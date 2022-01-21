One Piece Episode 1007: Where to watch, spoilers, and more

Recent One Piece episodes have been absolutely wowing the fanbase, and One Piece Episode 1007 seems poised to continue the trend. Fans saw the Ice Oni epidemic take full flight in 1006, with nearly everyone, friend or foe, becoming infected.

Furthermore, the Akazaya Nine vs. Kaido point seems to have finally reached its boiling point. With an injured Kikunojo, the Scabbards offense is slowly falling apart and seems poised to continue as such in One Piece Episode 1007.

Follow along as this article explores the One Piece Episode 1007 expected release date, spoilers, and more.

One Piece Episode 1007 seems poised to kick the Wano arc into overdrive

Expected spoilers based on episode preview

Sanchiiiiiii @Sanchiiiiiii1



#ONEPIECE A screenshot from episode 1007 of the anime One Piece, which will air on January 23. A screenshot from episode 1007 of the anime One Piece, which will air on January 23.#ONEPIECE https://t.co/4AV2RSX0av

Based on the preview for One Piece Episode 1007, it seems Yamato will finally catch up to Shinobu and Momonosuke. Furthermore, the latter two seem cornered by Sasaki’s armored division whom Yamato will likely fight to save the two. This would presumably end in Yamato’s victory and Shinobu and Momonosuke’s long-awaited acceptance of her help.

Zoro also seems to begin getting serious on the action floor. The One Piece Episode 1007 preview showcased Zoro in several action shots, with the narrator also mentioning his efforts. Furthermore, it seems as though some sort of cure for the Ice Oni virus will be entering the fray in 1007.

As a pink vial appears on screen, the narrator states that Queen is starting a dangerous game. Apoo is seen shortly after looking shocked with his hands up, so it's likely Apoo will be given the antidote and have to defend it from Zoro and others. While Zoro would expectedly defeat Apoo with ease, the Scratchmen does have many Beast Pirate allies around him to lean on.

Finally, while it may not occur in One Piece Episode 1007, the introduction of a tiny amount of antidote opens the door for a fantastic Doctor Chopper moment. While many fans may have guessed the Ice Oni plague to be Chopper’s fight in Onigashima, the antidote’s introduction nearly confirms this.

Expected release date and where to watch

As of this writing, the One Piece anime production team has announced no delays or breaks for episode 1007. Therefore, fans can expect the episode to release on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST.

Fans can watch the episode through streaming services Funimation or Crunchyroll once the episode is released. Thanks to the simulcast agreements from both companies, hit shows like One Piece have their episodes made available to stream once they air on Japanese TV.

In summation

One Piece Episode 1007 seems to be yet another exciting episode which launches the Wano arc further into its conclusion. Chopper fans will also be excited to see that the Blue-Nosed Reindeer is seemingly being set up for a major role in the Ice Oni epidemic.

Episode 1007 also looks to finally solidify the relationship between Yamato and Momonosuke. With the former finally catching up to and (presumably) saving the latter from Tobi Roppo member Sasaki, this plotline seems finally ready to wrap up.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

Edited by R. Elahi