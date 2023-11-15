Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 242 introduces a character stronger than Sukuna

With the spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 242, the manga series revealed the character who could possibly be stronger than the King of Curses Ryomen Sukuna. While Sukuna is capable of taking down any enemy with his Dismantle move, he does not have any reality-changing techniques. That's exactly what Fumihiko Takaba seems to have.

Before the fight between Satoru Gojo and Ryomen Sukuna took place, Angel suggested that Fumihiko Takaba should be the one to keep Kenjaku occupied. Hence, when Kenjaku was taking down all the remaining Culling Game participants, Takaba arrived to fight him. Since then, Takaba has successfully held down the ancient sorcerer.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 242.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 242 hints at Takaba being stronger than Sukuna

Fumihiko Takaba as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen manga (Image via Shueisha)

From Fumihiko Takaba's first appearance, fans were convinced that he was a gag character, meant to lighten the mood of the story. They were convinced that Mangaka Gege Akutami was showcasing a fight between Kenjaku and Takaba to lighten the blow to fans after Gojo's defeat against Sukuna. However, with every passing chapter that Takaba has survived, fans are starting to get the gist that Takaba might not be just a gag character.

During the fight between Kenjaku and Fumihiko Takaba in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 242, Takaba can be seen putting himself and Kenjaku in a series of different situations and scenarios that could possibly benefit Takaba in the fight.

Fumihiko Takaba as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen manga (Image via Shueisha)

As fans have been made aware previously, Takaba's innate Cursed Technique is Comedian, an ability that allows him to materialize anything that he finds funny. Retrospectively, in chapter 173, it was revealed that Takaba's ability could even rival Satoru Gojo. That said, Fumihiko himself was utterly clueless about the same.

However, with the events that took place in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 242, Kenjaku theorized some new rules for Takaba's Cursed Technique. As per his observation, the ancient sorcerer was certain that Takaba was capable of materializing not only his imagination, but he could also read and materialize his opponent's imagination. With that, he could manipulate his opponent's imagination to suit his needs in a fight.

Fumihiko Takaba as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen manga (Image via Shueisha)

This forced Kenjaku to stop fighting Takaba normally and instead, try and deactivate his Cursed Technique. From his previous observation, he was certain that he needed to make Takaba believe that he was not funny. Hence, he challenged the comedian to a battle of jokes on stage.

The sheer fact that Kenjaku could not think of any method to defeat Takaba than challenging him in a one-on-one comedy session just speaks volumes about the 'Comedian' Cursed Technique.

Ryomen Sukuna as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

Considering that the manga previously stated that Takaba's ability could have rivaled Gojo, hints at the fact that he may now be stronger than Sukuna. Earlier, fans weren't aware that Takaba could manipulate his opponent's imagination as well.

With that revealed, Takaba's defeat against any foe seems near impossible unless they are willing to act silly and play along by the rules of his technique. Hence, as evident from Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 242, Takaba's reality-altering technique might just help him to be stronger than the King of Curses Ryomen Sukuna.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.