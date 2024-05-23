Anime fans shocked to see Studio Shaft hit with MAPPA-like allegations of subpar working conditions

On May 10, 2024, a Studio Shaft animator took to X and shared his horrible work conditions, which reminded fans of the MAPPA incident where the latter animation studio forced its animators to work day and night without any break.

Although it wasn't specified as to what anime series this animator was working on in such conditions (as there is no currently airing anime series from Studio Shaft), it seemed like these conditions have been usual for the animator for the past few months or years.

As expected, fans took to the internet and were reminded of what happened during the airing of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, where MAPPA forced horrible conditions on its animators. To no one's surprise, everyone supported the animator and wanted him to raise his voice against such working conditions.

Fans react to Studio Shaft sharing the same working conditions as MAPPA

Hiroto Nagata is a Japanese animator affiliated with animation Studio Shaft. On May 10, 2024, he shared a tweet in which the animator explained how his work had become unbearable to the point that he could no longer sit at his desk.

The animator further explained that whenever he sits at his desk, his heart starts beating faster and he feels anxious due to the pressure on him, which is the reason he cannot draw anymore.

The animator shared another tweet on May 22, 2024, where he shared the horror he was going through. He shared a dream in which he was being strangled by someone at work (not specified who), and after he woke up from this nightmare, he started feeling a recurring pain in his throat.

Sadly, the animator kept feeling like someone was choking him a few days after this dream, so he decided to visit the hospital for medical assistance. It was discovered that nothing was wrong with his throat and he questioned why this was happening to him.

Rei Kiriyama as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Shaft)

Hiroto Nagata is an industry professional who has been working since 2016. He is famous for different roles in anime series like March Comes in Like a Lion (In-between animator), Quintessential Quintuplets (Key animator), and RWBY: Ice Queendom (Key animator).

As expected, this incident reminded fans of the MAPPA incident that happened hardly 6 months ago where this animation studio forced its animators to work without any break and insignificant payrolls.

Reactions from fans on the horrible conditions of Studio Shaft, similar to MAPPA

Gojo Satoru as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

The majority of the fandom was shocked about witnessing that such a spectacle was happening outside MAPPA as well. Although this was the first time an animator from Studio Shaft raised his voice, fans didn't hold back on the support and urged the animator to seek help. Moreover, another part of the fandom shared their amazement over the slave labor culture in animation studios.

"Wait I thought it was only MAPPA?" a fan said

"First mappa, then Studio Shaft. Animators cant have sh*t" another fan said

"Bruh. W*f is going on yall studious get it together yall can’t sustain slave labor" another one said

Rei as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Shaft)

On the other hand, another part of the fandom shared their grief over how animators had to go through such inhumane conditions to animate and make fans happy. Fans wanted a solution for this injustice and wanted to change this stereotype.

Moreover, some fans were happy that animators started raising their voices against the horrible conditions they face in their home animation studios. They were hopeful that there would be changes in the future.

Lastly, a fan stated that the Studio Shaft animator had to face such conditions for anime series that are not even well-known (as Studio Shaft's anime series are more popular in Japan).

"This is bringing me to tears, those animators make works that bring people happiness and change their lives for the better, and then they get treated in such inhumane ways? There's got to be a way for them to unionize, bring changes" a fan mourned

"I’m glad all these animators are starting to speak up on the shocking conditions they face to make a living. It might hopefully spark some change." another fan said

"Damn just for a bunch of unknown sh*t as well" another one claimed

Final thoughts

MAPPA animators having enough confidence to reveal their harsh working conditions acted as a trigger for other animation studio animators to reveal the injustice they had faced.

Fans need to understand that the professional way of dealing with such an issue is if the animators negotiate with their higher-ups, without involving any third party.

