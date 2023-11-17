Jujutsu Kaisen fans find out why MAPPA animators are almost "dying' as episode 17 airs

Prior to the release of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 17, many staff members from the anime had come forward on X, explaining how they were "dying" while animating the episodes. These staff members included Directors, Key Animators, Storyboard artists, and a whole lot more.

The lack of production planning was very evident from the fact that there were rumors that some episodes from the anime finished animating only hours before they aired. The production got affected by the planning, so much so that even the episode preview got delayed for four hours before it released online.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 17 proves why MAPPA animators were "dying"

Following the release of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 17, fans applauded MAPPA animators for the work they did in the episode. The fight between Ryomen Sukuna and Mahoraga was absolutely fantastic as it was very evident that the production staff had poured their blood, sweat, and tears into animating each frame during the battle.

The animation was so good that some fans thought that it should have been downright forbidden. That said, there was a gray zone to the appraisal. While fans wanted to praise the animators, they did not want to give any credit to the anime studio MAPPA or its CEO Manabu, who are the people responsible for the poor working conditions of the animators.

Screenshot of fans praising MAPPA animators (Image via Sportskeeda/X)

If one even looks at the animation staff for the episode, it was very evident that MAPPA brought in some of the industry's best animators to work on the episode.

The three major people to work on the episode were Hakuyu Go, Harumi Yamazaku, and Itsuki Tsuchigamu. Out of the three, Hakuyu Go and Itsuki Tsuchigami had previously worked in Mob Psycho 100 anime. This is also very evident in the episode as the fight animation resembled that from teh Mob Psycho 100 anime.

Upon seeing this, fans were convinced that the MAPPA animators had given their all and should be treated well before the release of the other Jujutsu Kaisen episodes.

Screenshot of fans praising MAPPA animators (Image via Sportskeeda/X)

Many fans even came forward to call Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 17 the greatest episode of the year. The fact that it was animated with a terrible schedule and time management just showcases the incredible skills possessed by the animators.

While earlier fans were grateful that the anime episode even aired, after watching the episode, it became very clear what the MAPPA animators wanted to accomplish. Despite the fact that the episode turned out well, several animators have come forward, apologizing for "mistakes" they made while animating.

Screenshot of fans praising MAPPA animators (Image via Sportskeeda/X)

Likewise, there were several fans who actually believed that the episode's animation was bad. Several fans did not like that the animators added extra scenes for the battle between Sukuna and Mahoraga as they could end up messing up future battles.

Meanwhile, other fans did not like the animation style as it was very unlike what they were used to for Jujutsu Kaisen. Hence, they believed that the animation was straight-up bad and not as worthy of praise as fans were portraying it to be. Hence, despite MAPPA animators "dying" while animating the episodes, they received criticism. The worst part of the situation is that the later episodes of the anime could end up being vastly affected due to time constraints.

