After Gojo, Gege Akutami comes for Megumi in latest Jujutsu Kaisen chapter

The latest spoilers of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga have left Megumi Fushiguro's fate in question. While fans were worried about Gojo and whether he would survive his state, Mangaka Gege Akutami skipped over that part as he began Ryomen Sukuna's transformation to regain his original body.

Following Gojo's defeat at the hands of Sukuna, Kashimo went up against the King of Curses. During this, Kashimo attempted to increase his strength and agility by taking on an intangible form. However, his attacks were in vain as Sukuna emerged out of the mist of attacks, revealing his original body.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen fans left worried about Megumi after Sukuna transformed into his original form

While Jujutsu Kaisen fans loved Ryomen Sukuna's transformation in chapter 237 spoilers, they immediately began worrying about Megumi Fushiguro. Sukuna had been using Megumi as his host. However, considering that the King of Curses has now begun the process of getting back his original body, it likely means that Megumi's body was destroyed or will be lost in the process.

If Megumi's body were to be destroyed, fans believe that his soul would be destroyed along with it, meaning that Sukuna completing his transformation would likely be the end of Megumi Fushiguro.

With Satoru Gojo dying in the last chapter and Megumi possibly set to die soon, fans couldn't fathom what Mangaka Gege Akutami was doing to their favorite characters.

Jujutsu Kaisen fans have often gone after the Mangaka due to his tendency to kill off characters. However, fans never thought that the Mangaka would kill two important characters one chapter after another. Hence, fans have already started to fear seeing fanart of Gojo and Megumi in the afterlife.

With emotions running high, fans went on X (formerly Twitter) and discussed what was set to happen with Megumi. As a result, "WHAT ABOUT MEGUMI" started to trend on the social media platform.

In the manga, Megumi Fushiguro was shown lost in the abyss after Sukuna possessed his body. Hence, fans were left worried that his final illustration in the series did not even give him a proper send-off. Even Satoru Gojo received an afterlife scene. However, it seems like the Mangaka likely forgot to give Megumi the same treatment.

Instead, Megumi's possible final illustration ended up with him being in a paralyzed state, unable to do anything to help his friends.

That said, several fans still think that Megumi Fushiguro will survive. The editor's note at the end of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 237 spoilers revealed that Sukuna's transformation into his original body had only begun. This means that the transformation is yet to be completed, inadvertently meaning that Megumi's body still hasn't been destroyed.

Therefore, fans were still hopeful for Megumi to survive the ordeal. However, it would take some great effort by the remaining sorcerers to take down the King of Curses. With Kashimo currently fighting him, it may take some time before other sorcerers join the fight.

In the meantime, the Jujutsu Kaisen manga may also reveal how Ryomen Sukuna cut down Satoru Gojo despite being defeated in the previous chapter.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

