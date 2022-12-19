Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 207: Choso and Yuki fight together, Kenjaku turns the tables on them

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 206 showed the battle against Kenjaku quickly going south after the villain used a barrier-less Domain Expansion, upsetting Yuki and Tengen’s plans to dispel it. But when an injured Yuki reached her limit, and all seemed lost, Choso returned to the fight to land a sneak attack on Kenjaku.

The leaked spoilers for chapter 207 suggested that the outcome of the battle was far from decided, and with the release of the official English translation, fans can now get the full picture of how things stand.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 207 summary and highlights

Choso’s plan

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 207, titled Stars and Oil, Part 3, opened with a flashback of Yuki, Choso, and Tengen deciding on their strategy for dealing with the enemy. The Death Painting reasoned that domains burned away cursed techniques, so Kenjaku would not open his domain if he expected Choso to join the fight later.

He suggested that he face off against the body-hopping sorcerer first, fooling him into believing that his only opponent for the rest of the fight was Yuki Tsukumo. The plan worked, and the stunned villain was immediately restrained by Garuda wrapping itself around him, weighing him down. Choso used Piercing Blood against his “father” at point-blank range to finish him off with a single attack.

Choso and Yuki see Kenjaku’s true form

Kenjaku unstitches his head (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 207 showed Yuki and Choso getting a glimpse of Kenjaku’s true form as the ancient sorcerer’s forehead opened up, revealing the brain inside. Yuki observed that the villain had spun his head open deliberately to deflect the attack but realized that the latter hadn't been able to move at all because her injuries had weakened Star Rage.

She concluded that Kenjaku was desperate enough to use such a move because he was also weakened and kept attacking in tandem with Choso. The body-hopping sorcerer fended off a continuous barrage of physical attacks from the two fighters, unable to move freely due to the shikigami weighing him down.

Yuki heals herself

Yuki uses Reverse Cursed Technique (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

Choso realized that Yuki needed to power up Star Rage to immobilize Kenjaku properly and urged the special-grade sorcerer to heal herself. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 207 showed Yuki using Reverse Cursed Technique to fix her mangled arm and other injuries, but the momentary distraction weakened Star Rage just enough to allow Kenjaku to escape from Garuda’s grip.

Yuki summoned the shikigami and began wielding it like a whip, a single attack from which destroyed the floor and walls of the Star Corridor around them. Choso used the falling debris as a smokescreen to ambush the villain, attempting to corner him. Yuki continued to attack using her Star Rage-imbued cursed tool, but Kenjaku’s defensive stance proved to be intentional, giving him time to replenish his cursed techniques.

Kenjaku replenishes his cursed techniques

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 207 showed the sorcerer activate his Gravity technique, immediately causing everything around him to fall to the ground. Yuki’s shikigami and Choso were caught within the powerful gravitational field, and the Death Painting profusely cursed upon realizing that they had lost whatever advantage they had gained by forcing the villain to use his domain earlier.

Yuki analyzed Kenjaku’s moves, concluding that the ancient sorcerer’s attacks had a radius of two or three meters, and remained activated for six seconds, within which he took down his opponent using Cursed Manipulation.

The special-grade sorcerer reasoned that the villain would be weakened from opening his domain, using Reverse Cursed Technique and fighting against Choso. So, even with his Gravity, Yuki could narrowly escape at close range thanks to Star Rage.

Kenjaku injures Yuki

Kenjaku blasts a hole in Yuki's stomach (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

Yuki continued fighting the villain, first using Garuda and then resorting to close-range physical attacks. But Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 207 showed Kenjaku grabbing the special-grade sorcerer’s arm and directing a miniature Uzumaki at her face.

The villain remarked that Yuki’s density increased since she did not feel extra weight due to Star Rage, but her tensile strength didn’t. Chapter 207 ended with Yuki realizing her mistake and Choso screaming in horror as Kenjaku unleashed another small Uzumaki, tearing straight through Yuki’s abdomen.

Final thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 207 proved to be a very action-heavy chapter, peppered with bits of information regarding the strengths and weaknesses of the two powerful fighters. The chapter showcased both Yuki and Kenjaku’s analytical abilities, showing how the two opponents continued to use sneak attacks and feints to divert the other’s attention with the intent to land a fatal hit.

The fight also established Yuki as a more confrontational fighter, preferring to attack head-on, while Kenjaku tried to hide his true strengths for as long as possible, improvising and always keeping an ace up his sleeve.

Yuki’s ability to use Reverse Cursed Technique suggests that this might not be her end, but the cursed energy required to heal herself will definitely take a toll on the special grade, tilting the battle in Kenjaku’s favor.

