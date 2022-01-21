10 anime characters who can defeat Dragon Ball's Zeno

Known as the "Omni-King", Zeno is the supreme ruler of all universes in the Dragon Ball anime. He rules over even the Gods of Destruction, Beerus and Champa. Zeno exists outside of reality and has the power to destroy entire universes. There are many anime that feature powerful Gods, but only some of them are strong enough to take on Zeno.

This article will cover 10 anime characters who would be able to destroy this omnipotent God.

10 anime characters who could successfully take on Zeno

1) Tenchi Kami

The Tenchi Muyo! anime features Tenchi, who is a God who has lost his memories and discovers that he created the universe he lives in. In addition to Reality Warping, Light Manipulation, True Flight, Portal Creation, Time Travel, Omnipotence, Omniscience, and Omnipresence, he possesses numerous other Godly powers.

2) Truth

Truth is one of the many characters from the Fullmetal Alchemist anime. He is the manifestation of the universe itself, therefore, he cannot be erased or defeated. Truth is intangible.

3) Lain Iwakura

Lain is a legitimate supreme being who bridged real life and The Wired. She has been described as an artificial intelligence that is capable of manipulating memory, events, and reality with the use of her mind.

4) Haruhi Suzumiya

Originally published as a light novel series, TV anime, and manga, Haruhi Suzumiya is the protagonist and title character of the Haruhi Suzumiya franchise. Haruhi is a student at North High, where she is the leader of the SOS Brigade, a club at her high school dedicated to finding aliens, time travelers, and espers.

Unbeknownst to her, Haruhi is capable of changing, destroying, and reshaping reality. If she becomes bored enough with the world, she could create closed space, a new world that prevents destruction in the "real world". An alien, a time traveler, and an esper are sent to look after Haruhi by their superiors to keep her amused so she doesn't cause catastrophic destruction.

5) The Anti-Spiral

The Anti-Spiral is the main antagonist of the Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann anime series. After the race sealed itself away from the Spiral Power to purge themselves of it, they emerged as the leader of and physical manifestation of the Anti-Spiral consciousness.

Using their highly advanced technology, they have Godlike powers, which appear as red energy when used. These abilities enable them to manipulate the laws of physics and quantum mechanics (even altering probability), which they use both offensively and as a form of intimidation.

6) Hajun

Mara Papiyas, also known as Hajun, is the Sixth Heaven and the true main antagonist of the Kajiri Kamui Kagura anime. Over 8000 years ago, during the age of the Fifth Heaven, the Samsara Vartin cult attempted to supplant it with a new God. After acquiring a child that was insensitive to outside stimuli, the cult titled him Hajun and mummified him while he was still alive.

However, it turned out that Hajun's soul was much more powerful than the cult realized. His only concern was the feeling of solitude, not the sensations of the world. His embodiment of narcissism and self-love thus began to lash out as his soul rose to Godhood.

7) The Lord of Nightmares

The Lord of Nightmares is the creator and essence of the four worlds portrayed in Slayers and Lost Universe. Everything in the world is made from her, so she is omniscient.

This being is incapable of being injured. Her supernatural abilities include Flight, Void Manipulation, Existence Erasure, Reality Warping, Space-Time Manipulation, Immortality, and much more.

8) Featherine Augustus Aurora

Featherine Augustus Aurora is the witch form of Tohya Hachijo, the Witch of Drama, Spectating, and Theatergoing. She is so infinite that when she is bored, she repeatedly lives and dies. As a legendary witch, she served as Master for several games, but her legend, glory, and memory have already faded into the past and been forgotten.

Featherine is a witch with the rank of Creator, capable of creating nearly anything, even entire worlds. The human world and the meta-world bend to Featherine's will, as she can adjust events even as they are happening.

9) Madoka Kaname

Madoka Kaname is the main protagonist of the Puella Magi Madoka Magica anime. A kind and shy girl, she cares deeply for her friends. However, she lacks self-confidence. A mysterious girl and an ominous being fight in her dreams one day. The next day, Homura Akemi, the girl from her dream, joins her class as a transfer student.

Her confidence grows more as she becomes a magical girl. As a magical girl, Madoka has demonstrated the ability to summon energy arrows to attack with, and even shoot several at once to attack many enemies.

10) The Law of Identity

The Law of Identity is the true God of Ichiban Ushiro no Daimaou anime. As well as sharing an existence with Keena Soga, it has appeared as other people, such as Rimu Sudou, and Bouichirou Yamato's guidance teacher and lover. The Law of Identity has existed since the beginning of time and is referred to as the Supreme God.

The Law of Identity is the origin of all things. It can freely manipulate stories in any way, creating every possibility conceivable.

