Jujutsu Kaisen creator Gege Akutami responds as animators accuse MAPPA of ruthless working conditions

Right after the release of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 14, many fans criticized the episode for its apparently poor animation. This led to a controversy that saw MAPPA employees break down about their experience at the company. In response to this, the manga creator Gege Akutami came forward to praise the series animators.

Jujutsu Kaisen anime is currently adapting the Shibuya Incident Arc. After Satoru Gojo was sealed inside the Prison Realm by Pseudo Geto, several battles started taking place all over Shibuya. One of these battles focused on the Jujutsu Sorcerers' fight against Dagon. The episode that focused on the same brought out a huge controversy surrounding MAPPA.

Jujutsu Kaisen creator praises animators amid MAPPA controversy

On October 28, 2023, Jujutsu Kaisen creator Gege Akutami provided a comment on the anime's latest episode. He praised the animators for their work, highlighting the things he liked, including the outlining, the timing, and the actual drawings themselves. With that, he wished that the incredible animators who worked on the anime would be repaid more and more.

After the release of the anime's latest episodes, several staff members who worked at the episode came forward to accuse MAPPA of ruthless working conditions. This included a poor work schedule and payment issues for its employees.

While the manga creator did not directly reveal his position towards MAPPA, it can be assumed that he is in support of the animators and must have learned about the controversy online.

MAPPA had now become infamous for the ruthless working conditions that it put its employees through. This made it quite evident that the anime studio should take immediate steps to start treating its employees fairly. Hence, the creator Gege Akutami's comment could have been a hint or suggestion toward the anime studio.

How fans reacted to the Mangaka's comment

Fans showed their love for Gege Akutami as they loved the Mangaka's comment. They were glad that the series creator was so sincere in praising the animators for their hard work. They pointed out how the Mangaka himself loved the anime episode and only wanted the best for the animators.

Nevertheless, there were certain groups of fans who acted ungrateful towards the animators, criticizing the series' animation despite its good quality.

Similar behavior was seen in the post's comments as well. Fans criticized the anime, claiming that it hasn't been as well animated as fans say it has been. This led to a strenuous back and forth between fans as one side tried to support the animators, while the other side tried to put down MAPPA.

