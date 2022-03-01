Is the One Piece treasure simply the journey itself?

One Piece fans don't have to worry about the show's treasure being nothing more than the journey itself.

At the start of the series, Gol D. Roger left behind his most valuable treasure in Laugh Tale. He wanted the greatest pirates in the world to look for it. Of course, with several years of hype built into the show, fans don't want to be disappointed with an unsatisfying ending.

There is a saying that real treasure is the friends you make along the way. This quote was popularized by the 1985 film Stand By Me. While friendship is a very important concept in One Piece, many fans would be furious if there was no tangible treasure at the end of the story. Fortunately, series creator Eiichiro Oda has confirmed otherwise.

The One Piece treasure is not going to be the chase, but rather the catch

During an interview back in 2014, Eiichiro Oda confirmed that One Piece is a tangible object. This article will take a look at this interview and what Oda said about the treasure in his popular series.

There is a physical reward at the end of the story

Momoko Sakura was a former manga artist, best known for her work in the Chibi Maruko-chan series. While celebrating her 30th anniversary as a manga artist in 2014, she managed to get in touch with Eiichiro Oda.

Sakura had just gotten into One Piece just a few years prior. During an interview with Oda, she asked him the following question:

"Well, I want to know, but I probably shouldn’t. BUT, the One Piece, it’s not something like 'the growth your heart went through', right?"

Thankfully, Oda responded with the following statement, clarifying what the treasure isn't supposed to be:

"Hahaha, no no, I won’t be pulling off some kind of Wizard of Oz thing like that. After having gone through an adventure like that, it wouldn’t be fair to not actually give them a reward."

This information is readily available on the One Piece Podcast, with a blog post dating back to 2014.

Fans won't feel like they wasted their precious time

During the Marineford arc, Whitebeard outrightly confirmed the existence of the mythical treasure. He also promised that the entire world would be shaken to its very core.

After a long 20-year journey, it would feel like a waste if everything the characters did was for nothing. There is nothing more unsatisfying than Luffy finding out the real treasure was the friends he made along the way. While that statement may be true, fans also want the protagonist to get a physical reward at the end of his journey.

Fortunately, it seems like Oda wants to make sure that fans won't be disappointed with the series ending.

