5 manga arcs in One Piece that completely changed the game 

Part of One Piece’s seemingly dauntless longevity and popularity in the animanga community is a result of how revolutionary of a manga it has been. Author Eiichiro Oda redefined, in many ways, what a manga could be with One Piece.

In particular, there are several arcs within One Piece which redefine storytelling in the manga community. These are achieved in a myriad of ways, from breaking away from typical Shonen storyline developments to completely reinventing how to develop a character.

Here are five manga arcs in One Piece that completely changed the game, in no particular order.

These 5 One Piece arcs completely redefined the benchmark of quality that Shonen series aspire to

1) Arlong Park arc

SaiyanUchiha👁 @SSRinnegan There’s really little to no issues with this arc at all that gives way more growth for the straw hats, aspects of world building and a glimpse of how messed up the marines can be. Favorite moments is mostly when the straw hats having to encounter the arlong troupe was just great There’s really little to no issues with this arc at all that gives way more growth for the straw hats, aspects of world building and a glimpse of how messed up the marines can be. Favorite moments is mostly when the straw hats having to encounter the arlong troupe was just great https://t.co/2Qlc8UGYHP

If you were to ask the One Piece community at large what point in the show made them fall in love, many would say Arlong Park. Until Arlong Park, the East Blue saga had featured various pirate crews encountered by the Straw Hats through complete chance. Arlong and his crew were the first real build the series had done for an antagonist crew up to this point.

SaiyanUchiha👁 @SSRinnegan I still don’t see why people say Luffy is only a good MC only during the timeskip when there’s so many defined moments in pre timeskip as arlong park has many good examples of a leader and overall character I still don’t see why people say Luffy is only a good MC only during the timeskip when there’s so many defined moments in pre timeskip as arlong park has many good examples of a leader and overall character https://t.co/K5uMqPxWqm

What’s truly exceptional about the arc is Nami’s character development, who was called everything from shallow to unnecessary up to this point. Her backstory slowly leaking out alongside the truth of her thieving ways was unique in the story up to this point. All of this building to her sobbing and asking Luffy for help works to establish the series as truly special and, for the first time, unique in viewer’s eyes.

2) Water 7/Enies Lobby arc

BaL @GoldenBalmung I finished Water 7, probably going to do my thread Thursday.



Probably the best arc so far, but I hear Enies Lobby is even better. If I had to give it a rating, probably a 9.5/10



gonna need to adjust some of my previous ratings when I get to TS. Some of them are a bit too high. I finished Water 7, probably going to do my thread Thursday. Probably the best arc so far, but I hear Enies Lobby is even better. If I had to give it a rating, probably a 9.5/10gonna need to adjust some of my previous ratings when I get to TS. Some of them are a bit too high. https://t.co/2AqosrB6w8

Despite being two separate arcs, their stories are so intertwined that this article will consider them to be one, gigantic arc.

For starters, Usopp and Luffy’s confrontation shows the first time Luffy has to make a truly hard decision as Captain of the Straw Hats. This is followed up by Robin leaving the crew, with the apparent assassination of Iceberg leaving viewers confused and worried.

Oighear @FOighear Oda master of emotions. The Merry is a brushed over detail, it's everywhere but never the centre of the attention. It becomes important and specific at the beginning of Water 7 as they all fall apart, and it's here again as they all come back together. Oda master of emotions. The Merry is a brushed over detail, it's everywhere but never the centre of the attention. It becomes important and specific at the beginning of Water 7 as they all fall apart, and it's here again as they all come back together. https://t.co/Cx6qrUJZVA

Enies Lobby builds on this by developing both Nico Robin and Cutty Flam, also known as Franky, side-by-side via their common experiences with Cipher Pol. For some authors, developing one character fully and to the satisfaction of fans is a challenge. And yet, Eiichiro Oda was able to almost flawlessly develop two characters simultaneously in the same story arc.

Oighear @FOighear That's how you create emotion. You use a boat, an element of setting, a detail always in the background, and you show how much emotional force there is in it: everywhere they've been, and everything they've done, that background element was there with them.

It works perfectly. That's how you create emotion. You use a boat, an element of setting, a detail always in the background, and you show how much emotional force there is in it: everywhere they've been, and everything they've done, that background element was there with them. It works perfectly. https://t.co/thut1a2cyh

The culmination of this arc’s wrap-up phase sees Franky formally joining Straw Hats, as well as Robin and Usopp officially returning. Considering the amazing fights, power ups, writing, and determination of Straw Hats seen through this arc, both Water 7 and Enies Lobby are truly special and game-changing.

3) Sabaody Archipelago arc

The Sabaody Archipelago arc is exceptional in that it completely and utterly subverts reader’s expectations without warning. Up to this point in One Piece, the Straw Hats always seem to escape every situation thanks to some sheer luck. Dragon saves Luffy in Loguetown, the Merry comes to Enies Lobby to rescue them, and Zoro is able to strike a deal with Kuma on Thriller Bark.

yu!! — revival arc @KE1SUKEJ1 the thing i hate most is hearing you being desperate to save your friends, and seeing you cry. i can't handle sht when you're in pain, Luffy. the thing i hate most is hearing you being desperate to save your friends, and seeing you cry. i can't handle sht when you're in pain, Luffy. https://t.co/mizfJcqWU1

As viewers experience the Sabaody Archipelago arc, there’s still the expectation the Straw Hats will somehow get saved as the odds against them stack up. Then, suddenly, Kuma arrives and with a swipe of the Warlord’s hand, Zoro disappears. As the other Straw Hats fall one by one, Luffy and viewers are left helplessly watching, stunned at the developments that are unfolding.

yu!! — revival arc @KE1SUKEJ1 Thank you for making me laugh for the mean time and giving pain that I'll remember for the rest of my life, Sabaody Archipelago Arc. But you're my fav arc rn. Thank you for making me laugh for the mean time and giving pain that I'll remember for the rest of my life, Sabaody Archipelago Arc. But you're my fav arc rn. https://t.co/NtH6uV9rdw

In the arc’s final scene, Luffy cries and whimpers at Kuma’s feet as the Warlord professes a greater meaning behind his actions. Luffy looks up into the camera, and shortly afterwards, is sent away like his crew.

In addition to how emotionally jarring and unforeseen this outcome was for viewers, it completely subverts the typical Shonen-ism of the heroes always finding a way out. Like Arlong Park, this is yet another One Piece arc which completely changed the tone of the series.

4) Marineford arc

BaL @GoldenBalmung Marineford Arc Review Thread



The best arc in One Piece I have read so far.



Luffy became one of my favorite MC's. Memorable progression for supporting characters like Ivan, Jinbei, Whitebeard, Koby, etc...



The art was great and the story focused



11/10



More below Marineford Arc Review ThreadThe best arc in One Piece I have read so far.Luffy became one of my favorite MC's. Memorable progression for supporting characters like Ivan, Jinbei, Whitebeard, Koby, etc...The art was great and the story focused11/10More below https://t.co/N15L2zzFQq

In Luffy’s solo journeys following Sabaody, his end-goal becomes clear as his brother Ace is captured and must be rescued. Upon arriving at Marineford, Luffy had already fought through hell and back during his adventures in Impel down. Even having already defied so many odds, Luffy continues to do so during essentially the entire Marineford arc.

While this is an amazing arc for Luffy, it’s Marineford's redefinition of what a Shonen war arc can be, which is truly impressive. Very few characters are left feeling like they didn’t get their deserved screen time by the arc's end, with many of these being impressively developed in their first series appearance.

BaL @GoldenBalmung Luffy subconsciously using "Conquerors Haki", It was teased ways back. But now we see the importance of it. And seeing everyone band together to support Luffy was incredible.

He finally faces his grandfather, but Garp is unable to harm him when faced with it. Showing his humanity Luffy subconsciously using "Conquerors Haki", It was teased ways back. But now we see the importance of it. And seeing everyone band together to support Luffy was incredible.He finally faces his grandfather, but Garp is unable to harm him when faced with it. Showing his humanity https://t.co/pqX9LZRHTs

What truly makes Marineford special is the quality of both the fights and story developments seen throughout the arc. Both are interweaved masterfully, with nearly every major story development shining through in some confrontational result. The culmination of Whitebeard, Ace, and Blackbeard’s interconnected and overarching story is a memorable and nearly-perfect moment in One Piece.

5) Wano arc

ZUKU🧞‍♂️ @zukudaking Luffy currently going through his built up character arc, the acceptance of his role as a hero. This arc has been foreshadowed since FMI where his selfish mindset clouded his definition of being a hero. This arc is steadily surpassing his “Lesson of Loss” arc in Marineford saga Luffy currently going through his built up character arc, the acceptance of his role as a hero. This arc has been foreshadowed since FMI where his selfish mindset clouded his definition of being a hero. This arc is steadily surpassing his “Lesson of Loss” arc in Marineford saga https://t.co/wWa8TogofT

Finally, One Piece’s currently ongoing Wano arc seems poised to be the start of a completely new era for the series. For starters, the Wano arc is one which has been built up quite literally since the beginning of the New World. The build to this final confrontation of Luffy, the Kozuki sympathizers and allies, and the Yonko has been present in nearly every New World arc.

The Wano arc and the new powers and abilities it introduced are also incredibly important for the closing section of One Piece’s story.

Furthermore, as Zoro and Sanji so aptly put it when fighting off King and Queen, a Straw Hat victory gives them, and fans, the first glimpse of Luffy as King of the Pirates. It’s very arguably the most important arc to date in the series, especially when considering the theme of being Joy Boy, and how it connects Luffy and Kaido.

ZUKU🧞‍♂️ @zukudaking And the highlight is that the arc isn’t even over yet. Yes there’s stuff I dislike like fake out deaths and Raid Rush but the other 90% makes up for it to another degree. Not to mention we still haven’t seen Kaido’s flashback or the ending, which will probably just exceed it more And the highlight is that the arc isn’t even over yet. Yes there’s stuff I dislike like fake out deaths and Raid Rush but the other 90% makes up for it to another degree. Not to mention we still haven’t seen Kaido’s flashback or the ending, which will probably just exceed it more https://t.co/CHSkDGFTKC

Speaking of Kaido, the Onigashima inhabitant is being set up to potentially take the coveted top antagonist spot from Donquixote Doflamingo. Many fans would agree that Doflamingo has been the best antagonist in the story thus far, serving as an antithesis to Luffy in many ways.

Depending on Kaido’s backstory, he and Luffy’s storyline could end up being the best protagonist/antagonist dynamic in One Piece.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan