One Piece Chapter 1063 initial spoilers: Blackbeard versus Law, Blackbeard Pirates reveal Devil Fruit powers

One Piece Chapter 1063 drops a major bombshell regarding Trafalgar Law and the Blackbeard Pirates.

Eiichiro Oda isn't messing around with the final saga and many readers will be very excited to read One Piece Chapter 1063. The Vegapunk plotline almost seems minor by comparison. Blackbeard versus Law will have major ramifications for the rest of the series going forward.

All credit goes to Redon from the Arlong Park Forums. He is responsible for leaking manga chapters before their release. Either way, these are only the initial spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1063.

Here's a brief summary of the One Piece Chapter 1063 spoilers

- In the cover, we see that Cracker is frozen and Broly is crying. Broly says Pudding has been kidnapped.

Before moving on to One Piece Chapter 1063, here is a significant update from the ongoing cover story:

"In the cover, we see that Cracker is frozen and Brûlée is crying. Brûlée says Pudding has been kidnapped."

Cracker is a powerful threat, so taking him out is no easy task. Many readers have theorized that Aokiji is currently on Whole Cake Island right now.

The Blackbeard Pirates are very prominent in One Piece Chapter 1063, so they will very likely need Pudding's Devil Fruit powers to read any Road Poneglyphs.

On a related note, One Piece Chapter 1063 could also have huge implications for Sanji, given that Pudding is a love interest for him.

Luffy and the others meet "Kuma"

One Piece Chapter 1063 starts with a quick update regarding Luffy and his remaining crew, who are still looking around Vegapunk's lab. They end up tinkering with a few gadgets along the way:

"Luffy, Chopper, Jinbe and Bonney change their clothes with a special Vegapunk's machine. Luffy, Chopper and Bonney wear futuristic clothes and Jinbe wears hawaiian clothes."

Predictably, it didn't take long for Luffy to run into trouble, but he is stopped at the last possible second:

"They met Kuma, a police robot with uniform. He's different from the real Kuma, he wears round sunglasses and has robotic shoulders. Kuma attacks them. Luffy is about to punch Kuma but Bonney stops him."

Bonney still has unfinished business with Vegapunk in regards to her father. Oda will likely develop their relationship over the course of the next few chapters, including One Piece Chapter 1063:

"Bonney says Kuma is her real father and her only family. We can see an image of younger Kuma holding Bonney when she was a child."

It should be noted that One Piece Chapter 1063 doesn't focus on the rest of the Straw Hats that were split up from Luffy:

"No news about Zoro's group in the chapter."

Readers will have to wait a while before they find out Zoro's demands from the previous chapter. Either way, One Piece Chapter 1063 is already packed to the gills as it is. There is a lot going on in this particular chapter.

Blackbeard Pirates reveal their Devil Fruit powers

Unfortunately, for Trafalgar Law, he is put in a very difficult situation right now. The rest of One Piece Chapter 1063 focuses entirely on his conflict with the Blackbeard Pirates, where he is seemingly outnumbered:

"Cut to another place, we see that Blackbeard is ambushing Law in the middle of the sea. Blackbeard brings with him Jesus Burgess, Van Augur, Doc Q and Stronger. All of them have the power of a [Devil Fruit]."

One Piece Chapter 1063 reveals a grand total of four new Devil Fruits, each befitting a certain member of the Blackbeard Pirates. The first one belongs to the helmsman Jesus Burgess. It's seemingly classified as a Paramecia fruit:

"Jesus Burgess: Riki Riki no Mi. Ha has abnormal strength."

This was quickly followed by Doc Q and his horse Stronger. The former has a Paramecia while the latter has a Mythical Zoan:

"Doc Q: Shiku Shiku no Mi. He can infect people with sickness. "Shiku" is the Japanese spoken word for "sick." Stronger: Uma Uma no Mi Mythical Zoan, Model: Pegasus""

Finally, there is the sniper Van Augur, who seems to have a Paramecia fruit in One Piece Chapter 1063:

"Van Augur: Wapu Wapu no Mi. He can teleport people. "Wapu" is the Japanese spoken word for "warp.""

It's not even getting to Blackbeard himself, who possesses the power of two Devil Fruits, the Yami Yami no Mi and the Gura Gura no Mi. Law is clearly fighting an uphill battle in One Piece Chapter 1063.

Law fights off several Blackbeard Pirates

The Blackbeard Pirates got to show off their powers in One Piece Chapter 1063, attacking Law on multiple fronts:

"Law escapes to a nearby island but Van Augur teleports Burgess first. Burgess lifts an entire mountain and throws it to Law. Doc Q arrives riding Stronger. Blackbeard is on top of them both."

With nowhere to escape, Law is forced to fight back against the Blackbeard Pirates, showing off his impressive Haki in the process:

"Doc Q uses his powers to turn Law into a woman for a moment, but Law uses his Haki to break Doc Q's disease power. Law says that a strong Haki can nullify [Devil Fruit] powers. He says too that he learned a lot from the battle against Kaidou and Big Mom."

Law's training has clearly paid off in the Wano Country arc. During the Onigashima Raid, he mentioned that he couldn't effectively use his Devil Fruit against Kaido and Big Mom, simply because their Haki was superior.

Oda sets up Blackbeard versus Law

One Piece Chapter 1063 ends in a dramatic confrontation between the two captains. Whether or not it gets off-screened remains to be seen, but readers will look forward to it, nonetheless:

"Blackbeard appears in front of Law. Blackbeard was wondering which one of the 3 captains that left Wanokuni will cross path with him first. In the final page Blackbeard and Law are ready to fight."

His statement implies that Blackbeard may also be looking for Monkey D. Luffy and Eustass Kid. The last time Kid was seen, he mentioned looking for a "man marked with flames". Either way, those two are faring much better than Law right now. Blackbeard only has one goal in mind at the moment:

"Blackbeard: "Kaidou must have had one of them... So I will take all your Road Poneglyph!!""

Of course, Law isn't going to back down from anything, no matter how difficult a challenge may be:

"Law: "I'm ready!! Winner takes all!!!""

Shockingly, there is no break next week, so readers have a lot to look forward to. There is a lot to discuss with this groundbreaking chapter.

