Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 201: Cyrus manipulates the President, Gary underestimates Japan and Kenjaku leaves an impression

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 200 began with Yuji learning that Sukuna was the disgraced player whom the Angel desired to be killed in exchange for helping them in unsealing Gojo. Chapter 200 then depicted Kenjaku's interactions with the President of the United States earlier in the year, explaining the complexities of cursed energy and urging them to use sorcerers as research subjects.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 201 leaked spoilers suggest that he managed to convince them. It further explores the details of the proposed sorcerer hunt.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga. All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 201 summary and highlights

Cyrus explains the global power struggle for energy

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 201 title page (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 201, titled Direct Talks, Part 2, picked up right where the previous chapter left off, with Cyrus Veil insisting on the importance of tapping cursed energy as an alternative energy source. He emphasized that a single sorcerer could produce enough energy to last a lifetime, solving several major problems in the country.

Veil added that sorcerers defied modern science and technology because their brains were wired differently, which needed to be studied by analyzing a large number of samples. But the idea of abducting people for human experimentation horrified the President.

Cyrus convinces the President (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

Cyrus went on a rant, citing various nations like China, Russia, Saudi Arabia and the Middle East would surpass them in this venture if they didn’t take steps soon, along with countries like Germany who were abandoning nuclear power altogether.

He emphasized that countries with powerful militaries such as India, France, Korea, and Turkey, would jump at the chance to obtain such an energy source, and that if India took action, Pakistan would undoubtedly follow, causing a chain reaction.

The President makes his decision

The U.S. President's decision (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 201 showed Cyrus twisting facts and declaring that their operation would be a form of protection for the Japanese people against other countries that targeted them indiscriminately, sorcerer or not. Kenjaku corroborated the statement, which caught the President’s attention.

His advisor also suspected that because this negotiation was being kept under wraps, their failure to comply would force Kenjaku to negotiate with other countries. Uraume overheard the remark, assuming they had already done so. Kenjaku added that because sorcerers were a minority even among Japanese citizens, the November gathering would be an excellent opportunity to collect specimens.

Chapter 201 revealed that Kenjaku had introduced himself to the other countries as Suguru Geto, with the officials at the White House referring to him as such. The President ordered the Japanese neighborhoods in the country to be patrolled more heavily, to protect Japanese-American citizens from being attacked by foreign countries, anticipating that “Geto” might have already negotiated with other governments.

Gary mocks the Japanese

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 201 then moved on to the more technical aspects of the plan, with the President asking Joint Special Operations Commander Gary K. Johnson how many soldiers they should deploy. Gary sought confirmation from Kenjaku after realizing that Satoru Gojo was unique even among sorcerers.

Kenjaku agreed, stating that Gojo was an outlier even among jujutsu practitioners, but that he would be locked away in November. Gary was confident that one battalion of 60 soldiers would suffice, given that the sorcerers were all amateurs. He declared that even with their supernatural abilities, they couldn't compete with the skill, weapons, and experience of trained US army soldiers.

Kenjaku casually agreed that even during a duel between sorcerers, the physically superior one wins. Before Gary could rejoice, he added that they should still deploy at least 800 soldiers to deal with the sorcerers effectively. Gary dismissed the suggestion, mocking the Japanese attitude and asking if they were wary because their mothers never bought them guns when they were children.

Kenjaku gives them a taste of jujutsu

Kenjaku uses one of Geto's cursed spirits (Image via Gege Akutami/Shuiesha)

Uruaume proposed showing the soldiers what they would be up against. Kenjaku snidely guessed that the 15 soldiers guarding the meeting room were far from their entire security force.

Gary explained that in addition to the 15 secret-service sites guarding the room, men from S.A.C., the C.I.A.'s paramilitary division, were patrolling the White House. He stated that they had 45 elite soldiers ready to bring down "Suguru Geto," and that he would never be able to defeat all of them and move from the West office to the East office, where they were waiting.

In the West office, Uraume asked if Kenjaku needed help, who replied that his Cursed Technique would be perfect to show off the power of jujutsu. The officials were shocked when soldiers began falling from the sky and a giant cursed spirit appeared above the building.

Kenjaku held up all 45 soldiers' name tags in front of the President and his cabinet, asking if they understood the bigger picture. Kenjaku began the discussion on hunting sorcerers in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 201, with the final panel returning to the present, where Megumi, Yuji, Hana, and Takaba were seen rushing out.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 201 signals the beginning of the next big obstacle that the sorcerers must face off against in the Culling Game. If other countries Kenjaku collaborated with reacted in a manner similar to the U.S., the number of opponents would amount to well over a thousand soldiers.

However, the manga is scheduled to be on hiatus next week, so fans will have to wait till October 30, 2022 to find out what Jujutsu Kaisen has in store for the sorcerers.

