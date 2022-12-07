How many cursed techniques can Kenjaku use in Jujutsu Kaisen? Explained

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 205 showed the beginning of the fight between Yuki Tsukumo and Kenjaku after Choso managed to trick the latter into revealing another of his cursed techniques. It has long since been known that this ancient sorcerer, who has been living for over a thousand years, is capable of using multiple cursed techniques.

But his fight against Yuki and Choso provides some insight into his true potential and gives readers an estimate of the total number of techniques he possesses.

This article revisits the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, with special emphasis on the fight occurring right above the Tombs of the Star Corridor, to determine how many techniques Kenjaku can use.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga

What Jujutsu Kaisen reveals about Kenjaku’s multiple techniques?

What the series has revealed in the past?

Kenjaku seals Gojo (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

Kenjaku was first revealed in Jujutsu Kaisen while inhabiting the body of Suguru Geto, following which he quickly established himself as one of the primary antagonists of the series. It was soon revealed that Kenjaku was an ancient sorcerer who had lived for over a thousand years, jumping from one body to another over the course of centuries.

Around a hundred and fifty years prior to the current timeline of the series, he possessed the body of Noritoshi Kamo, who then acquired the reputation for being the evilest sorcerer of all time and a stain upon the Kamo clan. It was as Noritoshi Kamo that Kenjaku experimented with the Death Painting Wombs in an attempt to create a hybrid between humans and cursed spirits.

Tengen reveals Kenjaku's identity (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

He also inhabited the body of the series protagonist Yuji Itadori’s mother in a bid to create a perfect vessel for Sukuna, although the details of how the sorcerer went about doing so remain unknown. Along with his body-hopping cursed technique, Kenjaku’s possession of Geto’s body allowed him to use Curse Manipulation and granted him access to all the curses in Geto’s arsenal.

The ancient sorcerer was also able to use Uzumaki, the strongest extension technique of Curse Manipulation, to extract the innate techniques of cursed spirits of semi-grade-1 rank and above. Kenjaku was first shown using this technique during the Shibuya Incident arc to absorb Mahito’s Idle Transfiguration after the curse was weakened, and using it to begin the Culling Game.

Nate @Itadori52



Choso forced him to use another CT, it looks like it has something to do with gravity manipulation, since Choso's compressed blood was knocked down to the floor.



#JJK204 Although Kenjaku didn't receive any damage, it's the first time something doesn't go his way.Choso forced him to use another CT, it looks like it has something to do with gravity manipulation, since Choso's compressed blood was knocked down to the floor. Although Kenjaku didn't receive any damage, it's the first time something doesn't go his way.Choso forced him to use another CT, it looks like it has something to do with gravity manipulation, since Choso's compressed blood was knocked down to the floor. #JJK204 https://t.co/Jkxj6F5FQ3

During his fight against Choso in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 204, Kenjaku continued to use Curse Manipulation to hinder the Death Painting, while engaging in hand-to-hand combat with his opponent. But Choso’s ingenious use of Blood Manipulation caught the sorcerer off-guard, forcing him to use a different cursed technique related to Gravity to neutralize the Death Painting’s Supernova attack.

Yuki’s analysis in chapter 205

Yuki analyzes Kenjaku's cursed techniques (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

Choso’s success in forcing Kenjaku to reveal more about his cursed techniques allowed Yuki to guess how many cursed techniques the body-hopping sorcerer might have.

After joining the battle in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 205, Yuki quickly overpowered Kenjaku and punched him hard enough to break apart both of his arms. This prompted the latter to use Reverse Cursed Technique to heal himself, allowing Yuki to make some assumptions regarding Kenjaku’s true potential.

The special-grade sorcerer mused that without an external carrier like Okkotsu’s Rika, it would be impossible for Kenjaku to have a large stash of extracted techniques without bursting his brain. His refusal to use Idle Transfiguration on Yuki further solidified her conviction that cursed techniques extracted using Uzumaki could only be used once.

She guessed that Kenjaku would not defend himself with a single-use technique, which suggested that the Gravity technique was one of his own innate cursed techniques. Yuki theorized that in the worst-case scenario, Kenjaku might have an unknown fourth technique.

Kenjaku’s Domain Expansion in chapter 206

Shadz @ShadzMangaOnly

Makes sense with Kenjaku's implied barrier proficiency, but this also confirms Sukuna to be one of the people in the same realm as Kenjaku + Tengen too.. Which is blowing my mind rn..

#JJK206 #ShadzJK #JujutsuKaisen206 And now we 'technically' have 3..Makes sense with Kenjaku's implied barrier proficiency, but this also confirms Sukuna to be one of the people in the same realm as Kenjaku + Tengen too.. Which is blowing my mind rn.. And now we 'technically' have 3..Makes sense with Kenjaku's implied barrier proficiency, but this also confirms Sukuna to be one of the people in the same realm as Kenjaku + Tengen too.. Which is blowing my mind rn..#JJK206 #ShadzJK #JujutsuKaisen206 https://t.co/xwBMfC6iS8

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 206 revealed that Yuki and Tengen had made plans to force Kenjaku to Domain Expansion, which the immortal sorcerer would then dispel, weakening their enemy. But to their shock, Kenjaku’s domain proved to be one similar to Sukuna’s Malevolent Shrine, a domain that did not require a closed barrier for the user to activate a cursed technique.

The series has revealed in the past that Domain Expansions are the strongest weapon in a sorcerer’s arsenal and are rooted in their innate technique. But it is difficult to determine which of Kenjaku’s cursed techniques forms the foundation of his domain, Womb Profusion.

The structure of the open domain, resembling a giant tree with distorted human faces and the bodies of headless pregnant women protruding out of it, suggests that it is either linked to the ancient sorcerer’s body-hopping ability or the yet unknown fourth technique.

Poll : 0 votes