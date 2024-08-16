Puella Magi Madoka Magica - Walpurgisnacht: Rising movie gets delayed to Winter 2025

On Friday, August 16, 2024, the official website and X account for the Madoka Magica franchise announced that Puella Magi Madoka Magica - Walpurgisnacht: Rising movie has been delayed to Winter 2025 due to production issues. The film was originally slated to premiere in Winter 2024.

The Puella Magi Madoka Magica - Walpurgisnacht: Rising movie serves as a sequel to the Puella Magi Madoka Magica The Movie Part 3: Rebellion, which was released in October 2013. As a result, the upcoming film will end a decade's wait for fans.

Notably, Madoka Magica as a franchise highlights a group of girls who make contracts with supernatural beings to assume the role of Magical Girls. The first movie was released in October 2012, followed by a sequel in the same year.

Puella Magi Madoka Magica - Walpurgisnacht: Rising movie delayed to Winter 2025 for production issues

The official staff for the Madoka Magica franchise released a notice of postponement on Friday, August 16, 2024, to announce that the Puella Magi Madoka Magica - Walpurgisnacht: Rising movie has been delayed to Winter 2025. As mentioned earlier, the film was originally slated to hit the Japanese screens in Winter 2024.

However, according to the released statement from the staff, the movie is delayed due to "production reasons." The staff has sincerely apologized to fans who were looking forward to the franchise's next installment.

Notably, the film was announced at the 10th Anniversary Stage event for the Puella Magi Madoka Magica franchise in 2021. Following that, the staff at the Aniplex Online Fest 2023 shared a trailer and key visual to confirm that the movie would premiere in Winter 2024.

Homura, as seen in the movie's trailer (Image via Studio SHAFT)

Further details regarding Puella Magi Madoka Magica - Walpurgisnacht: Rising movie will be revealed at Aniplex Online Fest 2024. According to Aniplex, the event will take place on September 16, 2024, and feature more than 20 anime series, including Solo Leveling, Wind Breaker, and others.

The movie features a returning cast and staff from the original series, with Akiyuki Sinbo returning as the chief director, and Miyamoto Yukihiro as the director. Studio SHAFT is in charge of producing the movie.

Gen Urobuchi returns to the franchise for the screenplay, while Ume Aoki handles the character designs. Junichiro Taniguchi is credited as the chief animation director, and Yuki Kajira has joined the staff as the music composer.

The Puella Magi Madoka Magica - Walpurgisnacht: Rising movie will likely pick up the events from the previous film and show a different side of Homura Akemi. An official synopsis for the film has yet to be given.

