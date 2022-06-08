One Piece: What’s left of the final saga?

Eiichiro Oda has just announced that One Piece will be entering the final saga very soon.

The legendary mangaka will be taking a break following One Piece Chapter 1053. The break will last from June 27 to July 25. In the meantime, he will be working on some details regarding the final saga. Readers should mentally prepare themselves since the series will likely end in a few years.

Of course, there are still a lot of storylines to cover. This article talks about what's left for Luffy and his friends. It contains major spoilers from the manga, so keep that in mind before proceeding further.

One Piece is approaching its final saga, but what's left of the series?

How many arcs will be left?

It's hard to say, but readers may have a few ideas on what to expect. At the very least, Elbaf needs to be visited after Wano Country. There's been way too much build-up in the One Piece narrative. Oda isn't just going to bring it up without having a payoff in mind.

Either way, there also has to be a smaller arc related to finding the final Road Poneglyph. Elbaf may or may not serve that particular role in the story. Afterwards, the Straw Hats can finally search for the One Piece treasure in Laugh Tale. This is what the series is building up to.

Last but not least, there will be a final war that will shake the foundations of the earth. This will likely happen after Luffy finds the One Piece treasure, given Whitebeard's statement before his death. At the bare minimum, there should be three arcs left in the story.

Which characters still need to do something?

Several characters have been hyped up for a very long time now. The following characters will need to play a major role in the story:

Monkey D. Dragon (leader of the Revolutionary Army)

(leader of the Revolutionary Army) Marshall D. Teach (Luffy's main antagonist rival)

(Luffy's main antagonist rival) Sakazuki (Fleet Admiral of the Marines)

(Fleet Admiral of the Marines) Rocks D. Xebec (Gol D. Roger's most fearsome rival)

(Gol D. Roger's most fearsome rival) The original Joy Boy (the man who left his treasure on Laugh Tale)

(the man who left his treasure on Laugh Tale) Shanks (the remaining Emperor who has yet to showcase himself)

(the remaining Emperor who has yet to showcase himself) Im and the Five Elders (the rulers of the world)

(the rulers of the world) Dr. Vegapunk (the mysterious scientist who knows everything about Devil Fruits)

(the mysterious scientist who knows everything about Devil Fruits) Dracule Mihawk (the world's greatest swordsman and Zoro's main rival)

(the world's greatest swordsman and Zoro's main rival) Ryokugyu (the remaining Admiral who has yet to showcase himself)

(the remaining Admiral who has yet to showcase himself) Loki, Prince of Elbaf (leads the strongest army in the world)

(leads the strongest army in the world) Edward Weevil (the remaining Warlord who has yet to do anything)

(the remaining Warlord who has yet to do anything) Urouge (one of two remaining Supernovas who haven't done anything yet)

(one of two remaining Supernovas who haven't done anything yet) Jewelry Bonney (one of two remaining Supernovas who haven't done anything yet)

All of the above characters have been built up over several years now. Whether they are major antagonists or friendly allies, they must serve a crucial role in the story. One Piece readers want to see them in action.

Perhaps these characters will finally make their move in the final saga. Keep in mind that this list also isn't definite. One Piece characters like Crocodile, Sabo and Vivi will also play their part in the last remaining arcs.

These questions need to be answered

One Piece has several unsolved mysteries that readers want to see resolved. There are questions that definitely need to be answered in the final saga.

Here are the most important ones at the moment:

What is the One Piece?

What is the Will of D?

What happened in the Void Century?

How did Blackbeard eat two Devil Fruits?

Who is the original Joy Boy?

Where did Devil Fruits come from?

What is the main purpose of the Red Line?

Where is the last Ancient Weapon, Uranus?

What happened in the God Valley incident?

Who is the mysterious Im?

Of course, there are a few lesser mysteries that also intrigue readers. These are the ones to look out for:

Why is there a giant Straw Hat in Marie Geoise?

What is the motivation of SWORD?

Why did Shanks speak with the Five Elders?

Does Dragon have a Devil Fruit?

Why does Blackbeard not have to sleep?

not have to sleep? How did the Five Elders get into power?

Where are the remaining Lunarians?

Finally, here are some questions that may or may not be answered in One Piece:

Who is Luffy's mother?

For that matter, who is Dragon's mother?

Where does Buggy's treasure map lead to?

Who were the giant creatures at the Florian Triangle?

Where is the Shodai Kitetsu?

To come to the most satisfying conclusion, the final saga will have to address most of these plot threads.

The journey's end is near

It will be a sad day when the One Piece series finally ends. Most readers have spent their entire lives reading Oda's work.

However, all journeys must come to an end. Fans can only hope for the best possible outcome in the final saga.

