One Piece Chapter 1037: Luffy's Devil Fruit isn't actually the Gum-Gum Fruit

With the release of One Piece Chapter 1037, waves have been sent across the entire community in the wake of the chapter’s closing panels. In every corner of the fandom, theorists are scrambling for every clue about what Fruit the Gorosei could’ve been referencing.

While the possibilities are literally endless, there is one popular choice for which the fanbase seems to be finding more evidence. That choice is Luffy, and his infamous Gum-Gum Fruit, which may not actually be the Gum-Gum Fruit.

Yet if the Gum-Gum Fruit is what the Gorosei were discussing at the end of One Piece Chapter 1037, then what is the Fruit’s true name?

One Piece Chapter 1037 reveals a big secret around a yet unnamed Devil Fruit

One Piece Chapter 1037: The evidence

onmarkproductions.com/html/myo-o.sht… So, Luffy represents a Wisdom King. Is he one of the five Godai Myo-o? If so, does that mean there are four other characters in One Piece in this group? #onepiece990 So, Luffy represents a Wisdom King. Is he one of the five Godai Myo-o? If so, does that mean there are four other characters in One Piece in this group? #onepiece990onmarkproductions.com/html/myo-o.sht… https://t.co/gkjytIVhX7

At the end of One Piece Chapter 1037, fans were treated to a conversation amongst the Gorosei. Although fans join mid-discussion, it’s obvious they’re discussing a very important Devil Fruit, which has had its name altered. This was apparently to hide it from history, most likely because of an important purpose it serves.

In chapter 1017, Who’s Who says that he once served in the World Government’s CP9 agency. His final task was protecting the Gum-Gum Fruit, which he failed and was subsequently fired from CP9. In fact, not only was Who’s Who fired, but he was imprisoned for his failure.

This had already drawn interest from fans, as the Enies Lobby arc saw CP9 members fail dramatically and still be reinstated in CP0. Some fans claimed that the Gum-Gum Fruit isn’t actually the Gum-Gum Fruit, and it seems those predictions may be accurate after all.

Along with this Who’s Who reveal, the Wano arc certainly feels like it’s introducing new concepts and answering old ones all at once. One new concept introduced has been the motif of the Wisdom King, a real life type of Buddhist deity. Specifically, Boss Hyogoro and others have said multiple times how Luffy’s Gear Fourth Bounce Man technique looks eerily similar to the Wisdom King.

Who’s Who also mentions a second deity, the “Sun God” Nika. While there are certainly plenty of theories, all that’s known and confirmed of Nika is his existence in ancient times and what he meant to slaves. Slaves of the time believed Nika would free them and bring “laughter to their lips” while freeing them from their suffering.

This marks at least two different deities mentioned or introduced in the Wano arc, three if Joy Boy is considered a deity. Once is an accident, and twice is a coincidence, but three times marks a pattern.

One Piece Chapter 1037: The Gum-Gum Fruit’s real name

Enel, Jinbei, Gear 4 Boundman, Kaidou, Hyogoro the Flower, King the Wildfire and Nika are inspired by Buddhist Deity Myōō.



On Jaya‘s Altar you can see Myōō is depicted as "Vearth".



The Deity Vearth is most likely inspired by Ancient Giants.



#ONEPIECE Hidden Line: Wisdom KingEnel, Jinbei, Gear 4 Boundman, Kaidou, Hyogoro the Flower, King the Wildfire and Nika are inspired by Buddhist Deity Myōō.On Jaya‘s Altar you can see Myōō is depicted as "Vearth".The Deity Vearth is most likely inspired by Ancient Giants. Hidden Line: Wisdom KingEnel, Jinbei, Gear 4 Boundman, Kaidou, Hyogoro the Flower, King the Wildfire and Nika are inspired by Buddhist Deity Myōō.On Jaya‘s Altar you can see Myōō is depicted as "Vearth".The Deity Vearth is most likely inspired by Ancient Giants.#ONEPIECE https://t.co/IpguNt7gF1

When determining what the real name of the Gum-Gum Fruit is, the repetition of a specific word must be considered: mythical. Luffy has been compared to the mythical Wisdom King, and Who’s Who mentions the mythical Nika and losing the Gum-Gum Fruit in essentially the same breath. Kaido is also constantly comparing Luffy to Joy Boy, another mythical being in One Piece.

As a result, it seems the most likely true classification of Luffy’s Devil Fruit would be a Mythical Zoan type. Mythical Zoans are said to be the rarest in the entire world, which would explain Who’s Who’s punishment. It would also explain why the Gorosei stated the Fruit hasn’t awakened for centuries.

While the name is less important than what the Fruit symbolizes and what it does, a name is still nonetheless necessary. The most fitting name would be the Human-Human Fruit: Model Wisdom King. It’s worth noting there are many different Wisdom Kings in Buddhism, making the exact name of Luffy’s Devil Fruit less important than the concept it envelops.

While the Wisdom King may not seem like it can explain Luffy’s rubber properties, it undoubtedly can. Wisdom Kings are seen in mythology as being capable of many different powers, including rubber-like abilities and the use of fire. Both of these would explain how Luffy has been able to use the moves he’s used thus far in the series.

Artur - Library of Ohara @newworldartur Hyougorou referring to Luffy as a "Myouou" (明王), or wisdom king, is referring to the Buddhist deity of the same name, which is highly revered in Japan and among yakuza families like Hyougorou's. Interestingly, Kaido was said to be referred to as a Myouou by the people of Wano Hyougorou referring to Luffy as a "Myouou" (明王), or wisdom king, is referring to the Buddhist deity of the same name, which is highly revered in Japan and among yakuza families like Hyougorou's. Interestingly, Kaido was said to be referred to as a Myouou by the people of Wano https://t.co/tzBFOTfTEl

It’s also worth noting a major theme throughout Wano has been the dispersion of the supernatural. Kaido’s Dragon form is explained through a Devil Fruit, as is Gyukimaru’s Fox form and Kin’emon and Raizo’s ninjutsu techniques. There’s no reason why the Wisdom King cannot also be explained as being a Mythical Zoan Devil Fruit instead of a true deity.

It’s also worth noting again that, at the end of One Piece Chapter 1037, the Gorosei discuss how the Devil Fruit they’re referencing hasn’t awakened in centuries. Coincidentally, it’s been centuries since Joy Boy was alive, further paralleling Luffy to a deity and making an argument for the Gum-Gum Fruit being a different Fruit.

In summation

The core revelation from One Piece Chapter 1037 seems to be that a major Devil Fruit in the One Piece story is not what it seems to be. While the One Piece Chapter 1037 Gorosei discussion isn’t fully seen, the snippets fans do read are enough to tell something is up.

Combining this One Piece Chapter 1037 reveal with prior information, motifs, and comparisons, there’s certainly an argument to be made for the Gorosei discussing the Gum-Gum Fruit. Although the most obvious choice from the One Piece Chapter 1037 reveal is Zunesha given the context, there’s certainly an argument to be made for Luffy’s fruits.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece Chapter 1037, anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

