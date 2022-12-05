Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 206: Tengen’s plan backfires, Kenjaku’s domain revealed

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 205 began with Yuki entering the fight and quickly overpowering Kenjaku, who soon realized that relying on Geto’s Cursed Manipulation would not be enough. The chapter not only revealed the nature of Yuki’s cursed technique but also provided viewers with an estimate of the number of cursed techniques the enemy could realistically possess.

The leaked spoilers for chapter 206 suggested that Kenjaku would turn the tables on Yuki using his domain and gravely injure the special-grade sorcerer. With the official English translation now out, this article breaks down and highlights the major events in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 206.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 206 summary and highlights

Tengen and Yuki’s plan

Yuki and Tengen's plan to defeat Kenjaku (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 206, titled Stars and Oil, Part 2, began with Tengen and Yuki forming a plan to defeat Kenjaku as the former explained the layout of the Tokyo Jujutsu High campus. The chapter showed the cursed warehouse, a labyrinthine barrier, and the actual Star Corridor tomb situated on levels directly below one another.

The immortal sorcerer advised Yuki and Choso to fight Kenjaku in the empty barrier since the villain’s corridor is the Star Corridor, which contains Tengen’s main body. They elaborated that sorcerers of Kenjaku’s level who are proficient with barrier techniques would be able to manipulate the architecture of the barrier. Yuki concluded they would be at a disadvantage, but Tengen insisted that they must make Kenjaku confident enough to use Domain Expansion within the barrier.

The immortal sorcerer could then analyze their enemy’s domain and manipulate the barrier to dispel Kenjaku’s domain. Yuki asked how much time Tengen would require to neutralize the body-hopping sorcerer's domain, and the immortal sorcerer stated that they would be able to do so within ten seconds.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 206 then confirmed that Yuki could indeed use Domain Expansion, but using it during that time would also cause her domain to be dispelled. The special-grade sorcerer decided to use a Simple Domain instead to counter Kenjaku’s domain, since the barrier technique would not burn through her cursed techniques.

Yuki wondered if using her domain would not be a more efficient way of forcing their opponent to open his domain. However, Tengen reasoned that her domain would be dispelled first if she did so and might also give Kenjaku the opportunity to resist Yuki’s Domain Expansion with either a Simple Domain or Hollow Wicker Basket.

Kenjaku reveals his domain

Kenjaku uses a barrier-less domain (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 206 revealed that Yuki and Tengen had miscalculated Kenjaku’s true potential since the body-hopping sorcerer cast a domain similar to the one Sukuna had used in Shibuya. Kenjaku opened his domain and activated a cursed technique without closing a barrier, which meant there was no outer boundary for Tengen to remove at all.

The ancient sorcerer’s domain began chipping away at Yuki’s New Shadow Style: Simple Domain almost immediately, forcing her to attack while hoping that Tengen would quickly dispel Kenjaku’s domain. The immortal sorcerer began dispelling their empty barrier along with the outer edge of the domain’s sure-hit technique, making Kenjaku realize that the immortal was the one pulling the strings in the background.

Tengen's new tactic to dispel Kenjaku's domain (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

However, Kenjaku remained unfazed, stating that, unlike the immortal sorcerer, he has "lived" for over a thousand years in a cursed world rife with conflicts and alliances. Tengen dispelled Kenjaku’s domain just as the latter attacked Yuki with his domain’s technique. Still, it was too late, as Yuki was already severely injured due to her exposure to the domain after having her Simple Domain destroyed.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 206 revealed that one of her had been completely crushed, and Kenjaku stated that had the special-grade sorcerer used her domain instead of relying on Tengen, she might have fared better. The ancient sorcerer further revealed that Tengen had hidden a vital piece of information regarding the Culling Game from her, but stopped speaking abruptly upon seeing Yuki’s shikigami.

Yuki’s counterattack

Kenjaku's revelation regarding Tengen (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 206 showcased Yuki’s resilience as a special-grade sorcerer while Garuda continued to attack the enemy. Kenjaku guessed that the sorcerer was trying to buy herself enough time to heal herself using Reverse Cursed Technique and decided to take the opportunity to replenish his own cursed techniques.

However, his assumptions were proved wrong as Yuki continued to attack relentlessly, disregarding her injuries and giving the villain no chance to recover. Kenjaku was baffled that she wouldn’t heal herself before attacking, but Yuki continued her assault with a maniacal smile, mentally declaring that she didn’t want to heal first.

The special-grade sorcerer’s attacks continued until she finally reached her limit, coughing up blood. Kenjaku asked if there wasn’t a better way to go ahead than this, leading Yuki to ask if the villain had forgotten her declaration from chapter 205 when she stated that she liked the rough type. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 206 ended with Choso activating his technique and returning to the fight, entering the empty barrier from behind Kenjaku.

Final thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 206 showed Kenjaku’s true caliber as a sorcerer, making him the only other user besides Sukuna who can utilize a domain without a closed barrier. The chapter further intensifies the mystery surrounding Tengen, reinforcing the belief that the immortal sorcerer could not be trusted.

Although Tengen did not seem to be allied to Kenjaku, the latter’s statement confirmed that they were hiding something major regarding the Culling Game. This relates directly to Megumi’s confrontation with Reggie during the Tokyo No. 1 Colony arc, where the reincarnated sorcerer’s theory regarding the Culling Game led Megumi to realize that Tengen might not have told them the truth.

With the manga being on break next week, fans will have to wait until December 18 to find out how Choso's return will affect the battle against Kenjaku in the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 207.

