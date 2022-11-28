Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 206: Release date, where to read and more

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 206 will be released on Sunday, December 4, 2022, worldwide at 12 AM (JST). Readers can access the chapter for free on the official Viz and Manga Plus websites for the series as well as on the official Shonen Jump app. Chapter 205 gave readers a proper idea of just how powerful Yuki Tsukumo is, both in terms of her cursed technique and her skills in close-range combat.

Although action-heavy, the chapter was also highly analytical, with the two opponents testing the waters before going all in. With the final panel of chapter 205 showing Kenjaku using Domain Expansion, the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 206 will reveal Kenjaku’s domain for the first time in the series.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Everything to know about Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 206

Global release date

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga updates chapters on a weekly basis, with spoilers and raw scans appearing earlier in the week. Although no spoilers have been leaked yet, the official English translation of chapter 206 is scheduled to be released worldwide at the following times:

Pacific Time: 8 AM PST (December 4, 2022)

Eastern Time: 11 AM EST (December 4, 2022)

British Time: 4 PM BST (December 4, 2022)

European Time: 5 PM CEST (December 4, 2022)

Indian time: 8:30 PM IST (December 4, 2022)

Philippine Time: 11 PM PHT (December 4, 2022)

Japanese Standard Time: 12 AM JST (December 5, 2022)

Australia Time: 12:30 AM ACST (December 4, 2022)

Where to read

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 206 will be available on the official Viz and Manga Plus websites for the series. Both websites allow readers to access the three latest chapters of a series for free. Readers must pay to access older chapters.

Chapter 206 will also be available on the Shonen Jump+ mobile app, where readers will need to sign up for a paid subscription to access all of the series' chapters at once.

What to expect in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 206

Kenjaku uses Domain Expansion (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 206 will likely pick up where the previous chapter ended, revealing Kenjaku’s Domain Expansion in all its glory. The villain seemed confident that he would reign supreme in a duel of domains with Yuki, especially after realizing that high-grade cursed spirits like the ones he released in Shibuya would be ineffective against her cursed technique.

Yuki reasoned that it is unlikely for Kenjaku to have more than four separate cursed techniques of his own, without the help of an external “carrier,” like Yuta’s Rika. Kenjaku has revealed in the past that he possesses body-hopping techniques along with Cursed Spirit Manipulation. Choso’s Supernova attack forced the villain to use a technique involving gravity to nullify the attack, prompting Yuki to deduce that Kenjaku has, in the worst case, a fourth unknown technique.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 206 will probably reveal if his domain is associated with one of the techniques he has already disclosed, or if it will be based on the fourth unknown technique which according to Yuki’s hypothesis, Kenjaku possesses. Chapter 206 will also show what Yuki and Tengen had planned to defeat Kenjaku, since the final panel of chapter 205 showed the immortal sorcerer weaving hand seals at Yuki’s signal.

A brief summary of chapter 205

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 205, titled Stars and Oil, began with Yuki gearing up to fight Kenjaku, who mused that he was unable to gather any information regarding her cursed technique, despite being a powerful special-grade sorcerer. The villain summons the divine curse he used at the White House, which attacks using concepts and logic against a cursed technique target.

But Yuki rolled her shikigami, Garuda, into a ball and kicked it towards the giant cursed spirit, destroying it completely. She went on to punch Kenjaku hard enough to break both his arms and blast him out of the circular definition of Tengen’s barrier. The villain realized that using Geto’s cursed spirits against Yuki would be useless, and while he healed his arms using the Reverse Cursed Technique, the special-grade sorcerer elaborated upon the nature of her cursed technique.

Kenjaku senses Yuki's hesitation (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

Chapter 205 explains that the technique, Star Wrath, allows Yuki to add any amount of imaginary mass to herself and her shikigami. Yuki theorized that techniques extracted using Geto’s Uzumaki are single-use abilities. She further guessed that Kenjaku might have another unknown technique other than Spirit Manipulation, the body-hopping technique, and the “gravity” technique he used against Choso.

Yuki began planning to wear Kenjaku down by forcing him to open his domain. But Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 205 showed him surprising Yuki as he cast Domain Expansion, believing that the former lacked confidence in her domain. The chapter ended with Yuki calling out to Tengen, who wondered if they would get enough time to execute their plan and stop Kenjaku.

