Jujutsu Kaisen Mangaka Gege Akutami in hot waters after killing off a major character in chapter 208

It seems like Jujutsu Kaisen mangaka Gege Akutami is under fire because he killed off a major character in chapter 208, as revealed by spoilers shared online. While this is not the first time that the mangaka has killed off a fan favorite, it seems like the mangaka has crossed a line this time.

The previous chapter saw Yuki and Choso fighting Kenjaku, as it seemed like the body-hopping sorcerer had started getting desperate. However, Kenjaku soon seemed to be in control as he replenished his strength and later gravely injured Yuki, striking her with a couple of Uzumaki, one at her face and the other tearing her abdomen.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Fans irked by Jujutsu Kaisen Mangaka Gege Akutami's tendency to kill off female characters

Dandadan Migraine @Creatormigraine #JJKSpoilers

The "Gege hates women" crowd is up again and this time they might not be wrong.



The biggest misogynist in the series taking a convenient W over the strongest woman isn't a good look at all.



It seems like Jujutsu Kaisen Mangaka Gege Akutami is in trouble with their series' fans after they killed off Yuki Tsukumo in chapter 208, as revealed from the spoilers online.

Ever since then, the allegations that Gege Akutami dislikes women have been gaining some traction. It was previously revealed that Yuki Tsukumo was one of only four special-grade jujutsu sorcerers in the Jujutsu Kaisen universe; however, she was conveniently killed off by series antagonist Kenjaku.

Z(ee) 🔞 @ZDORZI jjk 207



NOOO GEGE DON’T DO YUKI IN LIKE THIS jjk 207NOOO GEGE DON’T DO YUKI IN LIKE THIS https://t.co/5Zb8L3h4o3

From the moment the fans realized that Yuki Tsukumo may have been killed, they were left devastated, as she was another major character the mangaka had decided to kill off recently. However, it seems like fans are already habituated to this tendency and are hoping that the mangaka will come up with a much better plotline, given how the story will finish in a year.

Dandadan Migraine @Creatormigraine #JJKSpoilers



Yuki deserved better and Kenjaku can rot in hell. The entire Jujutsu Kaisen community watching Gege pack up a special grade with the most BS excuse ever. #JJK208 Yuki deserved better and Kenjaku can rot in hell. #JujutsuKaisen The entire Jujutsu Kaisen community watching Gege pack up a special grade with the most BS excuse ever. #JJK208 #JJKSpoilersYuki deserved better and Kenjaku can rot in hell. #JujutsuKaisen https://t.co/IR6WINMLpP

Fans joked that Yuki's death would place her alongside other major characters from the series who had died previously. This included the likes of Toji Fushiguro, Mai Zen'in, Kento Nanami, etc.

While killing off a character itself isn't a huge deal, the thing is that Yuki Tsukomo had been described as one of the strongest characters in the series; however, she was killed off using an underwhelming method. Right now, fans await the confirmation of her death, as the official release date of chapter 208 is still a few days away.

ito @iitsito choso is a very sentimental dude. this man cries for his loved ones, bleeds for them.



and now gege is adding on to his survivor's guilt?!



yuki is one of the few to treat him like a human, offered him kindness, respect, and acceptance.



HE'S GOING TO BE A MESS AFTER THIS. choso is a very sentimental dude. this man cries for his loved ones, bleeds for them.and now gege is adding on to his survivor's guilt?! yuki is one of the few to treat him like a human, offered him kindness, respect, and acceptance.HE'S GOING TO BE A MESS AFTER THIS.

At the same time, a minor section of the audience was left impressed by Gege Akutami's work, as Yuki Tsukumo's death is one that confirms the stakes of the current fight. Given how a strong character like Yuki was killed off using such an easy method, it just showcases how strong Kenjaku is in comparison.

This death will also cause Choso to have some character development, as he is already a very sentimental character who could be pushed off-limits after witnessing such a death.

