, such as whether or not there’s a God above Zeno.

Here are ten unanswered questions about Dragon Ball’s Omni-King.

A God above Zeno, 9 other unknowns and possibilities relating to Dragon Ball’s Omni-King

1) Is there a God above Zeno?

Arguably the most important question relating to Zeno to get an answer on, fans still don’t know if Zeno represents the peak of power. While it would be good to know exactly what Goku is striving for, having an ideal to strive for beyond Zeno would stick true to the story’s core identity.

2) Is Zeno skilled in combat?

While Zeno does have incredible power at his fingertips, Dragon Ball fans are curious as to whether or not the Omni-King can fight. Zeno clearly enjoys watching fighting tournaments, indicating at least an interest and basic knowledge in fighting. Despite his childish portrayal, fans want to see if Zeno can fight or not.

3) Where did Zeno come from?

In general, Zeno’s origins and backstory are very unclear. Almost no information regarding this area is known, and it will likely not be discussed in Dragon Ball for quite some time. Nonetheless, fans are incredibly curious to know everything they can about Zeno’s history.

4) How did Zeno get his title?

Likewise, fans still don’t know how Zeno got the title of Omni-King, but they’re certainly curious on the subject. Having Dragon Ball establish the attainment of the Omni-King title would also be good, as it may shine some light on Zeno’s origins in other areas.

5) How did Zeno get his powers?

A major question relating to Zeno is whether he got his powers by becoming Omni-King, or if he became Omni-King by having those powers. While neither answer is necessarily preferable over the other, fans are very curious about the answer to this question. Like the previous question, an answer here may shed further light on Zeno’s other origin stories.

6) What happens to Universes erased by Zeno?

Since the erased Universes were able to be wished back with the Super Dragon Balls, the Universes erased by Zeno likely aren’t 100% gone. It does, however, beg the question of what happens to erased Universes after being erased. Whether in platonic ideal or form, the erased Universes clearly still exist as a concept and fact of previous life, somewhere and somehow.

7) Who is Zeno?

Beyond his origins and backstories, fans really don’t know too much about Zeno. While Goku does discuss this to some length with Zeno, the answers are all very surface level, and do little to paint Zeno as a person. His interests, likes, and dislikes outside of relating to his Omni-King title are still very unknown.

8) How old is Zeno?

Despite his childish mannerisms, it’s likely that Zeno is far from a child in age. While origin stories exist which could paint him as a child, these don’t fit well with the series’ style of writing. Furthermore, the title of Omni-King clearly merits some responsibility while on the job, lending further credence to Zeno only acting like a child.

9) Is Zeno invincible?

While an assumptive yes to this question is likely the correct answer, Dragon Ball fans have no idea for sure if Zeno is invincible or not. Until the Omni-King is seen battling, this question will likely remain a mystery, albeit with a fairly safe assumption to bank on.

10) Why is Zeno so childish?

Assuming Zeno is not a child, his childish mannerisms and behavior are somewhat questionable. While childish adults are certainly common in Dragon Ball, Zeno is particularly interesting due to him genuinely seeming like a child. Whereas Goku is merely a childish adult, Zeno could potentially be an adult who convincingly acts exactly like a kid would.

Edited by Siddharth Satish