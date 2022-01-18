Why Wano Arc is the most important arc in One Piece so far

The current One Piece Wano arc has been rapidly unraveling as of late. While battles are raging all over Onigashima, the island is slowly drifting toward the Flower Capital.

Fans of the series are no strangers to chaos, but the currently ongoing arc is special. This article will explain why the Wano Arc is the most important arc of the story thus far.

Note: This article contains spoilers.

One Piece: Why the Wano arc is so important

Time-traveling samurai, a corrupt shogun, six members of the Worst Generation, multiple betrayals, and two of the Four Emperors: there is much going on in Wano right now. Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates are fighting for the fate of Wano, but that shouldn't take away from everything else that's at stake.

The Straw Hat Pirates have already taken on Big Mom once before and narrowly escaped. Now they are trapped on a floating island with the rampaging One Piece powerhouse.

Kaido and Luffy are going the distance in their slugfest. If the Straw Hats are able to eliminate even one of the Emperors of the Sea, that immediately shakes the entire world of pirates.

This arc is the first time that we've seen Luffy face-off solo against one of the Four Emperors, and it's been everything we could hope for.

Patrice Étienne @Patricetienne1 Luffy and Kaido make Zoro vs King look like a middle school right #ONEPIECE1037 Luffy and Kaido make Zoro vs King look like a middle school right #ONEPIECE1037 https://t.co/3yivjBIVL6

The implications of this battle obviously include the fate of Wano. If the Straw Hats can liberate the nation from Kaido's rule, Wano will be able to open to the rest of the world. This was one of Oden's dreams. The citizens of Wano will finally receive fair treatment and live peacefully.

If Kaido falls here, the Straw Hats will leap massively in notoriety. Whether or not the battle goes their way, Luffy has already achieved a new level of strength during his fight with Kaido. The One Piece protagonist learned to imbue his attacks with Supreme Conquerer's Haki in the middle of a battle.

Wano arc and the future of One Piece

If Luffy defeats Kaido, will he take his place as an Emperor of the Sea?

This question has been burning in the minds of many One Piece fans. But even more significant than this potential title is the fact that Kaido possesses a road poneglyph.

The red stone blocks have been presented as the most crucial roadsigns to finding the One Piece. Obtaining the information inscribed on Kaido's poneglyph would greatly advance Luffy's goal of becoming the Pirate King.

While Kaido clashes with Luffy, Big Mom is at large on the island. It's hard to believe that two Yonkou could fall in the same arc, but the consequences would be monumental. The stakes in the Wano arc are higher than we've ever seen before.

Big Mom possesses multiple poneglyphs. Acquiring her knowledge about them, whether Kaido's poneglyph is obtained or not, would also greatly help the Straw Hats.

Furthermore, the World Government is still hot on Nico Robin's trail. Cipher Pol agents are readying for an assassination attempt from inside Onigashima. Nico Robin is the only Straw Hat who can currently read the poneglyphs. Even if both Kaido and Big Mom fall, their information is useless without the Straw Hats' archeologist.

The intensity doesn't end there. At the end of One Piece chapter 1037, Zunisha appears on the horizon. This implies that more of the Minks will soon join the battle.

HIGH QUALITY Boy Theories @JoyBoyTheories

Panel 2: Zunisha now BEHIND ships



Could the shadow be something else??? 🤔🤔🤔 Panel 1: Shadow in front of ships, large and indistinctPanel 2: Zunisha now BEHIND shipsCould the shadow be something else??? 🤔🤔🤔 #onepiece1037 Panel 1: Shadow in front of ships, large and indistinctPanel 2: Zunisha now BEHIND shipsCould the shadow be something else??? 🤔🤔🤔#onepiece1037 https://t.co/DY06AxI5eO

Final thoughts

In summary, the Wano Arc is important to One Piece because of the incredibly high stakes. Members of the Worst Generation are fighting, and the winners will see a huge increase in their bounties.

The imminent defeat of Kaido, or Big Mom, or both, would rock the world of One Piece, instantly shifting the priorities of the Navy and putting an even bigger target on the Straw Hat Pirates as well as the allied Heart Pirates.

The outcome of this massive fight could also put Luffy within arm's reach of the legendary Pirate King, Gol. D Roger's treasure.

Edited by R. Elahi