Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 206 spoilers: Yuki loses an arm, Choso returns to the fight

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 205 showed Yuki entering the battle after Choso forced Kenjaku to reveal another of his multiple cursed techniques. The chapter explored the true nature of the special-grade sorcerer’s cursed technique, Star Rage, and showed the enemy taking significant damage from her attacks. The Former Star Plasma Vessel guessed that Kenjaku might have four cursed techniques at most, along with his ability to use Reverse Cursed Technique.

The chapter ended with the villain using Domain Expansion while Yuki yelled out Tengen’s name, suggesting that they have some kind of plan to take Kenjaku down. But the spoilers for chapter 206 suggest that defeating the body-hopping curse-user will not be a very easy task, and the battle might endanger both Yuki and Choso’s lives.

What Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 206 leaked spoilers reveal about the Yuki vs. Kenjaku battle

The leaked spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 206 have been very haphazard, making it difficult for readers to construct a proper chronological narrative. But the manga panels themselves provide a somewhat clear picture of how the fight between Yuki and Kenjaku might progress.

The title of chapter 206 is revealed to be Star and Oil, Part 2, and it opens with a flashback of Yuki and Tengen discussing strategies for dealing with the enemy. Raw scans show the Former Star Plasma Vessel sitting on a deck chair with her hair tied up as Tengen spoke.

The text confirms that the general plan was to weaken Kenjaku by forcing him to open his domain, so Yuki could have a greater chance of defeating him. Raw scans show Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 206 referencing Sukuna’s ability to open a domain and use cursed techniques without closing the barrier, as well as Reggie Star’s Hollow Wicker Basket.

Back in the present, the spoilers show Yuki using a Simple Domain to block the effect of Kenjaku’s Domain Expansion, but her barrier gets destroyed instantly and leaves her bleeding on the ground. But to the villain’s shock, the special-grade sorcerer gets up immediately and continues to fight even though one of her arms had been twisted and crushed due to exposure to Kenjaku’s domain.

Chapter 206 leaked spoilers show Yuki attacking her opponent with her shikigami, Garuda, while simultaneously using hand-to-hand combat moves. The villain seems irritated by her resilience, but the effects of her injuries finally catch up with her, making Yuki cough up blood.

The final panel of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 206 proves that the fight is far from over, as Choso rejoins the battle at the last moment, geared to attack. The text at the end of the chapter announces that the Jujutsu Kaisen manga will be on break next week.

Final thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 206 spoilers upset fans’ hopes of seeing a proper duel of domains, but the raw scans reveal some rather interesting facts about the various parties involved in this power struggle. Kenjaku mocks Yuki for believing in Tengen, stating that she would have had a better chance had she used her own domain instead of casting a simple domain as per the immortal sorcerer’s advice.

It also raises suspicions about whether Yuki can use Domain Expansion at all, since sorcerers skilled in physical combat tend to achieve Black Flash more often than Domain Expansion. The spoilers raise a similar suspicion regarding her ability to heal herself using Reverse Cursed Technique, although judging by Yuki’s expression, she might very well be holding back in order to make Kenjaku drop his guard.

