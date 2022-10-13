Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 201 Spoilers: American alliance cemented, Kenjaku shows off, and more

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 201 spoilers were released late on Wednesday night, bringing with them some new exciting information and developments to the current Kenjaku alliance plotline. In this chapter, the author and illustrator of the series, Gege Akutami, seems to be emphasizing one of Kenjaku's techniques that he can employ through Suguru Geto, possibly indicating future importance.

Kenjaku's alliance with the United States is cemented in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 201, which makes for an interesting read. Fans are also given the opportunity to travel back to Japan for more pressing matters.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 201 spoilers.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 201 lets readers know 12 Sorcerers will be stolen by U.S.A. for research purposes

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 201 begins by introducing a new character who seems to be an Army Commander. This quickly transitions and shows the President becoming enraged with Cyrus for proposing the abduction of other humans for energy research. Cyrus counters that the country can’t fall behind Russia, China, and others in the race for alternative fuel sources.

He goes on to say that securing the Japanese Sorcerers required to run the tests would give them a monopoly over both the information and the power source itself. The president asks Lieutenant Gary how many combat personnel would be needed, prompting Gary to confirm with Kenjaku that "the white haired man" (Satoru Gojo) is considered "abnormal" amongst Sorcerers.

Kenjaku confirms this, as well as stating that Gojo will be sealed in November as a result of his Shibuya Incident plan, which is ultimately successful. Gary then says that one company of soldiers will suffice, and asks Cyrus if a dozen sorcerers are enough for research, to which he agrees.

Gary begins by saying that this will be easy because the Japanese people lack "muscle and bullet," but Kenjaku orders him to deploy at least 800 soldiers. The former scoffs at the idea, saying Japanese people are weak and timid, which prompts Uraume to provoke him and say "let’s try then." Kenjaku, however, calms the situation down by pointing out that there are 2 Sorcerers and 15 soldiers present.

Gary assures the President that 13 of the 15 soldiers are elite. Along with being the world's best top-secret force, they also have 8 years of experience in secret military operations. He also gives the president the assurance that they can undoubtedly stop Kenjaku before the next scene sees the lattermost and Uraume in the West Wing of the White House while the President and others move to the East Wing.

Kenjaku appears bored, prompting Uraume to inquire if they should assist, but he responds that one of Suguru Geto's Cursed Techniques will easily get the job done and impress the President. Meanwhile, the President tells Gary that he went too far by deploying such high-level soldiers. Gary, however, responds that they should seek not only victory but overwhelming victory since that is the American way.

However, as Gary says this, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 201 sees the Elite soldiers outside beginning to fly up in the air uncontrollably due to an Elephant-like Cursed Spirit. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 201 then ends as Kenjaku approaches the President’s group, saying that since everyone understood, they should finish talks and begin the "Sorcerers Hunt."

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 201 is, overall, a very exciting and interesting issue that certainly adds more drama and intrigue to the series’ immediate future. With the threat of invasion at an unknown time looming overhead, readers will undoubtedly be on pins and needles as Yuji and friends attempt to carry out whatever plans they have in place.

Nevertheless, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 201 does a fantastic job of showing readers exactly how thorough and methodical Kenjaku can be. The choice to align oneself with a foreign country is a brilliant move, and choosing America adds further dramatic tension due to potential real-life parallels that could be made.

Without a doubt, fans are approaching one of the most thrilling points in the series thus far. As Yuji’s group and their efforts seem to become more futile as Kenjaku’s schemes are revealed, it only makes Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 201 and future issues all the more compelling to read.

